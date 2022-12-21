"I'll update you in a few days": Del Potro replies after US Open bet comes in following Argentina win

Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal is facing a tricky preparation for the Australian Open as he revealed to AS what his December looked like since he return from his exhibition Tour. Nadal travelled with Casper Ruud to South America following the ATP Finals for several exhibition matches. It was a good way for him to play himself into shape after not playing a lot of tennis in the second part of the year. He played well so the decision proved to be correct however he didn't do much since returning.
Fritz believes an openly gay player would be accepted on ATP Tour: "It would be totally normal and I think people would be accepting"
Homosexuality and sports have always been a touchy topic with the lack of openly homosexual players are common thing across many sports. Thing are improving with time as society grows more tolerant and Taylor Fritz is adamant that there would be wide acceptance on the tennis Tour if a player were to come out as gay. In a recent interview with Clay Tennis, Fritz gave his comments on it adding that is somewhat odd that there are no openly gay players on the ATP tour:
VIDEO: Thiem, Rublev and others take part in ATP gift wrapping challenge with hilarious results
The ATP got a few tennis players to wrap one of their racquets as a present due to the current holiday season and most of them did not do that well. The grift-wrapping challenge had Thiem, Rublev, Tiafoe, Dimitrov, Shapovalov and Hurkacz try and do it in 60 seconds. Most did not feel very confident before the start but Dimtrov was pretty cool about it because he said he loved wrapping. He was the best one in the end as he was the only that didn't create a mess while doing it.
Kyrgios hits back at criticism surrounding exhibition tournaments: "I would say an event around the world with players like Novak & I aren’t killing the game"
Nick Kyrgios defended the existence of exhibition events after former player Noah Rubin claimed that they serve no purpose but to dilute the game. Rubin who switched from tennis to pickleball a few months ago joked about the fact that there are exhibition events going on right now failing to understand the purpose. Kyrgios took exception to that and fired back at Rubin claiming that he would be playing them as well had he been offered the money.
