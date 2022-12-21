Effective: 2022-12-27 19:45:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, East Platte County and Central Carbon County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There is a high risk for blow overs and blowoffs.

PLATTE COUNTY, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO