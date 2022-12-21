Memphis poverty disruptor expands efforts to 15 more nonprofits

From a warren of glass-walled offices on Rozelle Street, Slingshot Memphis is scaling up its effort to reduce poverty by delving deeply into the work of the nonprofit sector and investing in those that make the most difference.

And it’s not looking simply at those that alleviate pain or provide rides for meals but at work that decreases poverty in sustainable, documentable ways.

In 2023, Slingshot will add 15 additional nonprofits — its largest intake since it opened in 2016 — as it pushes to scale its work across the city’s nonprofit sector. By 2027, it expects to be serving 150 Memphis nonprofits.

At no cost to the nonprofits, Slingshot’s team of researchers and data-crunchers embed themselves in the organizations, studying the work and financials and ultimately presenting a series of reports, including a benefit-cost analysis that allows Slingshot to monetize what a nonprofit is doing to alleviate poverty.

“If they’re doing something that improves income or improves health, we can put a dollar amount on that,” said Jared Barnett, 39, who became CEO in 2021.

Since most nonprofits in Memphis are working to break the poverty cycle, if they can see where the work is making the biggest difference, they can shift more focus there, he says.

“I think the biggest thing that we’ve done is shown that there is a way that you can actually measure poverty-fighting effectiveness objectively with analytics and that you can do that and still be compassionate and caring with how you do your philanthropy,” Barnett said.

He cites Memphis Inner City Rugby as an example. The after-school program started out as a cadre of teachers and coaches introducing students to rugby. When Slingshot got involved, MICR realized its biggest economic impact was the incidental work it was doing to help a handful of players get college scholarships.

In the past eight years, at least 50 have received rugby scholarships.

Today, the organization brands itself as an outreach program that uses rugby to leverage social change, says Shane Young, co–founder.

“It was really great to see a quantified study of what we do. If a kid is getting $90,000-a-year, full-ride scholarship, thanks to rugby, that’s a considerable economic impact. We knew it was pretty incredible, but it’s amazing to see it quantified and studied and recognized,” he said.

Dozens of other players have gotten other scholarships because when MICR could see the power of what it was doing, it concentrated on developing a broader alumni support group — “like a college counseling office” — Young said, to help the students get in college and stay there by working on internships, scholarship renewals and other financial issues.

Slingshot, Young said, shows the quantifiable results — “the real good and the not good impact of an organization surface in way that people can understand in a business perspective.”

A rigorous analytical framework

The Salvation Army’s Purdue Center on Jackson Avenue was one of the first nonprofits to align with Slingshot. The analysis of its drug treatment program and shelter for women with children showed that care had the biggest economic impact on the children, Barnett said.

“As we looked at things, there wasn’t another organization that allowed women and children to stay together during periods of housing instability, and especially when there might be things like substance abuse or other issues involved,” he said.

“With that understanding, when the Purdue Center did a capital campaign a couple of years ago, the emphasis was on expanding their ability to support families,” Barnett said.

And instead of outsourcing services for youth, Purdue decided it would add its own, including staffing.

“So, the benefits to the youth were even greater because the programming was enhanced. It’s because they realized this is where they were disproportionately helping,” Barnett said.

Barnett, who has an MBA from the University of Chicago and worked several years for global business consultants McKinsey & Co., landed in Memphis as a middle management director for Indigo after working as a consultant and later as a finance expert for companies in Ghana.

“I was exposed to things that I had never experienced or never had friends experience. And I realized just how much good can be done for people. My mindset shifted from ‘I’ve got to invent penicillin or create the next Microsoft,’ to help people’s lives,” he said.

He found an opening for a director position at Slingshot on the McKinsey & Co. alumni board.

He was hired in late 2019. By May 2021, he was CEO.

Slingshot is supported by donors, who support the office operations but also give to Slingshot’s accelerator fund, a pool of money distributed each year among all the nonprofits.

On the first year, the nonprofit receives a set percentage of the whole. The next year, its take of the pie is based on how much it improved its performance — based on Slingshot metrics — from the year before.

To see how it can work, in 2021, Slingshot raised $1.1 million but invested in $2 million worth of poverty-eliminating work by giving more to agencies to produce higher results.

“They can take $1 and turn it into $2 or $3 worth of benefits,” Barnett said.

Since 2017, Slingshot has raised and invested $6 million in Memphis nonprofits.

As it grows to cover a larger sweep of the nonprofit landscape, Slingshot is growing internally. In 2021, it doubled its staff to 14 employees. Most of them, college graduates with advanced degrees, work in analytics, the core of Slingshot’s work.

“If we really want generational poverty to improve, all public dollars and private philanthropy should be required to use Slingshot’s rigorous analytical framework to make better data–driven decisions,” said Frank Smith, a local developer.

Smith, who advises Slingshot’s board, said he and his wife consider Slingshot their most important investment in “the health and happiness of our city.”

In January, Slingshot teams will embed with Literacy Mid-South, Multinational Memphis, RISE Memphis, Service Over Self and STS Enterprise to create the first-year analytics, including the matrix of how each can improve.

In March and August, Slingshot will add a total of 15 new nonprofits, its most ambitious undertaking yet in a single year.

Sam O’Bryant, executive director of Literacy Mid–South, asked to join because his group is aiming to be the regional source of literacy information and services.

“We have to be focused on what our impact is, and we have to be focused on continuous improvement. If we are to have a regional presence, one of the things we wanted to do is really explore the ways literacy impacts poverty and impacts opportunity.

“Slingshot is going to help us put more measurements and maybe some identifiers around how those programs impact or alleviate poverty.”

Each nonprofit’s reports are listed on Slingshot’s website, including the impact statements that show where they could improve work to fight poverty.

“We have been pleasantly surprised with how willing organizations are to let us share their impact studies,” Barnett said.

“Of the 46 organizations we work with, currently only one has asked us not to share their impact study materials yet.”

Slingshot finds its approach resonates most with young givers, who are accustomed to working with data and making decisions with it. That dovetails nicely with its strategy of attracting more younger givers.

“Our goal is to continue to have people who want to make large investments, but to blow that open and have thousands of people see value in our process, Barnett said.

“The younger generation of philanthropists may not have as much they can give, but they want to make sure it makes a difference.”

A pivotal place

As worries about recession deepen, The Chronicle of Philanthropy in October reported that a collapse in small gifts is threatening nonprofits, noting that overall number of donors was down 7% in the first half of 2022 with the biggest bite – 17% – in the category of gifts of $100 and less.

The effect is already affecting groups here. Momentum Nonprofit Partners, which offers nonprofits strategic support in fine-tuning their missions and front offices, is moving from 630 Cooper to Playhouse on the Square.

“We are cutting our rent by two-thirds, which is a huge cost savings,” CEO Kevin Dean said.

“We are being strategic in how we cut costs in preparation for what could be a difficult year for nonprofits. We built this organization to be adaptable.”

Memphis, which is at once one of the nation’s poorest cities and also among its most generous, strikes Barnett as pivotal place for the nonprofit sector to take on poverty with data.

“We’re in an environment where if we can figure out: Why is all this philanthropy, why is all this caring not working?

“We just need to unlock it. Then it will have a transformative impact, and we can really see the change we want to see.”