Gonzaga hosts Eastern Oregon before beginning WCC play
For the past week, the Gonzaga men’s basketball team has enjoyed a much-needed holiday break. The tenth-ranked Zags (10-3) played seven AP top-25 programs in the first eight weeks of the season, including The team made trips to six different states and traveled roughly 17,700 miles. After getting ...
Torrey Pines loses Holiday Classic opener on last-second shot
Bellflower St. John Bosco, No. 12-ranked team in California, was a late addition to tournament as teams had travel issues due to the weather
Carr hits 10 3s, scores 41, No. 6 Texas beats A&M-Commerce
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr tied a Texas record with 10 3-pointers and matched his career high with 41 points as the sixth-ranked Longhorns beat Texas A&M-Commerce 97-72 on Tuesday night. Carr, a senior, previously scored 41 while playing for Minnesota against Nebraska on Feb. 27, 2021. He scored 33 points in the first half alone Tuesday, matching a Texas record for a half set by Jim Krivacs in 1978. Carr’s total was the most by a Texas player since Reggie Freeman had 43 points against Fresno State on Dec. 14, 1996. “We wanted to make Texas beat us from 3,” A&M-Commerce coach Jaret von Rosenberg said. “Carr really had a night. The rim looked like an ocean for him.”
