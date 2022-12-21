Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
Juno is launching a first-of-its-kind special NFT auction of A Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT
Introducing Juno Drops, the first-ever special NFT auction and the banking app for crypto natives. Among the roster’s valuable assets are one 17ETH-worth Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) and three Otherside NFTs. MAYC from Yuga Labs is one of the most sought-after NFT sets in the world, with a...
zycrypto.com
Santa Browser Announces Version 1 Launch Of Its Web3 Browser to Bring in the Next Generation of Web3 Users
Santa Browser, a web3 browser, has released version 1.0 today. The browser was designed for the new crypto world. Its developers claim that by making it easier for regular people to use blockchain technology, the browser will attract a new generation of internet users. Santa is committed to developing a “Trustable Technology Stack” so that internet users can feel secure in their connections despite the market’s extreme volatility. Santa Browser was released for the holiday season, allowing users to accumulate crypto rewards through ordinary web use easily.
