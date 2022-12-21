How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala for Oct. 24-30, 2022

This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Oct. 24-30, 2022

Bellechase

Lennar Homes LLC to Mirza Anne Lauren, $578,490

Lennar Homes LLC to Hoxeng Cecilia, $586,490

Han Richard to Gump Robbie June Tr, $1,250,000

Belleview

Cretul William to Ashe Virginia Marie, $100,000

Aragon Harry to Buhler David William, $189,900

Gorbet Nathaniel to Diaz Roberto Ramirez, $220,000

Weitlund Construction LLC to Conde Yanine, $261,900

Belleview Heights Estates

Clark Kelly to Ortiz Adrian L, $190,000

Alberty Jennifer to Klug Lisa Folsom, $195,000

Breezewood Estates

Central Florida Capital Management LLC to Rucker Kelly R, $134,500

Calesa Township

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Spriggs Nicole Sherri, $290,765

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Ocl Four LLC, $305,040

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Claracay Jenny Jhor Uy, $359,520

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Rendon Euclides R Balbas, $425,440

Candler Hills

Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr to McKenna Eugene P, $281,200

On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Miller Kenneth W, $438,305

On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Strauss Donald, $461,570

On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Pauley Joseph W Tr, $492,195

On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Jingle Curtis Tr, $515,550

Cherrywood Estates

Camuso Peter to Brockmann Richard K Tr, $178,000

Pattee Floyd M Tr to Monis John Patrick Jr, $290,000

Circle Square Woods

Carroll Brian M to Guarino Samuel Joseph Tr, $220,000

Zannetti Terri Jane to Sanaty Nya Daniela, $215,000

Atherton Howard P to Yarger Melissa H, $247,500

Citrus Park

JZ Diaz Properties LLC to Kiger Donald E, $235,000

Deer Path

Robison Ann to Warren Preston, $409,900

Diamond Ridge

Heath Donna to Figueroa Samuel, $385,000

Dunnellon

Eisnaugle Peggy Lee to Camp Associates Inc, $200,000

HeathBrook/Heath Brook

DR Horton Inc to Zhu Ye, $394,989

DR Horton Inc to Patel Sweta, $445,600

Hidden Lake

Belac Homes LLC to Baker Donald, $299,900

Indigo Estates

Fleck Terrance L to Marshall James F, $320,000

Clark John R to London Joseph I, $365,000

JB Ranch

Noren Robert John to Smith Jennifer Sue Tr, $367,000

Lake Diamond

DR Horton Inc to Muniz Rosilvia, $302,990

DR Horton Inc to Rivera Luis Antonio Gonzalez, $309,990

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes

Vargas Efrain Jr to Salzler Blake, $61,000

Gomez Angelo P to Cortes Juan Cortes, $120,000

Pimental Joseph R to Scenna Deanna, $195,000

Rmp Land Development LLC to Vest Brock A, $260,000

Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Golden Boys Trust, $102,901

Lake Weir Shores

Macy Mary to Kesinger Judith, $223,000

Legendary Trails

Espejo Rafael to Kautz Rhonda F, $649,900

Liberty Village

Lennar Homes LLC to Jacobs Dawna Renee, $307,490

Lennar Homes LLC to Jones Morgan Thomas, $328,980

Lennar Homes LLC to Oliver Otis Alvin, $361,480

Little Lake Weir Subdivision

Chalone Barbara G to Biggs Linda D, $100,000

Longleaf Ridge

On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Cason Wade E, $291,730

On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Stehouwer Todd J, $348,985

On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Motta Robert A, $383,045

On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Simens Kathleen Tr, $398,595

On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Jemtrud Otis Dale, $421,320

On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Gilroy Michael J, $437,205

