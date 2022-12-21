ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Marvin Schindler's height doesn't stop him from making plays for Riley

By Justin Frommer, South Bend Tribune
 6 days ago
There is a built-in stigma to Marvin Schindler's skill-set he deals with every game.

It's his height.

Schindler, a sophomore on the South Bend Riley basketball team, is only 5-foot-7. On most nights, he is the shortest player on the court.

That hasn't stopped Schindler from becoming Riley's most prolific scorer this season.

"At the end of the day height doesn't matter," Schindler said. "My motto is heart over height. I brush it off."

Through seven games, Schindler's 15.1 point average ranks in the top 10 of the Northern Indiana Conference. He has shot nearly 50% from the field and over 30% from behind the arc.

Whether it's been finishing amongst the trees or hitting jump shots, Schindler has found ways to get the job done.

"There's not many guys we run across that are going to be that size," Riley head coach Alex Daniel said. "People sit in the stands, see him and think he is too little. Then you watch him play and realize the dude belongs out there and he is proving that."

Schindler, who averaged 10 points per game as a freshman, didn't come out of nowhere. A 24-point game, on eight three-pointers, against Northridge midway through last season prompted Daniel to put his young player into the starting lineup.

Since then Schindler has blossomed into a budding star.

In eight of Riley's final nine games last year Schindler scored in double figures, including a 23-point night in a sectional loss to South Bend Adams.

He's also scored in double figures in each of Riley's eight games.

"He's finishing a lot better around the basket and expanding his 3-point range, which makes him harder to guard as quick as he is," Daniel said. "It's one of those things that makes him a pretty dynamic scorer."

As a young player Schindler had to learn on the job what he could and couldn't get away with, and how being small isn't always a bad thing.

"I have the advantage of speed and can maneuver faster than (defenders) and can use my selection of shots to my advantage," Schindler said.

Now teams aren't looking at Schindler because of his size, but rather his scoring.

"It was obvious he could come in and make plays," Daniel said. "He shoots the ball well. He's a much better finisher this year around the basket. So, it is keep adding pieces and developing as he goes."

Top performances this week

Goshen's Quinn Bechtel scored a team-high 16 points in a win over South Bend Clay. Penn's Markus Burton scored a team-high 21 points in a win over Bremen. New Prairie's Gav Gonzalez scored a team-high 18 points in a win over Jimtown. Glenn's Brycen Hannah scored a team-high 18 points in a win over South Bend Washington. South Bend Saint Joseph's Chase Konieczny scored a team-high 24 points in a win over South Bend Riley. LaVille's Collin Czarnecki scored a team-high 26 points in a win over Pioneer. Mishawaka Marian's Deaglan Sullivan scored a team-high 24 points in a win over Gary West Side.

Conference standings as of Dec. 18

Northern Indiana Conference: Penn (6-0, 3-0 NIC), SB Saint Joe (5-2, 3-0 NIC), Mishawaka Marian (7-0, 1-0 NIC), SB Washington (7-1, 3-1 NIC), New Prairie (3-3, 2-2 NIC), SB Riley (4-4, 2-2 NIC), John Glenn (3-4, 2-2 NIC), Elkhart (1-6, 1-2 NIC), SB Clay (3-4, 1-3 NIC), Bremen (0-6, 0-2 NIC), Jimtown (2-5, 0-3 NIC)

Northern Lakes Conference: NorthWood (7-1, 1-0 NLC), Northridge (6-1, 1-0 NLC), Mishawaka (4-2, 1-0 NLC), Warsaw (4-2, 1-0 NLC), Goshen (4-3, 0-1 NLC), Plymouth (3-3 0-1 NLC), Concord (3-5, 0-1 NLC), Wawasee (2-4, 0-1 NLC)

