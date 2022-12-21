'Holiday Helpers': Panama City Beach police deliver toys and food to families in need

PANAMA CITY BEACH − For Chief J.R. Talamantez of the Panama City Beach Police Department, one of the best parts about his job is helping local children and families in need during the holiday season.

At about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, his officers began delivering toys and food baskets to less fortunate children and families throughout the community as part of the department's Holiday Helpers Program. More than 300 kids received toys, and about 165 families received food baskets.

The department has overseen the annual holiday program for about three decades.

"The country's going through some trouble, and unfortunately there are a lot of people who are hurting in our community," Talamantez said. "We still believe that no kid should go without Christmas. That morning of Christmas day ... there should be no child disappointed."

Officials have said the majority of children who receive gifts through the Holiday Helpers Program range from about 5 years old to 13 years old. The children are selected by the department with the help of guidance councilors from local schools. It also includes other struggling children and families whom it hears about in the community.

According to Mayor Mark Sheldon, the 2022 Holiday Helpers Program was one of the most successful in the department's history.

Toys for the program were collected at several donation sites throughout the city from about Nov. 25 to Dec. 2. This included two local Walmarts and the Panama City Beach Police Department.

"It is truly amazing to see the outpour of generosity," Sheldon wrote in an email. "The people of Panama City Beach are amazingly generous when it comes to giving to others. ... The officers who make these deliveries each year are volunteering their time to the community that they serve on a daily basis, and we thank them for all they do."

Sheldon also thanked Florida Watersports, a water sports equipment company in Panama City Beach that helps the department collect donations for the program.

"The Holiday Helpers Program is going on a 30-year tradition on the Beach," he wrote. "It is a huge effort coordinated each year by our police department to make sure that families in need get their needs met during the holiday season.

"The community really comes together for this effort, generously donating toys and food for those less fortunate."