Magnolia Park

Spaziani Todd J to Thompson Ronald L Tr, $610,000

Marion County

Jones Kara Marie to Otero Yansy, $60,000

Gores Marie Elaine to Sorensen Erin, $66,000

Lake Oklawaha Rv Resort LLC to Herbert Steven L, $70,999

Robertson Randall Sr to Hogg Alvin, $74,500

Brown Dennis S to Brown David E, $80,000

Jensen Robert Orville II to Eason Tommy, $90,000

Povia Birgit H to Coseo Brian J, $93,500

Figueroa Victor Rosario to Naydenov Evgeniy, $100,000

Reynolds Joanne to Restaino Vito, $110,000

Menuey Michael to Michael Menuey Family Land Trust, $113,107

Whited Linda to Quintero Librada, $115,000

Moffit Christine to Gunter Willard, $120,000

Geer Kathleen E to Investment Solutions LLC, $125,000

King Haylie to West Patti, $127,500

Byce Michael L to White Kimber, $129,000

Ver Halen Robert to Yon Arlette, $137,000

Pope Joshua Bryce to Pope Joshua Bryce, $140,000

Szkudlarek Kim M to White Maurice, $155,000

Sherman Stacey to Volner Angela, $159,000

Grim Elisabeth to Egner John, $162,000

Brill Christina S to Brill Ryan, $163,000

Walters Jeralie B Tr to Lenich Robert J, $170,000

Bisgrove Construction LLC to Stack Kevin, $175,000

Tilghman Kluge Katherine A to Vizcaino Jose, $186,900

Ali Navid N to Tremblay Daniel A Tr, $190,000

DF Gray Inc to Jorgensen Timothy, $190,000

Syd Swe Trucking LLC to Roman Altagracia, $195,000

Hern Edward John to Green Jesse T, $195,000

Cook Sandra B to Ray James D, $205,000

Scott Ransom to Drewke Theresa L, $205,000

Donnelly Keith A to Merrill Nicole M, $209,900

Fernandez Raul Lazaro to McCullough Emma J, $210,000

Ellis Edith M to Burch Lynn E, $210,887

Swift Heather M to Varela Andy, $213,000

McKeever Ruth Ann to Kovarik Latasha M, $215,000

Guesford Dawn Cherise to Abel Keith, $215,500

Hernandez Denisse to Crossley William, $225,000

Barnwell Barbara to Adams Timothy E, $228,000

Lynch Oil Company Inc to Salish LLC, $229,384

Skyline Trust Investments Group LLC to Abreu Yeimy, $230,000

Abshier Lanny T to Lanny & Diana Abshier LLC, $230,000

Kennedy Joan Estelle to Willaims Jacqueline, $232,900

Fowler Pamela M to Vine Colby Robert, $240,000

Rose Nichole to Clark Kelly, $240,000

Johnson William H to Caton Sande M, $249,900

Millsaps Craig S to Clemens James Laurence Anthony, $258,000

Homan James T to Hall Derrick R, $270,000

Peterson Wayne R to Olkiewicz Mary Ann Tr, $271,000

Wilson Stanley to Harari Mark, $275,000

Wilder Farm LLC to Lemen John K, $280,000

Hadala Sara Roberts to Hartle Marshall T, $285,000

Malinowitzer Lauren A to Riley Kevin, $317,300

Edinger Maureen to Paul Lettow Flooring LLC, $320,000

Vosilla John to Leupp Robert A, $335,000

Burns Dale E to Ward Shawn, $342,500

Dahl Adam Lee to Schutrum Judith L, $360,000

Stephan Leah J to Rennier Michael, $375,000

Boatright Kathryn S to Durbin Justin Robert Michael, $379,000

Fiorentino Frank G to Laurie Marie Holdings LLC, $410,000

Wright Lisa Jane to Clymer Beau J, $410,000

Warringer Cynthia Louise to Briggs Fred C, $425,000

Muscott Billie Jo to Rental Home Services Corp, $475,000

Edwards Donald E to Livermore Angela K Tr, $649,000

Lariscy Linda G to Esn Properties 19-01 LLC, $726,972

Perez Karysa to Petrek Hannah, $764,000

Pmf Ocala VI LLC to Arya International Realty LLC, $860,000

Luidhardt Brian to McFarlin David, $870,000

Pozo Luis F to Guarriello Charlene E Tr, $1,140,000

Madera Lymari Bermudez to McGee Mary Beth, $1,300,000

Jones William H to Cdac Inc, $1,400,000

Tri City LLC to Store N More LLC, $1,450,000

McBride Sandy to Duke Energy Florida LLC, $2,000,000

Perry George Albert to Sandy Clay LLC, $3,000,000

Fci Properties LLC to French Construction Incorporated, $4,000,000

Carriage House Partners LLC to Mustang Apartments At Ocala Lp, $21,531,445

Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Fl Reo Holdings LLC, $174,510

Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Bridge Street Ventures, $178,104

