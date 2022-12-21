Bay County's newest commissioner Clair Pease vows to listen to residents

PANAMA CITY BEACH − As the newest member of the Bay County Commission, Clair Pease says she will work to always listen to local residents.

Appointed to the commission last week by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Pease was sworn into the position during a meeting on Tuesday morning. She took the place of former Commissioner Griff Griffitts, who resigned from the board to run for the District 6 seat in the Florida House of Representatives, which he secured in the 2022 primary election in August.

"I took the position because I want to help give back to Bay County," Pease said. "(It's) helped me be a success for all the years that I've been here. That didn't just happen. It happened because Bay County is just a great place (with) great people.

"It's a great place, it's full of wonderful people and I'm ready to take some time in my life and give back."

Pease originally is from Columbus, Georgia, and she has lived in Panama City Beach for approximately the past 30 years.

She described herself as a "serial entrepreneur," with local businesses in multiple industries, including management, hospitality and real estate. She said the lessons she has learned from running these businesses, her connection to different fabrics of the community and her desire to listen and learn are why she is best fit for the position.

Pease said her main goal as commissioner will be to listen to residents and champion policies to help them.

"There's a lot of things that I've thought about if I were able to get this position that I would like to work on, (but) what I really would rather do is get some ideas from the folks in Bay County and try to find out what their needs are," she said. "I don't think it's all about me. It's about what I can do to make their lives better."

She previously has served on the Panama City Beach Planning Board. She also is an active board member of both the Emerald Coast Division of the Children's Home Society and Bay County Tourist Development Council.

Pease said she was selected by the governor for the position after submitting an application to his office about two weeks ago.

"I'm just more than thrilled," she said. "The governor has certainly put a lot of trust in me, and I plan to do a great job for the governor, the folks in Bay County, my family and friends."