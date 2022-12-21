ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

2022's hottest topics: Hyundai coming to Savannah

By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46rBBo_0jprzWU900

Bryan County landed the biggest economic development project in Georgia history, an auto assembly and battery manufacturing facility for Hyundai Motors.

Here is a selection of the most widely read viewpoints related to the Hyundai Metaplant published by the Savannah Morning News in 2022.

Bracing for Hyundai's impact:What 8,100 jobs paying $20-plus per hour means for Savannah

Hyundai plant changed Montgomery, Ala.:New factory to do same in Savannah

Buckle up:Georgia lawmakers getting up to speed on EVs as transition to electrification accelerates

Comments / 0

Related
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy