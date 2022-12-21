'More than a field trip': King Center's Titan Youth Theatre series

The King Center’s youth theatre has experienced a phoenix-like rebirth.

Now known as Eastern Florida State College’s Titan Youth Theatre and Community Engagement, the program has emerged with a 2023 season that should attract both young and not-so-young audiences.

“The King Center and Eastern Florida is committed to offering learning opportunities for the community,” said program director Karen Wilson.

With ticket prices under $10 for groups of 10 or more during the day shows, and with some performances slated for the evening, the shows should also entice older audiences looking for a theatrical real deal. “The Fannie Lou Hamer Story” is a case in point. The play profiles the civil rights activist whose mantra was “sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

The work is written - and performed - by Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye.

“The Tony Award winning one-woman play is on a national tour performed by multi-award, winning playwright, actress and internationally acclaimed vocalist and recording artist Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye,” said Wilson.

The show includes a public performance at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28, and a school performance at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 1, plus a free interactive artist and activism workshop at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27.

Each youth theatre program is selected for their comprehensive connection to academics, as well as for their entertainment value. Educators, whether in the classroom or in a home school setting, receive pre- and post-study resources to help them translate the experience to the classroom.

“Time away from the classroom to attend a King Center program is ‘edutaining,’ classroom-out-of-the-classroom learning,” said Wilson.

“Many students may not be able to experience rich, high-quality arts experiences if not for programs such as the youth theatre.”

To mitigate some of the challenges of time away from the classroom, programs are selected to reach all the K-12 grade levels at least once during the school year.

The season started with “The Three Mess-keteers” in November and continues in 2023 with Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh” on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The series also includes the Grand Shanghai Circus on Monday, March 6, “The Jungle Book" on Wednesday, March 22, “The Magic School Bus" on Tuesday, April 25 and “The Time Machine” on Thursday, April 27.

Each title touches on several academic areas of study and meets many of the curriculum standard for achievement.

The Youth Theatre has served Brevard community for more than two decades under Wilson’s leadership with the aim of using live theater as an experience to help empower youth to better comprehend and relate to the world around them.

“It’s learning out of the classroom, and much more than a field trip,” said Wilson.

To learn more about the Titan Youth Theatre program, visit kingcenter.com or call 321-242-2219. Homeschooled students and students from public and private schools in Central Florida are encouraged to participate, as are adults and groups from the community.