Marion Oaks

Woods Ronald G to Lgi Homes Florida LLC, $60,000

Stallings James A to Vincent Tyler W, $155,000

Garcia Antonia to Martinez Victor M, $175,000

Hutchinson Michael to Linman Jena, $235,000

Jny Alpha LLC to Londono Alexander Parra, $244,750

Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Miranda Angel C, $254,000

Drc24 LLC to Logan Properties LLC, $255,000

Belac Homes LLC to Leon Efren Aguila, $258,000

Crissey Kim to Lebron Jaime, $260,000

Jny Alpha LLC to Brutus Remond, $265,000

Holiday Builders Inc to Wade Daishawn C, $269,990

Perfect Deed Homes LLC to O’Connell Jon, $270,000

Renick Keegan Avery to Glovsky Andrew, $272,500

Davila Raymond to Helgerson Craig J, $277,000

Belac Homes LLC to Rasmussen Robert T, $284,900

Jp International Consultant to Castro Dunia E, $287,500

Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Garzon Jose Duber, $289,899

Tonus Services LLC to Colley Sylvia, $289,900

Amatosa Investments LLC to Bowman Carol Lynn, $299,900

Worldwide Alliance LLC to Wilhelm Russ, $324,900

Moya Lyneida Alexsis to Ruiz Angela, $325,000

De Minimis Capital LLC to Hernandez Jacelik Avila, $329,900

Allstate Servicing Inc to Leconte Marie, $364,000

McIntosh

Miller Donald L to Rowland Anita, $160,000

MeadowWood/Meadow Wood

Erazmus Lisa Judene to Iglesia Mauricio A Chirinos, $355,000

Oak Run

Baccoli John V Jr to Hutto Raymond F, $130,000

Pontes Barbara J to Robarge Barry A, $205,000

Ynocencio Gabriel V Sr to Reed Ronald, $385,000

Oak Run Neighborhood

Belemjian John to Ramsey Lori A, $220,000

Chiszar Alfred E to Druck Donald M, $234,500

Ocala

Kemp Deborah G to Harrison Andrew, $140,000

Ocala Crossings

Ocala Crossings Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $300,000

Ocala Highlands

Scacchi Gerard Anthony II to Plummer Christopher G, $297,500

Ocala Highlands Estates

Vardis Joseph R to Cortes Danny, $315,000

Ocala Palms

Bloomer Robert J to Taylor Ann Hardaway, $285,000

Abrahamson Melinda Lynn to Kasper Leslie, $319,000

Ocala Park Estates

Aroch Nisim to Berkhout Yvonne, $162,500

Jen Homes LLC to Betancourt Oneyda Isabel, $234,352

Ocala Preserve

Sh Aa Development LLC to Le Club Resort Ocala LLC, $431,792

Ocala Ridge

Tripodi Charles C to Schloeter Rafael Eduardo Romero, $209,000

Ocala Water Estates

Balchand Ravendra to Demos Jeremy, $75,000

Hubanks Ross to Elliott Joseph D, $328,000

Pasmore Donovan G to Casas Angelique Nicole, $338,000

Cox Norman G to Black Jason M, $375,000

On Top of the World

Stansbury Judith to Pauly Robert L, $280,000

Lockwood Harry J Jr to Lambly Laurel A, $300,000

On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Gugliano John J, $392,105

On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Freeland Matthew W, $429,140

Orange Blossom Hills

Lois Lane Properties LLC to Lay Violet Jane, $75,000

Dg Suleiman Homes LLC to Givens Robert Lee Jr, $320,000

Orange Lake

Kramer Pamela J to Torres Osvaldo Jr, $65,000

Pine Ridge Estates

Broadbent Miranda M to Blankenship Jamie, $292,000

Pine Run Estates

Lennar Homes LLC to Cirigliano Stacy Ann, $325,480

Lennar Homes LLC to Daley Telcida Massiel, $331,480

Lennar Homes LLC to Carnes Mary J, $335,480

Lennar Homes LLC to Campbell Wayne O’Neil, $345,290

Rainbow Acres

Alamo Construction Company Inc to Charlotte State Bank & Trust Tr, $365,000

Rainbow End Estates

Fleming Billy G Jr to Johnson Pamela Tinker, $210,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates

