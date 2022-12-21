Read full article on original website
Tuesday, December 27th, 2022
Iowa legislative leaders say they have no plans to change the state law that says the Iowa caucuses have to go first in the nation – despite the national Democrats’ plans to put other states ahead of Iowa in 2024. Communities in central Iowa are wrapping up negotiations on creating a regional water authority. And leaving for work a little later in the morning could mean a safer drive on bad-weather mornings.
