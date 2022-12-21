Here's where Augusta-area high school athletes landed on National Signing Day

The NCAA December signing period is here and several Augusta-area high school athletes have already punched their tickets to the collegiate level.

The signing period for all non-football, Division-I sports began Nov. 9. The early signing period for Division-I football takes place Dec. 21 through Dec. 23, with the regular period beginning Feb. 1, 2023. This is the early signing period, so there likely will be many more to follow come February.

Here's where Augusta-area athletes signed during the early signing period in December:

Evans

KD Dorsey, Georgia Southern football

Dorsey has been a key cog in the Knights' program for two seasons, starting at both receiver and defensive back and even seeing a few plays in the offensive backfield. As a senior, he hauled in 37 passes for 553 yards and five touchdowns. Dorsey fielded offers from several Division-I programs before landing on Georgia Southern. He'll head to Statesboro to become part of Clay Helton's high-powered passing attack.

Ty McClintock, Augusta University baseball

Harlem

Tryston McCladdie, Clemson baseball

Mason Crozier, Augusta University baseball

Matthew Williams, Georgia Southern football

Williams was the leader of arguably the best offensive line in the Augusta area. The senior finished the season as the Region 4-AAA player of the year and an Augusta Chronicle all-area first teamer.

North Augusta

P'eris Smith, Campbell women's basketball

Smith has contributed to North Augusta's success on the court since she set foot on campus. She helped the Lady Jackets to a state championship as a freshman and a state runner-up as a junior, including three-straight region titles. Smith also averaged 15.6 points and 11.1 rebounds on the floor during here junior season, so it's no surprise multiple Division-I teams came calling.

Reilly Howell, Methodist softball

Elizabeth Levins, Newberry softball

Matthew Braxley, USC Aiken golf

Bryson Nuckols, Newberry baseball

Monssi Avila, Winthrop women's soccer

Greenbrier

Malik Leverett, East Carolina football

Leverett will graduate as Greenbrier's all-time leader in receptions receiving yards. His athleticism was on stage all during his junior season, as it didn't matter if he was in the backfield, lined up out wide or returning kicks, he made plays whenever the Wolfpack needed them. Leverett's senior season was hampered a bit with injuries, but the upside couldn't be higher for the 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver.

Aquinas

Duncan Johnson III, Samford football

Augusta Christian

Luke Wilson, Georgia Southern men's basketball

Wilson was a two-sport prospect for Division-I programs. The 6-foot-9 senior could just as easily be heading to college to be a defensive end, but he felt his ceiling was higher on the hardwood. Basketball won out and he committed to Georgia Southern back in November.

Davidson Fine Arts

Drew Snowberger, Steven Gerrard Academy (Liverpool, England) soccer

