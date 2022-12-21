Read full article on original website
Emily Louise Meyer
Emily Louise Meyer, age 77, of Mount Vernon passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Knox Community Hospital. In keeping with Emily’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will observe a private graveside service in Wheeling, West Virginia at a later date. To plant...
Centerburg spellers ready for Knox bee
CENTERBURG – Four students from Centerburg Local Schools will represent their district in the Knox County Spelling on Jan. 12 in the Mount Vernon High School auditorium. The 7 p.m. program will be open to the public.
String light recycling offered through Jan. 15
MOUNT VERNON — With a new year fast approaching, many residents are seized with a feeling of “out with the old, in with the new.”. If your holiday string lights are among the items that you're ready to trade in, Knox County Recycling and Litter Prevention offers you a way to dispose of them safely with an eye toward protecting the environment.
Danville sends 4 students to Knox County spelling bee
DANVILLE – Four students from Danville Local Schools have qualified to participate in the annual Knox County Spelling Bee on Jan. 12 in the Mount Vernon High School auditorium. The 7 p.m. program will be open to the public.
Willy + Wade Supply Co. brings general goods and apparel to Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON — Brett Jolliff was listening to the radio when he heard a country song, but couldn't remember its name. “I heard the words Willy and Wade,” he recounts. “I thought that was a great name for a store.”
Is it time to revisit electric aggregation in Knox County?
MOUNT VERNON — Knox County voters rejected electric and natural gas aggregation in November 2021, but with electric rates climbing, it might be time to revisit the benefits of aggregation. Energy consultant Bob Snavely of Palmer Energy told the county commissioners the current electric price to compare is 5.5...
City of Mount Vernon recovering from data breach Dec. 19
MOUNT VERNON — A data breach in the early morning hours of Dec. 19 affected several city departments, including the Mount Vernon Municipal Court, police department, auditor's office, and public works. Dynamic Networks, the city's IT provider, alerted city officials that morning. The breach occurred at about 3 am.
Knox Public Health site on Upper Gilchrist Road closed due to waterline break
MOUNT VERNON -- Frigid temperatures over the holiday weekend caused waterlines to freeze and burst inside Knox Public Health, 11660 Upper Gilchrist Road. As a result, the health department and the Community Health Center located inside the Upper Gilchrist location will be closed to the public until Jan. 3.
Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update
COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
OSHP reports 13 killed on Ohio roads during Christmas holiday
COLUMBUS – Thirteen people died on Ohio roads during the Christmas holiday period, according to provisional statistics released from the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Tuesday. The 13 deaths from seven fatal crashes occurred during a four-day reporting period, from Friday, Dec. 23, at 12 a.m. until Monday, Dec....
Galion escapes Northmor in thin win
Mighty close, mighty fine, Galion wore a victory shine after clipping Northmor 63-58 on December 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Galion and Northmor faced off on December 28, 2021 at Galion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lexington native Cade Stover: 'All our focus is on Georgia right now'
ATLANTA -- Cade Stover has turned the page from Michigan. He has Georgia on his mind. The Lexington High School graduate and Ohio State football captain expects his teammates have done the same.
