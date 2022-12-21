Ashland City Council approves team-up with county for West Main St. bridge

Read full article on original website
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County couple linked to November horse rescue charged, to appear in court late January
ASHLAND — An Ashland couple’s arraignment for alleged crimes that led to the rescue of 16 horses and several other animals in mid-November has been rescheduled for late January. Lona Stewart, 69, and Robert Stewart Jr., 88, have each been charged with seven crimes related to to the...
luxury-houses.net
Nestled in a Private and Serene Area This $3.2M Property in Huron, OH Offers Panoramic Lake Views Throughout
The Property in Huron is designed by a National Award-Winning Architect, built in detail and grandeur, now available for sale. This home located at 4209 Old Lake Rd E, Huron, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,017 square feet of living spaces. Call Tanas R Wilcox – RE/MAX Crossroads Properties – (Phone: 440-781-1070) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Huron.
spectrumnews1.com
Multi-million dollar project underway to remove Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio — The Gorge Dam, located on the border of Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, was built more than 100 years ago. The dam is no longer in use, but Mike Johnson, the chief of conservation at the Summit Metro Parks, said that it is still causing environmental issues for the Cuyahoga River.
Heating methods eyed in Ohio fire after family of 6 killed
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze...
ashlandsource.com
Shelby man, 34, killed in Crawford County crash Friday
BUCYRUS -- A 34-year-old Shelby man died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle, weather-related crash in Crawford County, according to the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2022 Freightliner driven by Matthew Ruth, 36, of Bucyrus was westbound on Remlinger Road (County Road 49) in Vernon...
One dead after car strikes back of snow plow during Level 3 snow emergency in Crawford County
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old man is dead after his car collided into the back of a freightliner plowing snow off a Crawford County road. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anthony Mahon of Shelby, Ohio was driving his Ford Explorer west on County Road 49 (also known as Remlinger Road) at around […]
ashlandsource.com
Pre-Christmas homicide in Shiloh under investigation
SHILOH — Authorities are investigating an alleged homicide that happened sometime before Christmas in Shiloh. Terrence Hamman, 76, was found dead in his bed in his 16 Rear Mechanic St. home on Dec. 24 by a sheriff’s deputy, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
spectrumnews1.com
Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon
CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
ashlandsource.com
Crestview, Hillsdale standouts part of All-Area defensive unit
MANSFIELD — If you were to design the prototypical high school linebacker, there’s a pretty good chance the end product would look a lot like Mansfield Senior’s Mekhi Bradley. The two-time area Defensive Player of the Year, Bradley comes straight from central casting. The senior is big...
Knife-wielding suspect shot, killed by police
It happened just after 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.
Yahoo Sports
Massillon firefighters battle blaze amid frigid temperatures
MASSILLON Firefighters responded to a Christmas Eve day fire that appears to have started in a bedroom and put it out with temperatures in the low single-digits, a fire official said. Someone reported the fire at 217 Charles Ave. SE at 12:27 p.m. Saturday, said City Fire Assistant Chief Paul...
How to avoid busted water pipes in freezing winter?
With freezing temperatures coming, what is the correct action to take to avoid busted water pipes? Turn off water at main, let water flow out, and keep faucet on over night to let air escape? But will this mess up my tank water heater at all?
Man dead after driving into snowplow in Bucyrus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after crashing into the back of a snowplow in Bucyrus Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2022 Freightliner was traveling westbound on Country Road 49, Remlinger Road, when the driver slowed or came to a stop while removing snow.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland road crews prepare for winter storm
ASHLAND — A combination of single-digit temperatures, high winds, and precipitation will likely descend on northern Ohio later this week, and Ashland's Streets Department is getting ready. The department is fully staffed, all its trucks are working, and it's sitting on 4,200 tons of salt remaining from last year,...
WKRN
TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies
The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Snowfall over...
Estate sales business owner indicted on 6 felonies after News 5 Investigation
Problems are piling up for the owner of a local estate sales company after a News 5 Investigation into claims she stole money from clients.
YAHOO!
What we still don't know 6 months after Akron police killed Jayland Walker
The Tuesday after Christmas marks six months since Akron police shot and killed Jayland Walker. In a ski mask after allegedly firing a single shot during a cross-town car chase, Walker, 25, ditched his vehicle near Wilbeth Road and Main Street at 12:37 a.m. June 27. Unarmed, he ran into a parking lot, spun around and was struck 46 times by eight uniformed officers.
ashlandsource.com
Galion escapes close call with Northmor
A sigh of relief filled the air in Galion's locker room after a trying 63-58 test with Northmor in Ohio boys basketball action on December 27. The last time Galion and Northmor played in a 73-64 game on December 28, 2021. For more, click here.
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closing
The restaurant is reportedly closing due to underperformance. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NJ.com and ClevelandJewishNews.com.
