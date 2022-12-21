Danbury should change its name to Little Brazil. Especially Main Street. Moved out of Danbury 12years ago. Its not the town I grew up in anymore.
Danbury is now full of illegal immigrants. The downtown area , is a slum.now. Its a welfare area. I'm retired here. Danbury is dull, yes, but it has low crime, compared to the other places u mentioned , on your list. Danbury has changed a lot. There r more homeless, drug addicts, and a lot of unemployment.Danbury has too many illegals now. Its a problem everywhere
I like the area I live (quiet corner) but do not like the liberal thinking.. paying taxes so the have nots don't need to try to have...crime is increasing because the criminals home life was not good so the victims have to pay...wrong thinking..love my church so may stay because we are going to get revival 💕
