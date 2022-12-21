ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN anchor named Inspirational Person of The Year

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

(WKBN) – WKBN Anchor Chelsea Spears has been named the Mahoning Valley’s Inspirational Person of the Year.

This was a local competition put on by “Spanning the Need.”

She was among 18 nominees who were up for the honor after being selected as Spanning the Need’s Person of the Week in 2022, which was launched as a way to motivate those in the community to help others.

According to a news release from Spanning the Need, it hopes to create more awareness about the kind acts of others that may go unrecognized.

A big part of her efforts in 2022 was to help people work together to lead heart-healthier lives.

Chelsea worked to raise money for the American Heart Association as part of its Woman of Impact campaign. She got involved after being sent to the hospital a few years ago with blood clots in her lungs, on the brink of a heart attack. She felt that it was important to inform people about the signs of a heart attack and how to live a heart-healthy life.

As part of her Inspiration Person of the Year award, $250 will go toward the charity of Chelsea’s choice — the American Heart Association.

