High Wind Warning issued for East Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 19:45:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, East Platte County and Central Carbon County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There is a high risk for blow overs and blowoffs.
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 19:45:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County and North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There is a high risk for blow overs and blowoffs.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, Southwest Carbon County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 19:34:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range; Southwest Carbon County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 at lower elevations with 8 to 12 inches above 9000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Carbon County and Sierra Madre Range. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
