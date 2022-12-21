Read full article on original website
Here’s what you can do if your flight is canceled
Thousands of travelers were stranded at airports or stuck on hold trying to rebook flights this week as a massive storm snarled travel in the U.S. and Canada. More than 2,800 more flights had already been canceled in the U.S. as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware, and problems are likely to continue at least into Wednesday.
Southwest drops more than half its scheduled trips, adding to post-holiday travel chaos
The holiday hangover is particularly bad for U.S. air carriers as severe weather disruptions have continued to lead to thousands of flights being canceled around the country. By Monday afternoon, nearly 3,000 flights into and out of the U.S. had already been canceled and almost 5,000 had been delayed. Southwest...
Buttigieg warns Southwest CEO he will hold airline accountable after 'meltdown'
Out of roughly 2,700 US flight cancellations already made for Wednesday, nearly all of them belong to Southwest. All other US airlines together account for fewer than 100 of those cancellations.
Family Christmas trip to Mexico ruined by Southwest cancellations
A family's planned Christmas trip to Mexico only got as far as Houston after it was ruined by the Southwest Airlines debacle
