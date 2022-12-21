Free GED Classes will start in Coleman on January 10, 2023. Classes are held on Tuesday and Wednesdays from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. It is MANDATORY that new students attend both the 10th and 11th to complete paperwork and testing. Students will need to bring a valid picture ID and Social Security card. The location is Coleman High School, Room 17. There is no cost, except your time and dedication. To make your reservation, or for more information, please call Michelle Sexton at 325-370-3754 and leave a message.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO