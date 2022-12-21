ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Shrimpers and scientists collaborate to study parasite worsened by climate change

By Marisa Mecke, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xZEzV_0jprzXMs00

Georgia's shrimpers are already facing plenty of challenges like high gas prices, inflation and international competition. But climate change is exacerbating a new problem: black gill, a parasite that is decreasing shrimp populations and is worsening with rising ocean temperatures.

On Dec. 15, the University of Georgia's Skidaway Institute of Oceanography invited shrimpers, researchers and other local stakeholders aboard the R/V Savannah to collect samples in the Wassaw Sound and discuss the current research and on-the-water observations of black gill.

What is black gill?

Black gill is a parasite that lodges itself into shrimps' gills and feeds on that tissue. It's a ciliate — a single-celled organism. It gets its name from the shrimp's immune response to the invader, which turns the gills black as the shrimp's body tries to fight off the intruder.

Luckily, University of Georgia professor and researcher Marc Frischer said black gill does not harm people — it's totally edible, but the aesthetics could be a problem for shrimpers selling the product.

While it won't hurt humans who eat it, black gill does have the potential to kill shrimp. With the parasite lodged in its gills, a shrimp can't breathe as well, and it is more likely to become weaker and be more susceptible to being eaten by a predator. Many of the shrimp with black gill die, but a lucky few will molt their gills — something shrimp do every couple of weeks — and get a new lease on life without the parasite, unless it is re-infected.

Especially since black gill is usually easy to spot in a shrimp, shrimpers have known about the parasite for decades, with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources officially detecting it off the coast of Cumberland Island in 1996.

Since 2016, Frischer said the parasite has been more common and the span of the year it is most active has been growing. He said when his team collects samples they look at a variety of factors, like oxygen in the water or temperature, but none of them correlated to the prevalence of the parasite except for global climate indices. When there's a warmer winter, the following fall the black gill gets significantly worse: a correlation.

Shrimpers at the meeting nodded their heads: there used to be winters so cold water would freeze to the boats' decks, but they hadn't had one of those in a long time, shrimper Wynn Gale said.

Testing for black gill

Lab manager for Frischer's lab, Anita Minniefield, kept a steady balance aboard the R/V Savannah while delicately extracting gills from shrimp caught for surveying. She documents the sex and length of the shrimp, and notes if they have black gill and if so, how bad the condition is based on a color chart ranging from light to dark. She places the gills in ethanol to preserve them until they make it to the lab on land, where researchers run a PCR test to determine if the shrimp has black gill: like a COVID-19 test for the small crustaceans. But unlike a virus, Frischer said the black gill isn't evolving or changing at all.

Sampling and understanding the extent of the parasite is essential, Frischer said. It helps groups manage the fishery, but also be aware of how the fishery's health and populations might affect the shrimpers whose livelihoods depend on the resource.

From 2014 to 2015, Frischer's team sampled off the coast of Georgia and found black gill in just under 50% of shrimp sampled at the parasite's height for the year in September. Sampling from 2016 to 2020 put that statistic closer to 80%. While the parasite was detected mostly in August through December in 2014, the 2016 to 2020 data saw a black gill season stretching from June to December.

Warm water temperatures rising

Wynn Gale, captain of the Big Cobb, is a shrimper through and through: it's his main source of income, and he's deeply involved in the local shrimping community down in Darien. In his own experience, he said he's recognized how the changing climate has manifested in the shrimp fishery in coastal Georgia.

"We don't have cold water crop like we used to have," he said. "Right around December, they would always pop out for about two weeks." He said shrimpers would haul in an incredible amount of shrimp. But nowadays, for the last 15 years or so, it hasn't been the same.

Aside from the black gill, which Gale said he believes is causing shrimp populations to decrease, he said that the climate is affecting the seasons for different types of shrimp. Where brown shrimp and white shrimp used to have distinct seasons, one disappearing almost entirely before the next arrived for the year, they now all meld together, and in turn Gale said it changes the prices that some shrimp, like brown shrimp, are going for on the market.

Black gill isn't killing the entire Georgia shrimp fishery outright, but it is having a drag on the resource, Frischer said.

There are still lots scientists are hoping to learn about the parasite, like how it survives and what it does before it finds a host shrimp and how to better forecast the severity of a black gill season given environmental indicators. But for now, the shareholder party agrees that communicating, observing and studying the parasite is what needs to be done to ensure the shrimp fishery resource is maintained for the future.

Comments / 1

Related
BizReport.com

How To Get Business License In Georgia (GA): Free Guide 2022

Getting a business license means you’re making your venture official and can really get down to business, but the process of applying for the right license and making sure that you’re staying compliant and meeting all filing deadlines can be overwhelming. So, if you’re a Georgia business owner...
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

State Of Emergency Extended In Georgia

In preparation for more winter weather in certain areas of Georgia, Governor Kemp extended the State Of Emergency until 11:59 pm on Tuesday, December 27. The Governor’s office released the following on Twitter:. In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

South Carolina And Georgia Residents Asked To Conserve Water

South Carolina and Georgia residents are being asked to conserve water after below freezing temperatures impacted several communities. Here is the latest from area counties and cities on the requests. Georgia. As of Monday afternoon, Augusta Utilities reports a possible disruption in service may affect customers along Tobacco Road, Morgan...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Local COVID-19 cases on the rise again

SAVANNAH, G.A.(WSAV) — It may be a good time to check your vaccination status as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country. Doctors say if you don’t have your COVID-19 vaccine yet, now is the time to get it. As loved ones gather for the remaining holiday season, doctors are warning people to be […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT: Parts of Georgia could see accumulating snow day after Christmas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While we didn’t get a white Christmas, how about a white day after Christmas for some of us here in North Georgia?. A weather system bringing snow to parts of the great lakes region and Tennessee early Monday will bring the chance for flurries and maybe some light snow accumulation in the north Georgia mountains later this evening.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

How Georgia renters can deal with burst pipes, next freeze

DECATUR, Ga. — Hundreds of residents in metro Atlanta are struggling with freezing temperatures. People have posted videos on social media showing flooding in malls, offices and apartment buildings. Tenants have expressed increased frustration as they said they prepared for the arctic blast and are now struggling with the...
DECATUR, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday

The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Georgia under electrical critical load condition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

BEN BAKER: The real numbers in Georgia Power's rate hike

Georgia Power is getting a rate hike in January and additional hikes in 2024 and 2025. And there will be even more next year, but we don’t know what those are yet. This rant is not about the rate hike, but about the media reporting. Every. Single. Report. I read talks about why the rate hike(s) is(are) coming.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage

By Casey Quinlan, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Of the 20 states that have failed to raise the minimum wage above the federal $7.25 an hour standard, 17 have more than 12% of their children living in poverty, according to a States Newsroom analysis of wage and poverty data. Anti-poverty advocates say that’s a sign that there’s an urgent need for lawmakers to increase the federal minimum wage and do more to help struggling families.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Inside the gold dome: Channel 2′s Richard Elliot gets an inside look at the Georgia landmark

ATLANTA — There are few things more iconic about the Atlanta skyline than the gold dome of the state capital. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot, who has covered tons of events at the capital in his career, got special permission through the governor’s office to go up into the dome this week to show the intricate ways the builders built that dome more than 130 years ago.
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe vs. COVID

ALBANY — Throughout the two-year run of the COVID-19 pandemic in southwest Georgia, Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner has been the face of local health care as Phoebe staff battled valiantly against the pandemic. Whether talking to local journalists, giving updates at daily community news conferences, heading...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

When will the cold weather in Georgia end?

Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
GEORGIA STATE
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy