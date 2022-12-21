ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

2 area ski resorts set to begin seasons as winter weather approaches

By Jeff Himler
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y7MEi_0jprzx7e00

A blast of winter weather is arriving this week just as two area ski resorts are opening for the season.

Hidden Valley Resort in Somerset County will welcome skiers today, while Laurel Mountain Ski Area in Ligonier Township is set to open two days later.

Both attractions are operated by Vail Resorts, as is another Somerset County skiing destination: Seven Springs Mountain Resort, which opened in late November.

Snowmaking has been underway at all three resorts. An arctic front is expected to add some natural snow accumulation, along with subfreezing temperatures, before Christmas arrives Sunday.

The wintry conditions are “right on time for the Christmas holiday,” said Anna Weltz, Mid-Atlantic Region senior communications manager for Vail. “We’re super-excited.”

Hidden Valley expects to have six of its trails (Rambler, Riviera, Bobcat, Upper Continental, Lower Continental and Thunderbird) open Wednesday. Five trails (Ski Top, Upper Broadway, Lower Broadway, Deer Path and Tame Cat) are slated to welcome skiing enthusiasts at Laurel Mountain.

Hidden Valley’s planned hours of operation are 10-4 Wednesday and 10-9 Thursday. Upcoming hours for both Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain will be 10-9 Friday, 9-6 Christmas Eve and noon-9 Christmas Day.

Each resort will celebrate its opening day with a “first chair banner break” and complimentary cookies, coffee, hot chocolate and granola bars, while supplies last.

As of Tuesday, 11 trails and 22% of the terrain were open for skiing at Seven Springs. Hours there are 9-9 Mondays through Fridays, 8-9 Saturdays and Sundays.

Staff at the resorts are “always keeping an eye on the weather” while consulting a combination of different forecast models, Weltz said.

Laurel Mountain expects a chance of 1 to 2 inches of snow Thursday and 7 to 10 more Friday morning. At Seven Springs, the prediction is for a potential 1 to 3 inches Thursday and 8 to 11 inches Friday. The forecast for Hidden Valley is 3 to 6 inches Thursday and 9 to 13 inches on Friday.

Visit 7springs.com, hiddenvalleyresort.com and laurelmountainski.com for more details, including information on ski passes and lift tickets.

