ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Home away from home: 4 bed and breakfasts near Spartanburg offer unique guest experiences

By Samantha Swann, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 6 days ago

While it's said that there's no place like home, a good bed and breakfast is probably the next best thing.

In and around Spartanburg, there are a number of bed and breakfasts with luxurious and thought-filled offerings from game rooms, libraries and high-thread count sheets to spa treatments and fine dining. These inns and their knowledgable owners are the ideal starting place for travelers and locals alike who want to relax and explore the towns and cities of the South Carolina upstate and western North Carolina.

Whether you’re looking to get away yourself or for a beautiful place for family and friends from out of town to enjoy, these four bed and breakfasts are ready to welcome you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6uVB_0jprzfTo00

Dazzle your holiday guests: Follow these tips from Spartanburg bed and breakfast hosts

Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens in Spartanburg

The Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens (1050 Willis Rd.) has a long history in Spartanburg with connections to one of its oldest families. While the property dates back to 1798, the house that became the Clevedale Inn was built in 1913 by Conrad Cleveland, Sr.

Pontheolla Mack Abernathy and Paul Roberts Abernathy purchased the property in 2012 and opened the inn in 2013. Mack Abernathy grew up surrounded by examples of hospitality, from her mother and grandmother who would welcome many members of their community for dinner each Sunday to the boutique hotels that were temporary homes for her as she traveled the world in college as a member of Carolina Alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pk0ZH_0jprzfTo00

"It's just been sort of part of me," she said of hosting. "And I always said, 'Someday I'm going to own a bed and breakfast.' So once my husband and I decided to retire, I thought, 'here's my chance'."

The inn has three rooms in the main house, the Westmoreland Bridal Suite, which has a king bed and an Eastlake bed in the adjoining trunk room, the Ohana Suite, which has a queen bed, and The Wren, which can accommodate two in twin beds or a converted king. All of the rooms have sitting areas and ensuite bathrooms. The inn also has a fourth accommodation in the garden — a 1947 Southern Rail X654 caboose converted into a suite with a queen sized bed, sitting area, and bathroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMQOz_0jprzfTo00

Guests have plenty of rich dishes to look forward to each morning from stone ground garlic cheese grits topped with peppers, onions, Pontheolla's Cajun shrimp and a little crumbled bacon to red velvet waffles and fried chicken. Getting creative with the classics is a staple of breakfast at Clevedale Inn.

"People love Eggs Benedict, but I will add a crab cake to it to just make it different," Mack Abernathy said. "I will do things like pumpkin or persimmon or sweet potato pancakes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zuDdH_0jprzfTo00

When looking for entertainment, guests can take a walk through the inn's gardens. The four acre property features roses, azaleas, and many varieties of trees including Southern Magnolia, Tulip Magnolia, and Star Magnolia trees and Kousa dogwoods from the Carl Sandburg estate, says Mack Abernathy.

After midnight: Check out these places to grab late-night food and drinks in Spartanburg

New restaurants, expansions: Here's what's cooking on the Spartanburg food scene in 2023.

And when guests want to explore, the Abernathys don't send them too far. The Kennedy, Heirloom, Hatcher Gardens, and UnderPin Lanes & Lounge are among their recommendations.

“I try to make sure people get a really good experience of Spartanburg because I think we have so much to offer," Mack Abernathy said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfgn4_0jprzfTo00

Whole Hearts Bed & Breakfast in Wellford

Whole Hearts Bed & Breakfast (695 Main St., Wellford) is a work-in-progress for owner Sheila Lovekamp, who moved into the 5,400 square foot 1850s home in 2017, opening the inn the following year.

While there are plenty of antiques to admire throughout the house, Lovekamp encourages guests to relax and make themselves at home.

"If you want to take your shoes off, propped up on the couch by all means do that. It's a couch just like any other couch," Lovekamp said. "Feel free to grab a book or games and sit and just relax."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2smW6Z_0jprzfTo00

About half of the house's available square footage has been restored and made to meet modern safety regulations. The bed and breakfast has currently has two rooms available for guests, prepared with mini fridges, televisions with cable and streaming channels, WiFi, as well as earplugs and a sound machine.

Lovekamp has a classic breakfast menu including waffles, pancakes, and berry-stuffed French toast, the bed & breakfast’s most popular breakfast item, served with scrambled eggs. Guests can also choose a classic Southern-style breakfast with two eggs served most any way, bacon or sausage, and toast, or one of the inn’s specialties, the “Leaning Tower of Health,” a parfait with granola, Greek yogurt and seasonal fruit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0FIT_0jprzfTo00

"I got that idea when I went to Costa Rica," Lovekamp said of the parfait. "It looks so pretty. It's seasonal fruit, and sometimes it comes from what's on the land because we have blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, mulberries. We're getting peaches; we have pears and figs. So if they're in season, I pick them from the yard."

When guests are looking to explore, Lovekamp directs them toward some of the upstate and western North Carolina's most picturesque spots, including Landrum and the mountains of Asheville, N.C., and Greenville County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lIi5v_0jprzfTo00

The Orchard Inn in Saluda, North Carolina

Built as a retreat for the clerks of the Southern Railway in 1926, The Orchard Inn in Saluda, N.C. (100 Orchard Inn Lane) has served as a mountain getaway for many since then.

Marianne and Marc Blazar purchased the inn 12 years ago, adding many of its luxury features, including suite-style cabins and a spa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghQ47_0jprzfTo00

The Orchard Inn has nine rooms in the main house, two luxury cabin-style suites with views of the mountains and five cottages. Boxwood Cottage, Twin Poplar Cottage, and Paulownia Cottage are all original to the property, built in 1926. All of the cottages and suites have gas fireplaces and porches or decks to allow guests to take in the forest surroundings in comfort.

Breakfast is complementary and includes a first course of oatmeal with caramelized apples and walnuts or Marc’s homemade granola with fresh fruit and Greek yogurt followed by eggs and bacon or sausage.

"One of our specials is Spanish baked eggs. Those are sunny side up eggs, and they are covered with a special sauce we make that's just a wee bit spicy, but not too much, and then some spinach and cheese on top of that. It's a favorite with our German pancakes," Marianne Blazar said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIJXZ_0jprzfTo00

The Orchard Inn also home to Newman’s Restaurant.  The restaurant's four course prix fixe menu rotates on a monthly basis, and the cuisine has French and Italian influences.

Newman's Chef de Cuisine Tory Bogin, who returned to lead the restaurant he learned at as a student this September, said the beef tenderloin and duck confit are two of the restaurant's most popular dishes. However, the pork chop with sweet potato velouté, roasted sunchokes, seared Cipollini onions and dukkah that he served in November was one of his favorites because of the relationship built with Vandele Farm of Lake Lure, N.C., who provided the pork. His goal is to keep the menu as local and seasonal as possible.

"I think western North Carolina is a great area [and] I have a lot of friends and family that are farmers so I'm just trying to put their hard work on display," Bogin said.

The surrounding area has something of interest for everyone from ziplines and hiking for the adventurous to a trip to the Flat Rock Playhouse or any of Saluda’s art galleries for those looking to take in the rich western North Carolina art scene. The trails surrounding Saluda are particularly good for cyclists, according to Blazar, and often used by those training for races.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3itywl_0jprzfTo00

The James House Inn in Greer

Located within walking distance of the heart of downtown Greer, The James House Inn (401 W. Poinsett St.) offers a home away from home for those looking for a getaway in the upstate.

The home, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built by the James family in 1921 and completed in 1923. Inn owner Erin Williams purchased it with her husband in 1991, and the couple raised their children in the home. Williams opened the bed and breakfast in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALzGe_0jprzfTo00

"Our kids are grown up, and they have all moved out. My husband is still working and traveling a good bit, and I decided to start the bed and breakfast. The first night was the total eclipse of the sun; we were in the path of totality," Williams said."That was my first night that I had a full house at the bed and breakfast."

The inn has two upstairs suites, The Queen Charlotte Room and The King Charles Room, as well as two rooms, The Indigo Room, with a full-sized bed, and The Honeybee Room, with two twin beds, that can be added on to bookings for either of the suites.

