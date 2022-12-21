Read full article on original website
Government refuses to publish economic benefits estimate of latest Brexit trade deal
The government has refused to publish an estimate of the economic benefits of its latest planned Brexit trade deal.Ministers had faced mockery over the small benefits to the economy expected from previous free trade agreements – with most giving tiny boosts to GDP.But the Department for International Trade has now decided not to publish a figure for an enhanced agreement with Israel, arguing that it "isn't appropriate".Opposition parties say the government should be more transparent about its trade talks and come up with an estimate – though economists say the benefits of the renegotiated deal could be difficult to measure....
aogdigital.com
CNOOC Launches Power from Shore Bohai Bay Project. Starts Production from Offshore Oil Field
Chinese oil company CNOOC Limited said Monday that its Bozhong- Kenli oil fields power from shore project had successfully started operation. The project will power 39 offshore platforms in Bohai Bay, China. The main facilities of the project include 4 offshore electric power platforms and 1 onshore high-voltage substation. The...
aogdigital.com
Japan's Cosmo Energy Signs New Offshore Oil Field Deal with QatarEnergy
Japan's Cosmo Energy Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday it has signed a new agreement with Qatar Energy to continue its operation in the Al-Karkara and A-Structures offshore oil fields, which came into effect after the expiry of the current contract this month. Japan's Qatar Petroleum Development (QPD), 75% owned...
