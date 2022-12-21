Here's where Augusta-area high school athletes landed on National Signing Day
The NCAA December signing period is here and several Augusta-area high school athletes have already punched their tickets to the collegiate level.
The signing period for all non-football, Division-I sports began Nov. 9. The early signing period for Division-I football takes place Dec. 21 through Dec. 23, with the regular period beginning Feb. 1, 2023. This is the early signing period, so there likely will be many more to follow come February.
Here's where Augusta-area athletes signed during the early signing period in December:
Evans
KD Dorsey, Georgia Southern football
Dorsey has been a key cog in the Knights' program for two seasons, starting at both receiver and defensive back and even seeing a few plays in the offensive backfield. As a senior, he hauled in 37 passes for 553 yards and five touchdowns. Dorsey fielded offers from several Division-I programs before landing on Georgia Southern. He'll head to Statesboro to become part of Clay Helton's high-powered passing attack.
Ty McClintock, Augusta University baseball
Harlem
Tryston McCladdie, Clemson baseball
STORY: Why the Tigers are heavily recruiting the Augusta area
Mason Crozier, Augusta University baseball
Matthew Williams, Georgia Southern football
Williams was the leader of arguably the best offensive line in the Augusta area. The senior finished the season as the Region 4-AAA player of the year and an Augusta Chronicle all-area first teamer.
North Augusta
P'eris Smith, Campbell women's basketball
Smith has contributed to North Augusta's success on the court since she set foot on campus. She helped the Lady Jackets to a state championship as a freshman and a state runner-up as a junior, including three-straight region titles. Smith also averaged 15.6 points and 11.1 rebounds on the floor during here junior season, so it's no surprise multiple Division-I teams came calling.
Reilly Howell, Methodist softball
Elizabeth Levins, Newberry softball
Matthew Braxley, USC Aiken golf
Bryson Nuckols, Newberry baseball
Monssi Avila, Winthrop women's soccer
Greenbrier
Malik Leverett, East Carolina football
Leverett will graduate as Greenbrier's all-time leader in receptions receiving yards. His athleticism was on stage all during his junior season, as it didn't matter if he was in the backfield, lined up out wide or returning kicks, he made plays whenever the Wolfpack needed them. Leverett's senior season was hampered a bit with injuries, but the upside couldn't be higher for the 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver.
Aquinas
Duncan Johnson III, Samford football
Augusta Christian
Luke Wilson, Georgia Southern men's basketball
Wilson was a two-sport prospect for Division-I programs. The 6-foot-9 senior could just as easily be heading to college to be a defensive end, but he felt his ceiling was higher on the hardwood. Basketball won out and he committed to Georgia Southern back in November.
Davidson Fine Arts
Drew Snowberger, Steven Gerrard Academy (Liverpool, England) soccer
This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Here's where Augusta-area high school athletes landed on National Signing Day
Comments / 1