Betts Agnes J to Rosario Deyaneira Carrasquillo, $178,900

Roberts Joy L to Luna Elizabeth, $196,500

Rainbow Park

Aldana Contracting LLC to West Zachary Christopher, $175,000

Carter Robert Roy to Bernard Carmen Samaria Hernandez, $239,900

Aldana Contracting LLC to May Clarissa, $255,000

Rainbow Springs

Santana Carlos M to Mitchell Bruce, $319,000

Dugger Kenneth D to Adams Mark Allan, $360,000

Zak Joseph R to Gardner James M, $360,000

Raven Glen

Hays Christopher H to Selker Tyler James, $292,000

Rolling Hills

Delrea Investments LLC to Bryant Timothy M, $305,000

Licht Travis S to Garcia Mario, $345,000

Mortgage Solutions & Investments Properties LLC to Varros George, $360,000

Sullivan Robert E to Cruz Jorge L, $470,000

Arce Luis Jr to Littlefield April Joy, $500,000

Rolling Ranch Estates

Crouch Homes LLC to Lutzky Gail M Tr, $275,000

Silver Meadows

White Joseph to Diaz Augusto, $90,000

Gibson Sonya M to Mirch Raymond George, $257,000

Silver Springs

Sunrock Capital LLC to Bowell William, $185,000

Community Construction Of Marion County LLC to Little Dylan K, $239,000

Silver Springs Shores

Carter Meyer to Carter Jesse, $136,000

Hayden Investment Group LLC to Rollins Johnathan M, $200,000

Armstrong Joshua Will to Evescence LLC, $207,500

Verrico Justin M to Ng Shelly, $210,000

Elite Building Inc to Lee Cheng Chan, $210,000

Mercer Lee V to Camacho Bryce, $218,000

Asc Developing LLC to Raghunauth Ramesh D, $225,500

Blake Emily Elizabeth to Ramos Natalie, $233,000

Carson Building & Development LLC to Rivera Efrain, $239,000

Howell Larry Jr to Gates Jeramiaha Tyron, $245,000

Conley Nancy E to Smith Hilton Gabriel Jr, $249,000

S&J Investment Group to Ramos Luis Alberto Rosas, $250,000

McGowan Christina K Gibson to Jennings Allison Sue, $250,000

Southern Impression Homes LLC to Tilstra John, $264,900

Opendoor Property Trust I to Jolley Zachary, $270,000

Smith Travis to Davis Joseph Jamar, $275,000

Jackson Loretta to Daniels Richard, $276,900

Carson Building & Development LLC to Wiley Cody Alan, $279,000

Worth Construction & Remodeling Inc to Morales Victor, $279,900

Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium Iii LLC, $293,900

Rucker Kelly to Crowley John C Jr, $325,000

Spruce Creek

Robinson Karen L to Bieber Karl, $179,000

Hoyos Libia to Gedney Paul T, $185,000

Spruce Creek Country Club

Doyle Brian to Mote Almond E Jr, $310,000

Morman Wilson S to Denne Celeste M Dionne, $320,000

Spruce Creek South

Lomonico Nicole Joyce Tr to Newport Harold A, $170,000

Nagel Sandra M to Chick Timothy, $220,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb

Pulte Home Company LLC to Phillips John, $276,040

Pulte Home Company LLC to Poland Stephen L, $299,000

Pulte Home Company LLC to Carey William D, $339,117

Murray Michael J to Sisson Thomas P, $365,000

Shelter Karl L Jr to Downey William Darryl, $410,000

Pulte Home Company LLC to McInnis Dann, $488,970

Pulte Home Company LLC to Verling Vern R, $515,376.45

Pulte Home Company LLC to Wheeler Michael L, $534,660

Summercrest

Summercret Funding A LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $215,600

Clayton Properties Group Inc to Diesso Michael Peter, $270,205

Clayton Properties Group Inc to Ullian Taylor A, $355,325

Summerglen/Summer Glen

Wyer Virginia L to Catania Albert E, $350,000

Villages of Marion

Isham Janet L to Ferguson James A, $290,000

Vignolla Adella S to Dzubay Richard F, $585,000

Grimes Thomas F to Thorpe Steven D, $632,500

Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Hb5, $265,401

West End Ocala

Tran Giac to Ellis Capital LLC, $75,000

Westwood

Montgomery Edgar D Iii to Wright Kelly, $250,400

Weybourne Landing

On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Rivera Raul, $310,050

On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Conrad Joseph W Jr Tr, $375,590

Windstream

Baines Brian to Lawrence Jeffrey, $314,000

Ryan Dennis G to Morrow Travis A, $396,000

Woods & Lakes

Clear Choice Homes LLC to Sampson Zackeem, $219,900

