The restaurants Ocala gained, and lost, in 2022. Plus a peek ahead at 2023

By Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 6 days ago
This was a busy year for restaurant openings and closings in Ocala/Marion County. Here’s a reminder of some of the top places that got their start, or met their end, during 2022, as well as a look ahead at what's expected in 2023.

Restaurant surprise:After 40 years, he's selling his iconic Ocala eatery

OPENINGS

Akbar Indian Cuisine

This Indian restaurant was described as a "hidden gem" by one diner.

Read the full storyNew Ocala restaurant offers 'an authentic Northern Indian meal'

Big Man’s Café

The northeast Ocala eatery offers Southern food at affordable prices.

Read the full story:Family owned and operated Big Man's Cafe opens in NE Ocala

Cody’s Roadhouse’s new location on State Road 200

A much anticipated move out into the SR 200 corridor.

Read the full story:Cody's Roadhouse opens July 6, and 11 more eateries coming in 2022

Crave Ice Cream

This Belleview shop has all the flavors.

Read the full story:New ice cream shop in Belleview is home of the Bigfoot Challenge and smaller treats

Darrell's Diner

This local franchise keeps on growing. The newest location is on U.S. 27 west of I-75.

Read the full story:The 16th location of this popular locally owned chain has opened

Equestrian Grill

Argentinian food comes to Ocala.

Read the full story:New restaurant in Ocala serves real Argentinian food plus burgers, gourmet pizzas

Madras Cafe

Serving up South Indian cuisine.

Read the full story:The Madras Cafe serves South Indian vegetarian and vegan cuisine

Mission BBQ

Where every day is Veterans Day.

Read the full story:Ocala's Mission BBQ sets grand opening date

Silver Springs Diner

Where nostalgia and comfort food are on the menu.

Read the full story:Burgers, meatloaf, biscuits: New Ocala restaurant 'Makes you feel like a kid again'

Soleil Bakery & Social House

Got its start at Ocala's downtown market.

Read the full story:Bakery by day, dessert bar by night: Soleil Bakery & Social House opens in downtown Ocala

Taverena Berrocal

An addition to Ocala's already distinguished fine dining lineup.

Read the full story:World-traveled chef offers Peruvian, Italian, French cuisine at new Ocala fine dining spot

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

The name says it all.

Read the full story:Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens on SR 200

Zella's Pizzeria

Pizza, wings and fun in Belleview.

Read the full story:New restaurant Zella's Pizzeria serves pizza, chicken wings in south Ocala near Belleview

CLOSINGS

Burger King on South Pine Avenue in Ocala

The King still holds court elsewhere in Ocala, but this location was a favorite for many.

Read the full story:Franchisee shutters Burger King on South Pine Avenue in Ocala

Kotobuki Japanese Steakhouse

People said it felt like they were losing a friend.

Read the full story:Kotobuki Japanese Steakhouse Restaurant ends its 36-year Ocala run

EXPECTED IN 2023

Chipotle Mexican Grill

A second Ocala location, 4916 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, next to Aldi, is coming.

Read the full story:Cody's Roadhouse opens July 6, and 11 more eateries coming in 2022

The District Bar & Kitchen

Taking over the old Pi location in downtown Ocala.

Read the full story:Cody's Roadhouse opens July 6, and 11 more eateries coming in 2022

K Pot

Will take over the old Logan's Roadhouse spot on Easy Street.

Read the full story:Chain to renovate, occupy old Logan's Roadhouse on Easy Street

Mellow Mushroom, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

Taking over the old Brother's Keeper Thrift Store location in downtown Ocala.

Read the full story:Cody's Roadhouse opens July 6, and 11 more eateries coming in 2022

Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

Comments / 0

