Mount Vernon, OH

Emily Louise Meyer

Emily Louise Meyer, age 77, of Mount Vernon passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Knox Community Hospital. In keeping with Emily’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will observe a private graveside service in Wheeling, West Virginia at a later date. To plant...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Centerburg spellers ready for Knox bee

CENTERBURG – Four students from Centerburg Local Schools will represent their district in the Knox County Spelling on Jan. 12 in the Mount Vernon High School auditorium. The 7 p.m. program will be open to the public.
CENTERBURG, OH
String light recycling offered through Jan. 15

MOUNT VERNON — With a new year fast approaching, many residents are seized with a feeling of “out with the old, in with the new.”. If your holiday string lights are among the items that you're ready to trade in, Knox County Recycling and Litter Prevention offers you a way to dispose of them safely with an eye toward protecting the environment.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Danville sends 4 students to Knox County spelling bee

DANVILLE – Four students from Danville Local Schools have qualified to participate in the annual Knox County Spelling Bee on Jan. 12 in the Mount Vernon High School auditorium. The 7 p.m. program will be open to the public.
DANVILLE, OH
Is it time to revisit electric aggregation in Knox County?

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County voters rejected electric and natural gas aggregation in November 2021, but with electric rates climbing, it might be time to revisit the benefits of aggregation. Energy consultant Bob Snavely of Palmer Energy told the county commissioners the current electric price to compare is 5.5...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
City of Mount Vernon recovering from data breach Dec. 19

MOUNT VERNON — A data breach in the early morning hours of Dec. 19 affected several city departments, including the Mount Vernon Municipal Court, police department, auditor's office, and public works. Dynamic Networks, the city's IT provider, alerted city officials that morning. The breach occurred at about 3 am.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
OHIO STATE
OSHP reports 13 killed on Ohio roads during Christmas holiday

COLUMBUS – Thirteen people died on Ohio roads during the Christmas holiday period, according to provisional statistics released from the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Tuesday. The 13 deaths from seven fatal crashes occurred during a four-day reporting period, from Friday, Dec. 23, at 12 a.m. until Monday, Dec....
OHIO STATE
Galion escapes Northmor in thin win

Mighty close, mighty fine, Galion wore a victory shine after clipping Northmor 63-58 on December 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Galion and Northmor faced off on December 28, 2021 at Galion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
GALION, OH

