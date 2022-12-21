Effective: 2022-12-27 19:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin; Frank Church Wilderness; Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Sun Valley Region; Wood River Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow continuing. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph early this evening dissipating to 25 to 35 mph after sunset. * WHERE...Frank Church Wilderness-Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-Sun Valley Region- Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin-Wood River Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

BLAINE COUNTY, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO