Among the usual wishes for health, love and happiness in the new year, one pair of bright-eyed youngsters scribbled their dreams of “making it” on slips of confetti at the Times Square Wishing Wall. “To be on Broadway” and “To be a roc[k]et,” wrote 8-year-old twins Camila and Carolina Castañeda, of Huntington Beach, CA. An annual tradition since 2007, the colorful pieces of confetti bearing people’s deepest desires will rain down on the New Year’s Eve crowd gathered in Times Square. Andriana Yatsyshyn, 17, was also among the 80,000 people who submitted their 2023 aspirations at the booth run by the Times Square...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 32 MINUTES AGO