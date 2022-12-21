ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Comments / 13

Sandy
6d ago

Danbury should change its name to Little Brazil. Especially Main Street. Moved out of Danbury 12years ago. Its not the town I grew up in anymore.

Sally Clay
6d ago

Danbury is now full of illegal immigrants. The downtown area , is a slum.now. Its a welfare area. I'm retired here. Danbury is dull, yes, but it has low crime, compared to the other places u mentioned , on your list. Danbury has changed a lot. There r more homeless, drug addicts, and a lot of unemployment.Danbury has too many illegals now. Its a problem everywhere

Robin Peiczarka
6d ago

I like the area I live (quiet corner) but do not like the liberal thinking.. paying taxes so the have nots don't need to try to have...crime is increasing because the criminals home life was not good so the victims have to pay...wrong thinking..love my church so may stay because we are going to get revival 💕

wiltonbulletin.com

Column: A decade of memorable eating in and around Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Four hundred and eight weeks ago, I started writing the Not Bread Alone column. Chris Bosak, business editor at The Norwalk Hour, took a chance on a recently retired restaurant guy to write a weekly column on restaurants, food and wine. He was pretty brave. It was my first writing gig.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers. Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford. The robberies started in Nov. 2021 and the most...
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Sally’s Apizza New Haven location to close for maintenance on Jan. 2

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is temporarily closing its doors for maintenance. Beginning on January 2, the pizza shop will close its doors for annual maintenance. There is no time frame on when the restaurant will reopen. While the New Haven restaurant is closed, customers can head to the Fairfield […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Recreational marijuana sales begin in Connecticut in two weeks

(WTNH) – Recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut start exactly two weeks from today. Dispensaries are getting ready to welcome more customers. Recreational marijuana sales begin January 10, which is about 18 months after Governor Ned Lamont signed it into law. Two weeks from Tuesday, nine dispensaries across the state will open their doors for recreational […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Shoppers flood Conn. Malls after Christmas weekend

West Hartford, Conn. (WFSB) - The day after Christmas is a big day for Connecticut residents to hit the malls. For many, post-Christmas shopping is a tradition. Shopping after the holiday an provide some of the best bargains of the season. This was certainly the case for shoppers at the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

Connecticut families lack funds to heat their homes this winter

Connecticut families may have to choose between heating their homes and buying food this winter as newly-allocated government subsidies are expected to fall short of massive energy increases. Low and middle-income families are eligible to receive up to $2,320 in state and government funds, $340 less than the top level...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Veteran Conn. firefighter Matthias Wirth dies the day after Christmas

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday following the early morning death of a veteran firefighter. Matthias Wirth, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital, after he was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a two-alarm house fire, according to the New Haven Register.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Waterbury, CT

Visitors of New Haven County, Connecticut, are wont to find plenty of free things to do in Waterbury, the county’s second-largest city. After all, Waterbury and its nearby communities led an industry survey on the Top 10 Most Affordable Suburbs in the U.S. This city spreads over 29 square...
WATERBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Former Lender's Bagels, Gold Medal West Haven site sells for $1.4 million

WEST HAVEN — New developers may take an abandoned bakery on the Boston Post Road and see their dough begin to rise. According to a sale deed, Five Star Brothers LLC in Stamford purchased 958 and 978 Boston Post Road, the former site of Lender's Bagels and then Gold Medal Bakery until 2015, from a Mount Kisco, N.Y.-based company. The Dec. 2 sale of the two properties, which cover roughly two acres, was for $1.4 million, roughly the appraised value of the two sites, according to city land records.
WEST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

New challenger announces race for New Haven mayor

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Tuesday afternoon Tom Goldenberg, a West Haven native who moved to the East Rock neighborhood of New Haven four years ago, filed paperwork to become an official Democratic candidate in the race for mayor. “I am announcing my candidacy for mayor of New Haven as...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Connecticut Man Found

Update:A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located.The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with …
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Missing Old Saybrook Man Found

A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located. The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with him, according to Old Saybroook Police.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
anash.org

Fire and Ice Blend in Hartford, CT

The Jewish community in Hartford, CT, celebrated the first night of Chanukah with a party that included the lighting of a super-sized ice sculptured menorah, a kid’s art contest and live music from 8th Day. The Jewish community in Hartford, CT, gathered for their yearly, Chanukah Fire on Ice...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown

2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Post-holiday shopping in West Hartford

Meet Officer Josh Tefft and K9 Scout with the CT Environmental Conservation Police!. Doctors on high alert for flu cases after holiday weekend. West Hartford announces task force after deadly crashes. Updated: 7 hours ago. Skiing for the holidays at Mt. Southington.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
