Bellview Middle School students experience the ultimate Christmas surprise from community

Middle schoolers sometimes get a bad rep for being too cool for Christmas spirit.

But Bellview Middle School students showed a bit of childlike joy again Tuesday afternoon as all students were called into the gymnasium to receive a new backpack that secretly contained a hand-wrapped Christmas gift.

Before the school year began, Christie Harfouche, pastor at Pensacola’s Apostolic Global Church, began connecting with Bellview administrators to brainstorm ways to support students.

It began with items to start the school year on the right note, like school supplies and backpacks.

As the winter months rolled around, the once sparkling-new backpacks were starting to wear and tear. Harfouche began thinking of those same kids and what their Christmas mornings looked like. Knowing that Bellview Middle is a Title I school, or highly populated by children in poverty, she wanted to once again to find a way to make students feel seen and cared for.

This time, the students were able to pick out a new backpack of their liking to replace its beat-up predecessor, but without any idea that a Christmas toy was wrapped inside. On Principal Paul Lovely's count of three over the microphone, wrapping paper flew everywhere as the kids raced to unwrap their surprise.

Teachers were not excluded from the fun, as Lovely arranged for a "mandatory meeting" earlier that morning that was really a scavenger hunt for hidden restaurant gift cards.

"I'm elated, because to know that every child will have their academic needs met by having book bags to store their belongings, their laptops, But not only that, just to be thoughtful enough to say, 'Let's provide every child with toys.' I'm just speechless," Lovely said.

As children unwrapped science experiments, basketballs and miniature musical instruments, the gift they were intended to receive above all else was hope.

“You encounter things that are difficult, and life tries to steal from you that hope for tomorrow … you have to have something to look forward to in life,” Harfouche said. “My hope is that each of these kids takes home a fragment of even more hope to their families, to their households, and that this is a season where miracles are possible and hope is available.”

For students like 13-year-old Sebastian O’Gara, the gift was “a little bit off my chest” knowing his parents would not have the pressure of purchase as many gifts for him for this year.

“It’s not normal (for me) to get that many presents. But nobody ever gets everything they ask for,” O'Gara said.

O’Gara was in for a bit of a surprise to find the present waiting for him in his bag had a long-standing spot at the top of his wish list.

“I kept asking for one of these for Christmas,” O’Gara said of his soccer ball. “It’s almost like they knew I wanted it. It was a pretty nice sacrifice.”

For others like Adaija Simon, 12, the feeling of being cared for was gift enough.

“I have never had a school buy me a Christmas present,” she said through teary eyes. “That's never happened.”

Lovely said community partnerships are integral to the success of a school, in part by providing things that regular school funds are not able to support.

“We know that in education, we're limited in our resources and what we can provide. And we are aware that we have many needs that exceed sometimes what we can offer or provide in our budget,” Lovely said. “To have community partners step in and intervene and assist — we're grateful for it. It's needed. And, you know, I welcome more partners that can come and help address some of the needs that we have here in our school.”

Through the help of the community support, Lovely said the school is able to go farther in meeting the deep emotional needs of students.

“I think it supports them emotionally, and it shows that they matter. And that someone out there has been kind and considerate and thoughtful enough to ensure that they have just a little joy going into the break," Lovely said. "We know students come from variety of backgrounds. Some may have the affordability to have gifts, but some may not have it because of their circumstance, despite the (parent's) willingness to provide for their child.”

Harfouche said the event went better than imagined, due to the personal connection forged with the students that resembled a family gathered together on Christmas morning.

“To be honest with you, the gratitude of the children — that's not normal. You don't usually see that kind of gratitude. Usually, you see very stone faces. We're taught it's okay: what's inside the heart is different than what's on the face," she said. "But today — I mean, just the love and the hope and the excitement — that’s what this season is about."