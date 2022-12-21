ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest Florida in store for 'bitter cold' as lows may dip below 20 degrees

By Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK
 6 days ago
The National Weather Service has forecast extremely cold conditions beginning late Thursday night and lasting through the holiday weekend.

The coldest temperatures of the season will arrive beginning Friday with the passage of an arctic cold front, according to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee. Temperatures will fall into the 30s through the day and breezy northwest winds will make it feel even colder.

Low temperatures Saturday morning will fall into the mid teens to lower 20s. A hard freeze is likely Saturday morning, as well as wind chill values in the single digits and teens.

"While the snow will remain north of us, we can still anticipate widespread hard freeze and wind chill advisories through the holiday weekend," a Facebook post from Walton County Emergency Management said.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Transportation's District 3 offices posted on its Twitter page that crews were preparing for the weather.

"FDOT is assessing our winter weather equipment like bridge deck anti-icing sprayers in preparation for freezing temperatures forecasted in the region. FDOT’s winter weather plan is designed to keep Florida’s highway system safe and operational in all types of weather conditions," the post said.

While out on the roads, motorists are urged to be cautious of slick roadways, gusty conditions and heavier traffic volumes.

"Pack your patience and extra layers before heading out the door," Walton County Emergency Management officials urged. "Always have your emergency plan ready. Power loss can lead to dangerous health conditions. Know your options and ensure you are stocked with enough food, water, and medications. Be mindful of candles, indoor heaters, and generators (and Christmas trees). Test your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors this week to ensure they're functioning properly."

Additionally, families are urged to remember the "Five Ps of Cold Weather Safety:"

  • Protect People: Remember to dress in layers and wear a hat and gloves. It is important to try to stay out of the wind and to stay dry. Also, remember to check on young children and elderly family and neighbors who are the most sensitive to cold weather. If the temperature cannot be maintained at a home, make temporary arrangements to stay elsewhere, including with friends and family.
  • Protect Pets: If cold weather is in the forecast, be sure to bring outdoor pets inside or give them a warm shelter to stay in.
  • Protect Plants: Cover cold-sensitive plants to protect them from dangerous temperatures.
  • Protect Pipes: Cover pipes and allow outdoor faucets to slowly drip to prevent freezing and breaking.
  • Practice Fire Safety: Use safe heating sources indoors. Do not use fuel-burning devices such as grills; they release carbon monoxide, which is a deadly gas. Also, make sure to use space heaters according to their instructions and be attentive to open flames.

