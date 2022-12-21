ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest Column: A new approach to combat blighted, vacant lots

By Theo Davies
 5 days ago
“Recently Margaret McQuiston of Memphis City Beautiful and I were walking down the mowed trails in Washington Bottoms through the pollinator prairie. Flocks of birds flew out of the native asters and other native plants just ahead of us as we walked. On our way to our trucks, we saw a hawk that flew near us and stopped at the top of a utility pole. It was a magical experience and even more amazing that we were walking in the middle of our core city.” — Mary Baker, Master Gardener

Washington Bottoms, a 14-acre piece of land in Midtown between Cleveland Street, McNeil Street, Jefferson Avenue, and Washington Avenue, is under siege due to local policies and out-of-date thinking.

That’s right, as dedicated volunteers and committed partners revive and reimagine this unique and abundant piece of property, some parts of city government — specifically misaligned city-paid crews — continue to damage and undo the important and innovative systems we are putting in place by cutting down grasses and growth that shouldn’t be cut .

For more than 15 years, redevelopment plans for this parcel of land have come and gone. Nothing has materialized and the investment group that owns it has no immediate plans to develop. Access has been granted to The Works, Inc. to farm and build out a usable and eye-pleasing green space for nearby neighbors and the community at large to enjoy. I have the distinct honor of farming on the Works Urban Farm at corner of Court and McNeil.

To date, Works, Inc., Memphis Tilth, MidtownMemphis.org, the Memphis Medical District Collaborative, Memphis City Beautiful, Clean Memphis and other partners have joined forces to manage the land and use it in ways that will benefit surrounding residents and demonstrate a successful interim-use strategy.

Theo Davies inspects a radish he picked at Washington Bottoms community garden. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian file)

Creative tactics and positive energy have been flowing for months as partners work tirelessly to keep the land free of dumping and overgrowth and to reclaim the sidewalks and streets for pedestrians. The potential for this land is amazing.

We have installed a small productive garden, many native trees, shrubs and flowers, and encouraged the growth of bountiful native grasses. We have a vision that Washington Bottoms will be attractive to passersby and will flourish with the production of food in the garden while being a habitat for native trees, flowers, grasses and other plants that sustain native pollinators and birds.

Our success is only possible with support and collaboration from the city, which is allowing this property to grow in a naturally designed condition as a pilot project to determine how projects such as these can be allowed and approved.

The plant community in the prairie is a rich and diverse mix of natives including forbes, broadleaf’s, grasses and woody shrubs that act as green infrastructure that reduces the burden on our out of date and overtaxed stormwater system. The benefits are invaluable as native prairie plants have roots systems that extend all the way down into the subsoils, providing natural vertical conduits to the surficial aquifer. They also remove pollutants in the process, further reducing the burden on water treatment and providing tangible benefits to public health. Johnson grass creates a rhizomatic mat which forms at the soil atmosphere interface that only extends a few inches into the topsoil and effectively creates a barrier to rainwater infiltration. You couldn’t build a more effective diversion device.

Long days and warm weather provide optimal growing conditions for invasive weeds, and these prevail for a good part of the year. Native plants that provide ecological benefit have a growth cycle that overlaps with the local weather cycle and take longer to mature.

We have a vision that Washington Bottoms will be attractive to passersby and will flourish with the production of food in the garden while being a habitat for native trees, flowers, grasses and other plants that sustain native pollinators and birds.

If we could all agree to give native wildflowers and grasses a chance on some high-profile vacant and abandoned land, with careful maintenance of the edges, our city could be a national leader in innovation. We are learning from many other urban communities across the country and world that are working on the same suite of issues. In fact, this work is ongoing in Australia and Western Europe and dozens of cities in North America, including New York, Denver, Austin, Minneapolis, Chicago and Vancouver, to name a few.

Imagine a network of pollinator prairies and native flowers and plants growing across our city. Some of the many benefits that would be provided by native flora include serving as a home and source of food for the pollinators we depend upon for food production; a greater ability to retain carbon and water in the soil; the ability to break apart compacted soil without the need for heavy equipment that invariably destroys soil structure; no unattractive invasive weeds; a place where the public has a chance to watch nature at play.

Washington Bottoms Community Garden

As our efforts to make Washington Bottoms continue to evolve, several of the nearby apartment buildings and single-family homes are being renovated, adding further value to the available housing stock in the neighborhood. This space has so much potential and can be a model for other spaces like it around town. We can’t allow this green space to end up like many others that dot the landscape of our city.

All this improvement, from the natural environment to the built, will only help draw more people into the urban center, to enjoy living in an urban neighborhood, one that provides them with an attractive home and a bountiful green space as well.

There are vacant lots all over Memphis and Shelby County that are mismanaged by property owners, some of which could be part of this innovative approach. If we adopted a new approach, we could actually reduce the amount of work that is required — and money that is spent — by our city as it intervenes and attempts to maintain health and safety at abandoned land.

We often have volunteer events, and we invite members of the public and elected officials who make policy for urban lot maintenance to come and see our demonstration project. On our 14-acre site, the only cutting needed is winding pathways so neighbors can walk in nature without having to leave the city. We hope our work will be seen as a template for what other green spaces, both present and planned, could be: beautiful and natural, resilient and sustainable.

Editor’s note: Roshun Austin, who leads The Works Inc., is on the board of Memphis Fourth Estate Inc., the nonprofit that owns and oversees The Daily Memphian.

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

