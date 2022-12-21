Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after being shot on Avondale Park Tuesday morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a man in his 20s was shot on Avondale Park on Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 4 a.m. and applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding. An ambulance took him to Strong Hospital where he’s being treated for serious injuries. He is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
Woman shot on North Union Street Tuesday afternoon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Tuesday afternoon Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of North Union Street for the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 24-year-old female resident of Rochester, with a gunshot wound to her lower body. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester police investigate series of overnight car thefts
Two police cars are currently on the scene parked are parked between two other parked cars.
WHEC TV-10
Missing person alert: 58-year-old Troy Randolph
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police need your help finding missing 58-year-old Troy Randolph. Police say that Troy, a Rochester resident, was last seen near a restaurant on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Troy’s family says they reported him missing on December 10. The family says he’s about 6 feet...
WHEC TV-10
Woman hospitalized after being hit by truck on Lake Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman was hit by a truck on Lake Avenue on Christmas night. Rochester Police responded to the intersection of Lake Avenue and Emerson Street after 10:30 p.m. They say they found an injured woman in her 20’s, a pick-up truck, and its driver. The woman is expected to survive.
iheart.com
Friends Mourn Man Killed Last Week in Hit and Run on Rochester's East Side
Friends and co-workers are mourning the man who was killed last week while walking his dog on Rochester's east side. As first reported by News 10, Edgar SantaCruz and his dog died when they were hit by a car while walking at South Goodman Street and Park Avenue last Thrusday night.
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating several stolen car incidents and the possibility of them being linked
UPDATE: RPD confirms that they’re investigating several stolen car incidents and the possibility of them being linked. This morning, Officers responded to A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street for the report of a burglary and vehicles stolen. The investigation found that at some time overnight, at least one suspect stole six vehicles after breaking into the location and obtaining the keys from inside. The vehicles have not been recovered yet.
Driver seriously injured in I-490 rollover crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-490 Tuesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a pick up truck was on the ramp to 531 westbound from I-490 east when it left the road around 4:00 this afternoon. The driver was ejected and sustained “serious physical injuries.” No […]
WHEC TV-10
I-490 at 531 West back open to traffic after serious rollover crash
GATES, N.Y. – A crash Tuesday afternoon on the west side is affecting traffic for quite a stretch. This happened just after 4 p.m. on Interstate 490 near the Route 531 split. Traffic has been stopped in every lane at some points. News10NBC has a crew headed to the...
WHEC TV-10
Manchester man arrested for raping woman in Ontario County
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – On Sunday New York State Police in Canandaigua arrested 25-year-old Matthew J. Beck Jr. of Manchester for rape. NYSP said he sexually assaulted a physically helpless woman in the village of Manchester in Ontario County. Beck also had three active bench warrants for not showing up...
27-year-old man dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in Lockport
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — One person died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Lockport on Christmas Day. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says they got a 911 call reporting two people who were unconscious at a home on Dogwood Drive in the Town of Lockport. When first responders arrived, they found two people overcome by carbon monoxide.
WHEC TV-10
City will hire people recently released from prison to shovel bus stops
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you take the bus, you know it can be quite a hassle when the snow flies. That’s why the City of Rochester is partnering with RTS to start a new program that will pay people recently released from prison to shovel out the bus stops. The city normally handles the sidewalks but the stops themselves can get jammed-packed with snow.
waynetimes.com
Lyons man charged in drive-by shooting onMain Street in Newark
Newark Village Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Thursday (12/22) at 6 a.m. A short time later Jamison Emanuel, age 42, of Catherine Street in Lyons was taken into custody. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree: Loaded Weapon and Murder Intention.
WHEC TV-10
Niagara County man dies from carbon monoxide poisoning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Niagara County officials say a man died from carbon monoxide poisoning in connection with the winter storm. The Niagara County Sheriff’s office responded to a Lockport home where they found two people unconscious. A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation found that heavy snow covered the home’s outside furnace, causing carbon monoxide to enter the home.
WHEC TV-10
Engine 16 firefighters free terrier stuck in bathtub drain
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester firefighters freed Foxy from a bathtub, after her paw got stuck in the drain. Hopefully she got a good bath before, since she may not want to get back in there again.
13 WHAM
Man shot on corner of Bay and 7th Street
Rochester, N.Y — A 27-year-old man was shot last night while inside a car at the intersection of Bay Street and 7th Street. The victim then drove to 6th Street where he waited for police while suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The man was then...
iheart.com
Man Hit by Car, Killed on Rochester's Southeast Side
A man is dead, after he was stuck by a car on Rochester's southeast side. Police say the man was hit at Park Avenue and South Goodman Street shortly before 6. He was taken to Strong Hospital, but died a short time later. The man's name is not being released.
3rd storm-related death reported in Erie County
According to Mark Poloncarz, emergency personnel could not make it to the homes of two victims, where the victims dealt with “emergency situations.” City officials later reported BPD had become aware of a dead body in Buffalo.
iheart.com
Rochester Police Investigating Weyl Street Shooting
Rochester police are investigating a shooting on Weyl Street, between Joseph Avenue and Bauman Street. It happened shortly after 9 last night. A 40-year-old city man was shot in the lower body. Officers gave him first aid and he is expected to survive. No one has been arrested.
WHEC TV-10
Boat carrying cement had trouble getting back into Lake Ontario
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boat carrying cement from Canada had some trouble turning around in the Genesee River at Turning Point Park in Charlotte. The boat operates out of Burlington, Ontario and transports cement to the Rochester area. The person who took the video told us it took longer...
Comments / 0