Downtown Greer with Big Apple feel: The Mason Jar's new owners revamp food, bar menu

Williams offers guests a hearty Southern-style breakfast that starts with the guest’s choice of grits or potatoes, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, and eggs. Classics like Eggs Benedict and Southern staples like fried green tomatoes often accompany the meal, and during the warmer months, Williams has several specialties that showcase the fresh fruits that are available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bk7Y4_0jprzfTo00

"I have a favorite dish in the summer I'll serve a lot, I call it the Hollywood," Williams said. "It's layered. You start with a rectangle slice of seedless watermelon, red, and then a piece of feta, white, and then a tomato, usually orange if I can get it. And then I'll do one more layer of the watermelon, tomato, and feta ending with watermelon, and top it with a layer of shredded black lettuce from the red tip lettuce and then top that with a balsamic glaze reduction with raspberries."

The mealtime surroundings are as thoughtful as the menu itself. The dining room features a mural on its ceiling, as well as additional painted details throughout the room, with angel and ribbon motifs that are inspired by the pattern on the inn’s china.

While guests can find plenty to entertain themselves with at the inn, including a game room with a pool table and retro Pengo machine, Williams encourages guests to explore the nearby shops and restaurants, like The Shops off Trade located right across the street.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Home away from home: 4 bed and breakfasts near Spartanburg offer unique guest experiences

Comments / 0

Related
gsabusiness.com

Popular Greenville barber shop moving to Overbrook neighborhood

A well-known Greenville barber shop is moving to a new location. The Mailroom Barber Co. is moving to 1633 E. North St. on Jan. 3. It will be moving from its current location in Taylors Mill in order to offer a gender-neutral barbershop experience to a broader clientele throughout the greater Greenville area, a news release stated.
GREENVILLE, SC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg is the county seat of Spartanburg County in South Carolina. It has a municipal population of 38,732 as of the 2020 Census, making it the state's 11th-largest city. According to U.S. News & World Report, Spartanburg is the 24th best place to live in the United States in 2021-2022.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Downtown Spartanburg road closed for courthouse project

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A busy road in downtown Spartanburg will be closed Wednesday night so that crews can work on a Spartanburg County Courthouse project. The road closure on Daniel Morgan Avenue, from Magnolia Street to West Saint John Street, will begin Dec. 28 at 7 p.m., according to county officials.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

‘Extensive damage’: Water pipes burst at Upstate food bank

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The largest food bank in South Carolina is under pressure after major cold weather caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend at the Upstate branch. Harvest Hope Food Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Erinn Rowe said the facility located at 2818 White Horse...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Pub to exit Riverwalk in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Brass Tap’s days in Rock Hill are numbered. National Restaurant Properties has listed the lease and assets for that space in the Riverwalk mixed-use development for $325,000. It is at 819 Terrace Park. “We tried to salvage it, but we just have to...
ROCK HILL, SC
WSPA 7News

City of Asheville provides update on water outages

UPDATE: (12/27)- The city of Asheville said that the production facility in the southern distribution area will tentatively be producing water at a reduced capacity on Wednesday. According to officials, If water department staff discover leaks on private property, the water will need to be turned off to conserve water and limit property damage. Staff […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner investigating after woman dies in Greenwood house fire

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a woman died in a house fire the day after Christmas. The coroner said on Monday around 10:40 p.m., the Greenwood County Fire Service responded to a house fire on Augusta Circle in the Augusta Fields Subdivision. The details of the fire are uncertain at this time.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Troopers responding to crash on Perimeter Road in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a wreck in Greenville. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday along Perimeter Road near Orion Street, according to troopers. FOX Carolina crews on scene say there are no lanes closed at this time.
GREENVILLE, SC
wpde.com

SC firefighter killed after deadly crash 2 days before Christmas

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A firefighter with the Rock Hill Fire Dept. mourned the loss of one of their own after a deadly crash in York County just before Christmas. Firefighter/Paramedic David Campbell was on his way to work when the crash happened on Friday, Dec. 23, the Rock Hill Fire Dept. said.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

3K+
Followers
743
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spartanburg, SC from the Spartanburg Herald-Journal at GoUpstate.com.

 http://goupstate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy