Idaho8.com
Novak Djokovic back in Australia following high-profile visa ban
Novak Djokovic is back in Australia, according to a spokesperson with Tennis Australia, nearly a year after his high-profile visa ban from the country over his stance on the Covid-19 vaccination. The 21-time grand slam champion is slated to open his 2023 tennis season next week in Adelaide for the...
Idaho8.com
US to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic
HAVANA (AP) — The United States will permit Major League Baseball players from Cuba to represent their home country in the World Baseball Classic next year. The decision announced Saturday in a news release by the Baseball Federation of Cuba (FCB) could be a big step in once again turning Cuba’s national team into heavy hitters on an international stage.
Idaho8.com
PSV announces deal with Liverpool for WCup star Cody Gakpo
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — He was one of the standout performers at the World Cup and now PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo appears set to kick off the January transfer window with a move to Liverpool. PSV announced that it had agreed an undisclosed fee for the Netherlands international who will undergo a medical and discuss personal terms. PSV’s general manager Marcel Brands described the deal as a “record transfer” for the club. The window does not officially open until Jan. 1 and confirmation of the proposed transfer came as a surprise given that Manchester United was most recently linked with a move for Gakpo. Liverpool has yet to confirm the deal.
