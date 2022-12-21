Effective: 2022-12-27 13:02:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 18:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Teton Valley; Upper Snake River Plain Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Teton, northern Caribou, north central Bannock, central Power, Bonneville, southeastern Madison and southeastern Bingham Counties through 645 PM MST At 508 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Iona to near Blackfoot to near Neeley. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pocatello, American Falls, Swan Valley, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Palisades Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen, Chubbuck, Victor, Inkom, Irwin, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Henry, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge and Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 6 HOURS AGO