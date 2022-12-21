ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala for Oct. 24-30, 2022

By Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 6 days ago
This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Oct. 24-30, 2022

Bellechase

  • Lennar Homes LLC to Mirza Anne Lauren, $578,490
  • Lennar Homes LLC to Hoxeng Cecilia, $586,490
  • Han Richard to Gump Robbie June Tr, $1,250,000

Belleview

  • Cretul William to Ashe Virginia Marie, $100,000
  • Aragon Harry to Buhler David William, $189,900
  • Gorbet Nathaniel to Diaz Roberto Ramirez, $220,000
  • Weitlund Construction LLC to Conde Yanine, $261,900

Belleview Heights Estates

  • Clark Kelly to Ortiz Adrian L, $190,000
  • Alberty Jennifer to Klug Lisa Folsom, $195,000

Breezewood Estates

  • Central Florida Capital Management LLC to Rucker Kelly R, $134,500

Calesa Township

  • Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Spriggs Nicole Sherri, $290,765
  • Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Ocl Four LLC, $305,040
  • Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Claracay Jenny Jhor Uy, $359,520
  • Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Rendon Euclides R Balbas, $425,440

Candler Hills

  • Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr to McKenna Eugene P, $281,200
  • On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Miller Kenneth W, $438,305
  • On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Strauss Donald, $461,570
  • On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Pauley Joseph W Tr, $492,195
  • On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Jingle Curtis Tr, $515,550

Cherrywood Estates

  • Camuso Peter to Brockmann Richard K Tr, $178,000
  • Pattee Floyd M Tr to Monis John Patrick Jr, $290,000

Circle Square Woods

  • Carroll Brian M to Guarino Samuel Joseph Tr, $220,000
  • Zannetti Terri Jane to Sanaty Nya Daniela, $215,000
  • Atherton Howard P to Yarger Melissa H, $247,500

Citrus Park

  • JZ Diaz Properties LLC to Kiger Donald E, $235,000

Deer Path

  • Robison Ann to Warren Preston, $409,900

Diamond Ridge

  • Heath Donna to Figueroa Samuel, $385,000

Dunnellon

  • Eisnaugle Peggy Lee to Camp Associates Inc, $200,000

HeathBrook/Heath Brook

  • DR Horton Inc to Zhu Ye, $394,989
  • DR Horton Inc to Patel Sweta, $445,600

Hidden Lake

  • Belac Homes LLC to Baker Donald, $299,900

Indigo Estates

  • Fleck Terrance L to Marshall James F, $320,000
  • Clark John R to London Joseph I, $365,000

JB Ranch

  • Noren Robert John to Smith Jennifer Sue Tr, $367,000

Lake Diamond

  • DR Horton Inc to Muniz Rosilvia, $302,990
  • DR Horton Inc to Rivera Luis Antonio Gonzalez, $309,990

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes

  • Vargas Efrain Jr to Salzler Blake, $61,000
  • Gomez Angelo P to Cortes Juan Cortes, $120,000
  • Pimental Joseph R to Scenna Deanna, $195,000
  • Rmp Land Development LLC to Vest Brock A, $260,000
  • Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Golden Boys Trust, $102,901

Lake Weir Shores

  • Macy Mary to Kesinger Judith, $223,000

Legendary Trails

  • Espejo Rafael to Kautz Rhonda F, $649,900

Liberty Village

  • Lennar Homes LLC to Jacobs Dawna Renee, $307,490
  • Lennar Homes LLC to Jones Morgan Thomas, $328,980
  • Lennar Homes LLC to Oliver Otis Alvin, $361,480

Little Lake Weir Subdivision

  • Chalone Barbara G to Biggs Linda D, $100,000

Longleaf Ridge

  • On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Cason Wade E, $291,730
  • On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Stehouwer Todd J, $348,985
  • On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Motta Robert A, $383,045
  • On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Simens Kathleen Tr, $398,595
  • On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Jemtrud Otis Dale, $421,320
  • On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Gilroy Michael J, $437,205

