Bulldog basketball matinee vs the Mocs

There is college basketball this afternoon in Athens: the Georgia Bulldogs host the Chattanooga Mocs in a game that will tip at 3 o’clock in UGA’s Stegeman Coliseum.

From Mike Mobley, UGA Sports Communications...

Georgia Basketball Game Notes

Georgia (8-3) vs. Chattanooga (8-4)

Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

Stegeman Coliseum (10,523) in Athens, Ga.

Series History: UGA leads, 30-5

Last meeting: UTC, 92-90 (OT), on Nov. 13, 2015

Video: SEC Network + (Kaleb Frady, pbp; Marcus Thornton, analyst)

Audio: Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network (WSB AM 750; SiriusXM: 136 of 191; SXM App: 962) (Scott Howard, pbp; Chuck Dowdle, analyst; Adam Gillespie, producer)

COMPLETE GAME NOTES (PDF)

The Starting Five

• UGA hosts Chattanooga in the Bulldogs’ final outing prior to a week-long break from games over the holidays.

• UGA has used 8 different starting fives in its first 11 games and only 3 Bulldogs have played in every outing.

• UGA’s win over Notre Dame was its first non-conference victory over a Power 5 team since Nov. 2019.

• UGA won 6 games in November, which matched the Bulldogs’ win total for the entire 2021-22 season.

• UGA’s bench has scored 290 points and posted a +177 margin over its opponents’ reserves to date.

The Opening Tip

Georgia hosts Chattanooga on Wednesday afternoon in a midweek matinee matchup at Stegeman Coliseum. Following the game, the Bulldogs will enjoy a week-long break from competition over the holidays.

Georgia is 8-3 on the season, already topping the Bulldogs’ win total for entire 2021-22 season by two W’s.

Georgia is coming off its best performance of the season, a 77-62 victory over Notre Dame. Braelen Bridges earned SEC Player of the Week honors after scoring 18 points on a 9-of-9 shooting effort. Matthew-Alexander also was perfect from the floor, connecting on 6-of-6 shots en route to a season-high 15 points, and Jabri Abdur-Rahim notched his first career double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Keepin An Eye On: Entering Today’s Game . . .

Justin Hill is…

• 3 assists from 250 for his career

Braelen Bridges is...

• 44 points from 1,000 for his career

• 22 rebounds from 500 for his career

Jailyn Ingram is...

• 43 points from 1,500 for his career

• 7 rebounds from 700 for his career

Series History With UTC

Georgia owns a 30-5 advantage in all-time matchups against Chattanooga, including a 23-4 record in games played in Athens. The Bulldogs and Mocs are meeting for the first time since the opener of the 2015-16 campaign, a 92-90 overtime win for Chattanooga on Nov. 13, 2015.

Georgia was led on offensively by J.J. Frazier, who poured in 22 points and handed out a career-high eight assists. Yante Maten chipped in a double-double on career bests of 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Georgia lost despite shooting 54 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range. The Bulldogs were undone by a missing 17 free throws.

Chattanooga built double-digit leads in both halves before the Bulldogs gained their first advantage midway through the second stanza. Georgia led by as many as six before the Mocs went back on top on a layup by Casey Jones with 24 seconds left in regulation.

Charles Mann tied the game on a free throw with 12.8 seconds remaining and stout defense held the Mocs without a good look on their final possession.

Chattanooga scored the first five points of overtime and led 87-81 with just 42 seconds remaining. A 3-pointer from William “Turtle” Jackson and two more from Frazier pulled the Bulldogs within 92-90 with seven ticks on the clock. Dee Oldham missed two free throws, but Jackson’s potential half-court game-winner was off the mark.

Scouting The Mocs

Chattanooga arrives in Athens with an 8-4 record under first-year head coach Dan Earl following an 83-79 overtime setback to Belmont last Sunday.

Much like Georgia, the Mocs feature an extremely deep playing rotation. No less than 13 players are averaging double-digit minutes, although four of those players have seen action in less than half of Chattanooga’s games.

Jake Stephens paces the Mocs with eye-catching average of 22.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 blocked shots per game. Among national leaders, he entered this week ranked No. 6 in scoring, No. 9 in rebounding and No. 13 in blocks.

Jamal Johnson and Demetrius Douglas also are scoring at a double-digit rate for Chattanooga, averaging 11.3 ppg and 10.3 ppg, respectively.

Dalvin White is a single bucket of a double-figure scoring average at 9.8 ppg and led the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio through games of Dec. 18 at 4.43.

Last Time Out

Braelen Bridges and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe combined to connect on all 15 of their shots from the floor to lead Georgia in a 77-62 victory over Notre Dame in a Holiday Hoopsgiving matchup at State Farm Arena in Atlanta last Sunday.

Bridges was 9-of-9 from the field en route to 18 points in 18 minutes, and Moncrieffe connecting on all six of his field goal attempts while scoring a season-high 15 points. In addition, Jabri Abdur-Rahim recorded the first double-double of his collegiate career with 12 points and a career-most 11 rebounds, and Terry Roberts chipped in 10 points and five assists.

Georgia surged ahead late in the first half and outscored the Irish by 10 points in the second stanza. After leading 41-36 at the intermission, the Bulldogs doubled that advantage in the first five minutes of the second half.

The Irish pulled within three points at 58-55 with 7:43 left, but Justin Hill answered with a 3-pointer to ignite an 11-0 run that ended any doubt.

The win over Notre Dame represented Georgia’s first non-conference victory over a Power 5 opponent since the Bulldogs defeated Georgia Tech, 82-78, on Nov. 20, 2019.

