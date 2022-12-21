Santa Browser, a web3 browser, has released version 1.0 today. The browser was designed for the new crypto world. Its developers claim that by making it easier for regular people to use blockchain technology, the browser will attract a new generation of internet users. Santa is committed to developing a “Trustable Technology Stack” so that internet users can feel secure in their connections despite the market’s extreme volatility. Santa Browser was released for the holiday season, allowing users to accumulate crypto rewards through ordinary web use easily.

19 HOURS AGO