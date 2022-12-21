Germantown finds a new Santa — and didn’t have to look too far

Santa Claus has an important job.

So does Justin Duncan as an information technology network and system administrator for the city of Germantown.

This time of the year, Duncan adds Santa’s duties to his own as he dons a red suit and a jolly attitude to bring joy and happiness as the suburb’s Santa Claus.

“Ever since I was little, I was all into Christmas,” said Duncan, 44. “I went around saying I wanted to be Santa.”

But only in the past six years has he found the opportunity to take on the characteristics of the Christmas spirit. Now, it’s on a bigger stage as he personifies magic for children and adults alike.

For decades, Rodney Strop captured the magic for boys and girls in the Germantown community. Strop retired from his duties last year. As the city looked for its next festive fellow, Duncan was mentioned to Natalie Ruffin, parks and recreation director. She called, and Duncan seized the opportunity.

Official Germantown Santa Justin Duncan tries take a picture with twins Wyatt and Annie Kate Dugard, while their brother, George, tries to get in the lap of mom, Kelly, at the Germantown Depot Museum Dec. 17, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

“When he sent me pictures, it didn’t take long to understand this guy is definitely serious about this role and has a strong desire to be Santa Claus,” Ruffin said. “It’s a win-win situation — for him and for us. He’s so invested in the role”

Duncan realizes representing Santa to the city is a big responsibility, and he relishes the challenge.

“I wouldn’t trade any of it,” he said of his new role. “If I never got to do it again, I could end it right now and look back for years on the experience.”

However, Ruffin and Duncan are hopeful he embraces the Santa Claus role for years.

Those who know Duncan don’t always recognize the man in the red suit as someone working in the city’s IT department. Some employees feel like his character is a whole separate person.

Duncan grew up with an admiration for Christmas. As a child, the seasonal songs played as his mom would bake treats, his family put up their decorations and he made his own holiday crafts. He remembers the delightful winter wonderland of Raleigh Springs Mall.

Santa sat in a large house, and everyone was so attracted to him.

“I don’t know who this guy is, but look how amazing, everyone is so into him,” he remembered. “I just wanted to be Santa.”

Having a daughter of his own taught him about interacting with children. She’s 7 years old, and when he is suited up, she doesn’t call him dad, but Santa.

Six years ago, he bought his first suit and Santa kit from Walmart.

“I’m just going to do it and see what happens because I’ve always kind of had it in the back of my mind,” he said to himself. “What it really boils down to is how you interact with children.”

He visited a karate center in Bartlett, and the children were amazed Santa was at their lesson. He did a few events for some friends, then some church breakfasts and realized there was potential. Soon, he realized he needed a better Santa suit and beard.

“I never thought a $50 suit would turn into a $750 suit parlayed into all the other stuff you have to get. Becoming an official Santa for a city is pretty amazing in a short amount of time,” he said. “That wasn’t my goal.”

Duncan grows his normal beard during the off-season, but it’s not white and full. Shortly before Christmas, he shaves so a faux beard made from real hair can be attached appropriately. Each white beard takes on its own personality and lasts a few years.

“The real human hair tricks people,” he said.

Among his duties (and honors) is wrapping up the annual suburban holiday parade. Recently, he stood in the bucket of the Germantown fire truck waving at the spectators lining the street.

“That exposes you to so many kids,” he said. “The interaction is really hard to put into words.”

The enchanted reaction proves the spirit of Santa is real. Weeks before the parade, hundreds of children sat on his lap following the city’s tree-lighting.

“I wish I was still young enough to have that kind of magic,” Duncan said. “We’ve become so cynical as adults. ... Being Santa allows me to keep that magic. It’s truly amazing to see how they light up. They’ve been waiting patiently for hours to see you.”

Official Germantown Santa Justin Duncan talks with Matthew and Sarah Phelan at the Germantown Depot Museum Dec. 17, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

Barbie, drones, motorized scooters and Pokemon cards are among this year’s most popular gifts.

“I don’t make promises of any sort,” he said. “You can’t do that. What I will say is ‘Let Santa look and see what he can do for you this year.’ ”

The Christmas season is hard for some. Duncan understands that. His family experienced some unexpected deaths in recent Decembers.

“It’s therapeutic for me to be Santa and around that positive energy he creates,” he said. “It’s hard to stay depressed. How can you be around hundreds of children who are pumped up and not be pumped up with them?”

He later added: “The holidays always make us stop and reflect, and sometimes it can take us into a dark place,” he said. “So my goal when I suit up and I portray Santa is trying to bring some joy.”