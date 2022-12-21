The restaurants Ocala gained, and lost, in 2022. Plus a peek ahead at 2023
This was a busy year for restaurant openings and closings in Ocala/Marion County. Here’s a reminder of some of the top places that got their start, or met their end, during 2022, as well as a look ahead at what's expected in 2023.
OPENINGS
Akbar Indian Cuisine
This Indian restaurant was described as a "hidden gem" by one diner.
Read the full storyNew Ocala restaurant offers 'an authentic Northern Indian meal'
Big Man’s Café
The northeast Ocala eatery offers Southern food at affordable prices.
Read the full story:Family owned and operated Big Man's Cafe opens in NE Ocala
Cody’s Roadhouse’s new location on State Road 200
A much anticipated move out into the SR 200 corridor.
Cody's Roadhouse's new location on State Road 200

A much anticipated move out into the SR 200 corridor.
Crave Ice Cream
This Belleview shop has all the flavors.
Read the full story:New ice cream shop in Belleview is home of the Bigfoot Challenge and smaller treats
Darrell's Diner
This local franchise keeps on growing. The newest location is on U.S. 27 west of I-75.
Read the full story:The 16th location of this popular locally owned chain has opened
Equestrian Grill
Argentinian food comes to Ocala.
Read the full story:New restaurant in Ocala serves real Argentinian food plus burgers, gourmet pizzas
Madras Cafe
Serving up South Indian cuisine.
Read the full story:The Madras Cafe serves South Indian vegetarian and vegan cuisine
Mission BBQ
Where every day is Veterans Day.
Read the full story:Ocala's Mission BBQ sets grand opening date
Silver Springs Diner
Where nostalgia and comfort food are on the menu.
Read the full story:Burgers, meatloaf, biscuits: New Ocala restaurant 'Makes you feel like a kid again'
Soleil Bakery & Social House
Got its start at Ocala's downtown market.
Read the full story:Bakery by day, dessert bar by night: Soleil Bakery & Social House opens in downtown Ocala
Taverena Berrocal
An addition to Ocala's already distinguished fine dining lineup.
Read the full story:World-traveled chef offers Peruvian, Italian, French cuisine at new Ocala fine dining spot
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
The name says it all.
Read the full story:Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens on SR 200
Zella's Pizzeria
Pizza, wings and fun in Belleview.
Read the full story:New restaurant Zella's Pizzeria serves pizza, chicken wings in south Ocala near Belleview
CLOSINGS
Burger King on South Pine Avenue in Ocala
The King still holds court elsewhere in Ocala, but this location was a favorite for many.
Read the full story:Franchisee shutters Burger King on South Pine Avenue in Ocala
Kotobuki Japanese Steakhouse
People said it felt like they were losing a friend.
Read the full story:Kotobuki Japanese Steakhouse Restaurant ends its 36-year Ocala run
EXPECTED IN 2023
Chipotle Mexican Grill
A second Ocala location, 4916 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, next to Aldi, is coming.
Chipotle Mexican Grill

A second Ocala location, 4916 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, next to Aldi, is coming.
The District Bar & Kitchen
Taking over the old Pi location in downtown Ocala.
The District Bar & Kitchen

Taking over the old Pi location in downtown Ocala.
K Pot
Will take over the old Logan's Roadhouse spot on Easy Street.
Read the full story:Chain to renovate, occupy old Logan's Roadhouse on Easy Street
Mellow Mushroom, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes
Taking over the old Brother's Keeper Thrift Store location in downtown Ocala.
Mellow Mushroom, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

Taking over the old Brother's Keeper Thrift Store location in downtown Ocala.