Magnolia Park

  • Spaziani Todd J to Thompson Ronald L Tr, $610,000

Marion County

Jones Kara Marie to Otero Yansy, $60,000

Gores Marie Elaine to Sorensen Erin, $66,000

Lake Oklawaha Rv Resort LLC to Herbert Steven L, $70,999

Robertson Randall Sr to Hogg Alvin, $74,500

Brown Dennis S to Brown David E, $80,000

Jensen Robert Orville II to Eason Tommy, $90,000

Povia Birgit H to Coseo Brian J, $93,500

Figueroa Victor Rosario to Naydenov Evgeniy, $100,000

Reynolds Joanne to Restaino Vito, $110,000

Menuey Michael to Michael Menuey Family Land Trust, $113,107

Whited Linda to Quintero Librada, $115,000

Moffit Christine to Gunter Willard, $120,000

Geer Kathleen E to Investment Solutions LLC, $125,000

King Haylie to West Patti, $127,500

Byce Michael L to White Kimber, $129,000

Ver Halen Robert to Yon Arlette, $137,000

Pope Joshua Bryce to Pope Joshua Bryce, $140,000

Szkudlarek Kim M to White Maurice, $155,000

Sherman Stacey to Volner Angela, $159,000

Grim Elisabeth to Egner John, $162,000

Brill Christina S to Brill Ryan, $163,000

Walters Jeralie B Tr to Lenich Robert J, $170,000

Bisgrove Construction LLC to Stack Kevin, $175,000

Tilghman Kluge Katherine A to Vizcaino Jose, $186,900

Ali Navid N to Tremblay Daniel A Tr, $190,000

DF Gray Inc to Jorgensen Timothy, $190,000

Syd Swe Trucking LLC to Roman Altagracia, $195,000

Hern Edward John to Green Jesse T, $195,000

Cook Sandra B to Ray James D, $205,000

Scott Ransom to Drewke Theresa L, $205,000

Donnelly Keith A to Merrill Nicole M, $209,900

Fernandez Raul Lazaro to McCullough Emma J, $210,000

Ellis Edith M to Burch Lynn E, $210,887

Swift Heather M to Varela Andy, $213,000

McKeever Ruth Ann to Kovarik Latasha M, $215,000

Guesford Dawn Cherise to Abel Keith, $215,500

Hernandez Denisse to Crossley William, $225,000

Barnwell Barbara to Adams Timothy E, $228,000

Lynch Oil Company Inc to Salish LLC, $229,384

Skyline Trust Investments Group LLC to Abreu Yeimy, $230,000

Abshier Lanny T to Lanny & Diana Abshier LLC, $230,000

Kennedy Joan Estelle to Willaims Jacqueline, $232,900

Fowler Pamela M to Vine Colby Robert, $240,000

Rose Nichole to Clark Kelly, $240,000

Johnson William H to Caton Sande M, $249,900

Millsaps Craig S to Clemens James Laurence Anthony, $258,000

Homan James T to Hall Derrick R, $270,000

Peterson Wayne R to Olkiewicz Mary Ann Tr, $271,000

Wilson Stanley to Harari Mark, $275,000

Wilder Farm LLC to Lemen John K, $280,000

Hadala Sara Roberts to Hartle Marshall T, $285,000

Malinowitzer Lauren A to Riley Kevin, $317,300

Edinger Maureen to Paul Lettow Flooring LLC, $320,000

Vosilla John to Leupp Robert A, $335,000

Burns Dale E to Ward Shawn, $342,500

Dahl Adam Lee to Schutrum Judith L, $360,000

Stephan Leah J to Rennier Michael, $375,000

Boatright Kathryn S to Durbin Justin Robert Michael, $379,000

Fiorentino Frank G to Laurie Marie Holdings LLC, $410,000

Wright Lisa Jane to Clymer Beau J, $410,000

Warringer Cynthia Louise to Briggs Fred C, $425,000

Muscott Billie Jo to Rental Home Services Corp, $475,000

Edwards Donald E to Livermore Angela K Tr, $649,000

Lariscy Linda G to Esn Properties 19-01 LLC, $726,972

Perez Karysa to Petrek Hannah, $764,000

Pmf Ocala VI LLC to Arya International Realty LLC, $860,000

Luidhardt Brian to McFarlin David, $870,000

Pozo Luis F to Guarriello Charlene E Tr, $1,140,000

Madera Lymari Bermudez to McGee Mary Beth, $1,300,000

Jones William H to Cdac Inc, $1,400,000

Tri City LLC to Store N More LLC, $1,450,000

McBride Sandy to Duke Energy Florida LLC, $2,000,000

Perry George Albert to Sandy Clay LLC, $3,000,000

Fci Properties LLC to French Construction Incorporated, $4,000,000

Carriage House Partners LLC to Mustang Apartments At Ocala Lp, $21,531,445

Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Fl Reo Holdings LLC, $174,510

Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Bridge Street Ventures, $178,104

Marion Oaks

  • Woods Ronald G to Lgi Homes Florida LLC, $60,000
  • Stallings James A to Vincent Tyler W, $155,000
  • Garcia Antonia to Martinez Victor M, $175,000
  • Hutchinson Michael to Linman Jena, $235,000
  • Jny Alpha LLC to Londono Alexander Parra, $244,750
  • Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Miranda Angel C, $254,000
  • Drc24 LLC to Logan Properties LLC, $255,000
  • Belac Homes LLC to Leon Efren Aguila, $258,000
  • Crissey Kim to Lebron Jaime, $260,000
  • Jny Alpha LLC to Brutus Remond, $265,000
  • Holiday Builders Inc to Wade Daishawn C, $269,990
  • Perfect Deed Homes LLC to O’Connell Jon, $270,000
  • Renick Keegan Avery to Glovsky Andrew, $272,500
  • Davila Raymond to Helgerson Craig J, $277,000
  • Belac Homes LLC to Rasmussen Robert T, $284,900
  • Jp International Consultant to Castro Dunia E, $287,500
  • Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Garzon Jose Duber, $289,899
  • Tonus Services LLC to Colley Sylvia, $289,900
  • Amatosa Investments LLC to Bowman Carol Lynn, $299,900
  • Worldwide Alliance LLC to Wilhelm Russ, $324,900
  • Moya Lyneida Alexsis to Ruiz Angela, $325,000
  • De Minimis Capital LLC to Hernandez Jacelik Avila, $329,900
  • Allstate Servicing Inc to Leconte Marie, $364,000

McIntosh

  • Miller Donald L to Rowland Anita, $160,000

MeadowWood/Meadow Wood

  • Erazmus Lisa Judene to Iglesia Mauricio A Chirinos, $355,000

Oak Run

  • Baccoli John V Jr to Hutto Raymond F, $130,000
  • Pontes Barbara J to Robarge Barry A, $205,000
  • Ynocencio Gabriel V Sr to Reed Ronald, $385,000

Oak Run Neighborhood

  • Belemjian John to Ramsey Lori A, $220,000
  • Chiszar Alfred E to Druck Donald M, $234,500

Ocala

  • Kemp Deborah G to Harrison Andrew, $140,000

Ocala Crossings

  • Ocala Crossings Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $300,000

Ocala Highlands

  • Scacchi Gerard Anthony II to Plummer Christopher G, $297,500

Ocala Highlands Estates

  • Vardis Joseph R to Cortes Danny, $315,000

Ocala Palms

  • Bloomer Robert J to Taylor Ann Hardaway, $285,000
  • Abrahamson Melinda Lynn to Kasper Leslie, $319,000

Ocala Park Estates

  • Aroch Nisim to Berkhout Yvonne, $162,500
  • Jen Homes LLC to Betancourt Oneyda Isabel, $234,352

Ocala Preserve

  • Sh Aa Development LLC to Le Club Resort Ocala LLC, $431,792

Ocala Ridge

  • Tripodi Charles C to Schloeter Rafael Eduardo Romero, $209,000

Ocala Water Estates

  • Balchand Ravendra to Demos Jeremy, $75,000
  • Hubanks Ross to Elliott Joseph D, $328,000
  • Pasmore Donovan G to Casas Angelique Nicole, $338,000
  • Cox Norman G to Black Jason M, $375,000

On Top of the World

  • Stansbury Judith to Pauly Robert L, $280,000
  • Lockwood Harry J Jr to Lambly Laurel A, $300,000
  • On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Gugliano John J, $392,105
  • On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Freeland Matthew W, $429,140

Orange Blossom Hills

  • Lois Lane Properties LLC to Lay Violet Jane, $75,000
  • Dg Suleiman Homes LLC to Givens Robert Lee Jr, $320,000

Orange Lake

  • Kramer Pamela J to Torres Osvaldo Jr, $65,000

Pine Ridge Estates

  • Broadbent Miranda M to Blankenship Jamie, $292,000

Pine Run Estates

  • Lennar Homes LLC to Cirigliano Stacy Ann, $325,480
  • Lennar Homes LLC to Daley Telcida Massiel, $331,480
  • Lennar Homes LLC to Carnes Mary J, $335,480
  • Lennar Homes LLC to Campbell Wayne O’Neil, $345,290

Rainbow Acres

  • Alamo Construction Company Inc to Charlotte State Bank & Trust Tr, $365,000

Rainbow End Estates

  • Fleming Billy G Jr to Johnson Pamela Tinker, $210,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates

  • Betts Agnes J to Rosario Deyaneira Carrasquillo, $178,900
  • Roberts Joy L to Luna Elizabeth, $196,500

Rainbow Park

  • Aldana Contracting LLC to West Zachary Christopher, $175,000
  • Carter Robert Roy to Bernard Carmen Samaria Hernandez, $239,900
  • Aldana Contracting LLC to May Clarissa, $255,000

Rainbow Springs

  • Santana Carlos M to Mitchell Bruce, $319,000
  • Dugger Kenneth D to Adams Mark Allan, $360,000
  • Zak Joseph R to Gardner James M, $360,000

Raven Glen

  • Hays Christopher H to Selker Tyler James, $292,000

Rolling Hills

  • Delrea Investments LLC to Bryant Timothy M, $305,000
  • Licht Travis S to Garcia Mario, $345,000
  • Mortgage Solutions & Investments Properties LLC to Varros George, $360,000
  • Sullivan Robert E to Cruz Jorge L, $470,000
  • Arce Luis Jr to Littlefield April Joy, $500,000

Rolling Ranch Estates

  • Crouch Homes LLC to Lutzky Gail M Tr, $275,000

Silver Meadows

  • White Joseph to Diaz Augusto, $90,000
  • Gibson Sonya M to Mirch Raymond George, $257,000

Silver Springs

  • Sunrock Capital LLC to Bowell William, $185,000
  • Community Construction Of Marion County LLC to Little Dylan K, $239,000

Silver Springs Shores

  • Carter Meyer to Carter Jesse, $136,000
  • Hayden Investment Group LLC to Rollins Johnathan M, $200,000
  • Armstrong Joshua Will to Evescence LLC, $207,500
  • Verrico Justin M to Ng Shelly, $210,000
  • Elite Building Inc to Lee Cheng Chan, $210,000
  • Mercer Lee V to Camacho Bryce, $218,000
  • Asc Developing LLC to Raghunauth Ramesh D, $225,500
  • Blake Emily Elizabeth to Ramos Natalie, $233,000
  • Carson Building & Development LLC to Rivera Efrain, $239,000
  • Howell Larry Jr to Gates Jeramiaha Tyron, $245,000
  • Conley Nancy E to Smith Hilton Gabriel Jr, $249,000
  • S&J Investment Group to Ramos Luis Alberto Rosas, $250,000
  • McGowan Christina K Gibson to Jennings Allison Sue, $250,000
  • Southern Impression Homes LLC to Tilstra John, $264,900
  • Opendoor Property Trust I to Jolley Zachary, $270,000
  • Smith Travis to Davis Joseph Jamar, $275,000
  • Jackson Loretta to Daniels Richard, $276,900
  • Carson Building & Development LLC to Wiley Cody Alan, $279,000
  • Worth Construction & Remodeling Inc to Morales Victor, $279,900
  • Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium Iii LLC, $293,900
  • Rucker Kelly to Crowley John C Jr, $325,000

Spruce Creek

  • Robinson Karen L to Bieber Karl, $179,000
  • Hoyos Libia to Gedney Paul T, $185,000

Spruce Creek Country Club

  • Doyle Brian to Mote Almond E Jr, $310,000
  • Morman Wilson S to Denne Celeste M Dionne, $320,000

Spruce Creek South

  • Lomonico Nicole Joyce Tr to Newport Harold A, $170,000
  • Nagel Sandra M to Chick Timothy, $220,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb

  • Pulte Home Company LLC to Phillips John, $276,040
  • Pulte Home Company LLC to Poland Stephen L, $299,000
  • Pulte Home Company LLC to Carey William D, $339,117
  • Murray Michael J to Sisson Thomas P, $365,000
  • Shelter Karl L Jr to Downey William Darryl, $410,000
  • Pulte Home Company LLC to McInnis Dann, $488,970
  • Pulte Home Company LLC to Verling Vern R, $515,376.45
  • Pulte Home Company LLC to Wheeler Michael L, $534,660

Summercrest

  • Summercret Funding A LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $215,600
  • Clayton Properties Group Inc to Diesso Michael Peter, $270,205
  • Clayton Properties Group Inc to Ullian Taylor A, $355,325

Summerglen/Summer Glen

  • Wyer Virginia L to Catania Albert E, $350,000

Villages of Marion

  • Isham Janet L to Ferguson James A, $290,000
  • Vignolla Adella S to Dzubay Richard F, $585,000
  • Grimes Thomas F to Thorpe Steven D, $632,500
  • Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Hb5, $265,401

West End Ocala

  • Tran Giac to Ellis Capital LLC, $75,000

Westwood

  • Montgomery Edgar D Iii to Wright Kelly, $250,400

Weybourne Landing

  • On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Rivera Raul, $310,050
  • On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Conrad Joseph W Jr Tr, $375,590

Windstream

  • Baines Brian to Lawrence Jeffrey, $314,000
  • Ryan Dennis G to Morrow Travis A, $396,000

Woods & Lakes

  • Clear Choice Homes LLC to Sampson Zackeem, $219,900

Wynchase Townhomes

  • Irisarri Wneidia Viana to Mavepal Inc, $200,000

