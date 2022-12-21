Read full article on original website
Related
colemantoday.com
Forage Seminar in Cross Plains January 24
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will present a Forage Seminar January 24, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Cross Plains, Texas. The church is at 301 North Main Street. The cost is $40 before January 18 or $50 after. Fee due upon arrival. Please RSVP by calling Extension Offices in either Callahan County at 325-854-5835, in Brown County at 325-646-0386 or Coleman County at 325-625-4519. Lunch is provided. Registration begins at 8:30 am. The Forage Seminar begins at 9:00 am and will end around 3:45 pm.
colemantoday.com
Demolition Begins of Old Hospital Buildings at Coleman County Medical Center
Demolition work was underway Tuesday, December 27, 2022 of the 1923 and 1937 buildings at Coleman County Medical Center. The hospital has entered Phase 2 of the project which should last until approximately the end of February. Demo should last about two to three weeks. A connecting corridor will be completed in Phase 3. The new Coleman County Medical Center was constructed to the west of the buildings being taken down. (more below)
BREAKING: RV fully engulfed in Abilene, cause unknown
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to an RV on fire near the intersection of South 3rd Street and Meander Street. Around 9:30 p.m. on December 22, firefighters responded to a fire on Meander Street. Upon arrival, the crew found an RV, located behind a vacant house, fully engulfed. No one […]
fox44news.com
Mills County fatal crash victim identified
MILLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The victim in a fatal crash in Mills County has been identified. The Texas Department of Public Safety says around 4:48 p.m. on December 14, a 2001 Ford F-250 pick-up truck operated by 52-year-old Jason David Hopper, of Hamilton, was traveling southbound on FM-573 – about 3.5 miles north of Mullin. According to the investigating Trooper, the Ford left the roadway for unknown reasons and went into the southbound drainage ditch. Hopper over corrected, lost control, and collided with a tree.
colemantoday.com
Bluekatts and Bluecats Begin Play Wednesday in Holiday Classic in Brownwood
The Coleman Bluecats and Bluekatts begin play Wednesday, December 28, in the TexasBank Holiday Classic in Brownwood. The first game for the Coleman Bluekatts is Wednesday morning at 10:40 am against Jarrell in the Brownwood Coliseum. The girls will play their second game on Wednesday at 6:40 pm against Wellington, also in the Coliseum. (Read more below...)
colemantoday.com
Billy Hobbs, 69
Billy Hobbs, age 69, of Coleman, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at his residence. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 7457 W. Lake Road, in Abilene. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home,...
Abilene man accused of intentionally causing house fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of intentionally causing a house fire has been arrested. Jon Bailey was taken into custody for Arson following a house fire on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street Wednesday afternoon. A press release states first responders arrived at the home around 2:00 p.m. and found a fire […]
colemantoday.com
Jesus “Jessie” Bernal, 60
Jesus “Jessie” Bernal, age 60, of Coleman, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Jessie was born June 4, 1962, in Slaton, Texas to Christobal Bernal and Mary Palacio Bernal. He grew up in Plains, Texas where he attended school. Jessie was a mechanic and could build just about anything. He was also a computer technician for many years. Jessie married Kimberly Suzanne Caldwell on December 18, 2021, in Cleveland, Texas. His family will miss his jokes, personality, and listening to him play the piano.
colemantoday.com
County Commissioners Schedule Final Meeting of 2022 for Tuesday
Coleman County Commissioners Court is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, December 27 at 9:00 am in the 42nd District Court Courtroom on the 2nd floor of the Coleman County Courthouse. The agenda is as follows:. Call to Order. Declare a quorum present. Invocation. Public comments, announcements, visitors not on the...
What caused the collapse of the Abilene Reporter News Building?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The constant crumbling of brick and bustle along the sidewalk has been normal in Downtown Abilene as the old Abilene Reporter News building has been demolished over the past two months, but a loud bang around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday caused shoppers and business owners to wonder what went wrong. Hailey Garthwaite, […]
colemantoday.com
Free GED Classes to Begin January 10 in Coleman
Free GED Classes will start in Coleman on January 10, 2023. Classes are held on Tuesday and Wednesdays from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. It is MANDATORY that new students attend both the 10th and 11th to complete paperwork and testing. Students will need to bring a valid picture ID and Social Security card. The location is Coleman High School, Room 17. There is no cost, except your time and dedication. To make your reservation, or for more information, please call Michelle Sexton at 325-370-3754 and leave a message.
colemantoday.com
Sandra Wilson, 79
Sandra Wilson, age 79, of Coleman, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home.
ktxs.com
Abilene family loses everything, including Christmas gifts, in a house fire
ABILENE, Texas — “I'm in shock. I can't believe it. everything is just gone,” said Amy Gordon, the house fire victim. It all started off as a normal day, then suddenly Amy Gordon, a mother of four, got a phone call from her daughter. “Not even 10...
kwhi.com
ABILENE MAN KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY CAR NEAR CALDWELL
An Abilene man was killed Tuesday night in an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 21 near County Road 103, west of Caldwell. DPS reports that just before 8 p.m., a 2012 Infiniti passenger car traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian that entered the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as 23-year-old Michael Carter, was...
Comments / 0