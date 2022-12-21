Why this Eagles’ receiver says he'll have a big game if Gardner Minshew starts vs. Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA − Dallas Goedert has played only one game in his career with Gardner Minshew at quarterback, but it was one that he won't soon forget.

That's because Goedert, to that point, had the best game of his career, with 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 33-18 win over the New York Jets on Dec. 5, 2021.

It was a critical victory in the Eagles' chances to make the playoffs. Minshew was playing that day in place of Jalen Hurts, who had sprained his ankle the week before against the Giants. Minshew could get the start Saturday when the Eagles play the Cowboys because Hurts has a sprained throwing shoulder.

There's much at stake Saturday as well, even though both the Eagles (13-1) and Cowboys (10-4) are already in the playoffs.

The Eagles can clinch the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, with the first-round bye that goes with it, with a win Saturday. Even if they lose, they can still achieve those goals with either a win or a Cowboys loss over the final two games.

If Minshew plays, no doubt Goedert would like to duplicate the success they had against the Jets last year. Minshew was 20 of 25 passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

"He’s just a smart football player, and he’s going to take what the defense gives him," Goedert said. "Maybe the Cowboys will be playing a little bit soft inside, worrying about (wide receivers) DeVonta (Smith) and A.J. (Brown). So hopefully, they forget about me, and (Minshew) can just dump it to me over the middle.

"That’ll be pretty nice."

That's possible. Both Brown (181 yards) and Smith (126) are coming off big games against the Bears. And Minshew, while an accurate passer, isn't as strong on the deep balls as Hurts has been this season, so he might look more to Goedert on intermediate routes.

Goedert, meanwhile, is coming off a shoulder injury of his own as the Eagles activated him off the injured reserve list Tuesday, in time to play against the Cowboys. Goedert missed five games.

"Dallas in Dallas has a ring to it," Goedert said with a laugh.

Goedert was having a career season when he suffered the injury Nov. 14 against Washington. He has 43 receptions for 544 yards through nine games.

Minshew, meanwhile, has started 22 games in his career, with 20 of them coming while he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 and 2020. The Eagles traded for Minshew in Aug. 2021.

But Minshew has played only late in blowout games this season. He's 2-for-4 passing, for 34 yards.

"He's what you want out of your backup quarterback, to be ready with limited reps," Sirianni said.

He added that the Eagles have used "The Minshew Rule" to keep him and the backups sharp, with a developmental period after some practices. Sirianni said that was invaluable last season for Minshew.

Of course, there's also his "Minshew Mania" persona, whether it's his full mustache or him living in a refurbished school bus last offseason.

But the Eagles see more than that.

"Everybody’s got a lot of respect for Gardner," Goedert said. "He came in here after he was in Jacksonville, you know, 'Minshew Mania.' He kind of had that legend behind him. He came in here and didn’t disappoint. ... He’s a little different in the best way possible, and I love that about him.

"He’s just got a lot of respect because he comes in here to work every day."

Goedert, in fact, saw that even before Minshew was traded to the Eagles. As a rookie in 2019, Minshew, Jacksonville's sixth-round pick that year, became the Jaguars' starter when Nick Foles (remember him?) broke his collarbone in Week 1.

Minshew played so well that he kept the job after Foles was healthy enough to play.

Goedert said he and former Eagles tight end Richard Rodgers told Minshew "how awesome we thought he was" while Minshew was in Jacksonville.

"I remember we used to sit in the cafeteria and watch 'Minshew Mania' throwing dimes in the back corner of the end zone, winning games, and having fun doing it," Goedert said. "So when he came here, I said he had that legend. It was just awesome to meet him, and his personality hasn’t let anybody down. He’s just an awesome guy."

