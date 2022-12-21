An Irish tourist in Thailand died after falling out of a moving train, said the country’s police officials.Patrick Ward, 45, was travelling on Tuesday with a tour group from Thai capital Bangkok to Kanchanaburi town.At a brief stop over the river Kwai, the group made its way to the Sai Yok waterfall, a popular tourist destination.Ward fell when he opened the door of the train carriage near a slope, according to the police.The tourist had opened a door in the train carriage and fell 7-8 metres down a slope when the train slowed down at a scenic spot, police...

45 MINUTES AGO