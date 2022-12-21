ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Breeze, FL

Seoul Foods BBQ is leaving The Eatery, but new owner is taking revamped truck on the road

By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal
 6 days ago
Seoul Foods BBQ is saying farewell to Gulf Breeze’s food truck park, The Eatery, but a new owner is breathing second life into the trailer this January.

Austin Jones, owner of Seoul Foods, gained a reputation around Santa Rosa County for his take on Korean-fusion cuisine, like his bulgogi fries, Korean barbecue brisket tacos, sweet heat slaw burgers and kimchi grilled cheese. In addition to the smoked meats, he developed a slew of house sauces, like vanilla maple barbecue, gochujang aioli and Thai hot sauce, along with a dozen others.

Despite his allegiance to the food industry for a decade, the challenges related to the industry — long, laborious hours and the doubling, then tripling, of food costs — started piling up this year.

“There we a bunch of circumstantial things that happened that just really showed me, ‘Is this industry right for me as a single father?’” Jones said. “You really have to work like 60-to-80-hour work weeks to keep a food truck going unless you have the overhead to pay employees.”

The Eatery's first food truck vendorsFour new food trucks brace for opening day in Gulf Breeze, joining new outdoor food court

Milton's own Asian-American food truckMilton's new Asian-American food truck combines both culture's faves, like bulgogi fries

Although he is ready to move forward with a new career, the journey for his truck will continue on through his friend, Maria Hill, who will be converting the truck into the tropical fusion truck she likes to call her Beachy Queen.

She said she immediately fell in love with the charm of Jones’ food truck, which she thinks dates back to the ‘60s.

“She’s beautiful. There is nothing like her at all,” she said referring to the truck. “She’s got so much character and I just want to make her alive again.”

Hill knows tropical cooking firsthand from her upbringing in the Philippines until she was 15 years old, where she learned tricks of the trade from her family members. Some dishes were more difficult to replicate than others, like her mother’s papaya jam. She will be trained on that in-person when her mother ventures to the United States for a visit early next year.

“No one can make it like my mom can,” Hill said. “All of my mom’s cooking has no recipe, and that’s the way I cook.”

She plans to transition the truck into an Americanized breakfast spot by day and offer tropical cuisine into the lunch hours. So far, the lunch menu will feature flavors of the island, like the Kahlua pulled pork, Hawaiian style macaroni and cheese, teriyaki chicken sliders, smoked jalapeno poppers and glazed barbecue chicken wings.

“She has a knack for combining different tropical cultures’ food into something deliciously unique,” Jones said.

The breakfast menu will offer all the classics, in addition to flavored coffees and her special homemade biscuits.

Hill said she is looking forward to entering back into the food scene and expanding her audience to a broader scope than just friends and family.

“I used to be a cook a long time ago. I missed that a lot,” Hill said. “My idea is to be different."

Hill aims to open her truck and start setting up in different locations across Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties, as well as festivals and private events. The Eatery in Gulf Breeze is a location she has her eye on.

More updates and information on the Beachy Queen truck can be found by following along on Hill’s Facebook page.

