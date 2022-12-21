Early signing period live blog: St. Thomas Aquinas S Conrad Hussey flips to FSU

In the end, Florida State was able to flip St. Thomas Aquinas safety Conrad Hussey.

Hussey, who verbally committed to Penn State in April, delayed his announcement a day. He also had Miami as a finalist.

Hussey recorded 29 tackles, had a team-best three interceptions, broke up five passes and forced a fumble. He also has more than 300 return yards and scored two touchdowns — one on an interception return and one on a kick return.

Hussey, who took an official visit to Florida State earlier this month, is the third uncommitted player from South Florida to pick the Seminoles during the early signing period. Chaminade-Madonna athlete Edwin Joseph and Key West offensive tackle Andre Otto both signed with Florida State on Wednesday.

IMG Academy's Desmond Ricks picked Alabama on Thursday night.

Ricks, who reclassified from the class of 2024 in October, also had Florida and LSU as finalists.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder was the nation's top-ranked cornerback in the class of 2024 before reclassifying.

Westside All-American defensive lineman Jordan Hall is headed to Georgia.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder, nicknamed "Big Baby," announced his decision on Thursday afternoon. He also had Alabama, Florida and LSU as finalists.

Hall had 106 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, nine sacks and 29 quarterback hurries in nine games this season.

Hall teased the crowd Thursday by putting hats from all four of his finalists before putting each one down. He eventually took an oversized Georgia hat out of a backpack and put it on.

It's been a strong haul for Georgia in Florida this year, landing one of the premier edge rushers — Venice's Damon Wilson on Wednesday — and Hall, the top-rated defensive lineman on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, on Thursday.

Palm Bay edge rusher Daniel Harris, once considered one of the nation's premier recruits in the class of 2023, signed with UAB on Thursday morning.

Harris, a 6-foot-5, 190-pounder, was ranked in the top 50 nationally before missing his junior year with a serious knee injury.

Harris was healthy this past fall. He recorded 59 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 19 quarterback pressures, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Harris had more than a dozen Power 5 offers, including Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami and Tennessee. New UAB coach Trent Dilfer made Harris a priority, visiting him on campus earlier this month and Harris took an official visit this past weekend.

Damon Wilson, the No. 5 player on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, is headed to Georgia.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound All-American edge rusher from Venice picked the Bulldogs over Ohio State. He previously announced a top five of Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Texas, but has focused primarily on Georgia and Ohio State the past few weeks.

Wilson finished the season with 89 tackles and nine sacks and helped Venice reach the Class 4S state championship game this season.

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of Canes County, reported Wednesday that St. Thomas Aquinas four-star safety Conrad Hussey will not sign Wednesday.

Hussey has been committed to Penn State since April but has been heavily recruited by Florida State and Miami during the past few weeks. Hussey was expected to announce his decision Wednesday night.

Hussey recorded 29 tackles, had a team-high three interceptions, broke up five passes and helped Aquinas win the Class 3M state championship in 2022.

Plantation-American Heritage cornerback Damari Brown is following his dad and his brother to Miami.

Brown, ranked No. 46 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, announced his decision on Wednesday afternoon. Brown picked Miami over Alabama and Florida State.

Brown’s father, Selwyn, played at Miami and won a national championship with the Hurricanes in 1987. His older brother, Davonte, played at UCF for three seasons before entering the transfer portal and committing to Miami earlier this week.

Brown had 43 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and broke up 15 passes in 2022, when he helped American Heritage reach the Class 2M state championship game.

Dunbar DB Shawn Russ picks Arizona State

Arizona State was able to get Dunbar defensive back Shawn Russ onto campus for a late official visit earlier this month. Wednesday, the Sun Devils got his signature.

Russ, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder with the versatility to play safety or cornerback, signed with Arizona State during an on-campus ceremony. Russ previously announced a top three of Florida State, Louisville and Michigan.

Russ helped Dunbar reach the Final Four for the first time in program history and had perhaps his best game in the Class 3S semifinals against Mainland when he had two interceptions, including a 95-yard pick six.

Key West offensive tackle Christopher Andre' Otto signed with Florida State on Wednesday.

Otto, a 6-foot-5, 295-pounder, played offensive and defensive line for Key West the last two seasons. He's also a strong wrestler, who placed eighth at 285 pounds at the Class 1A state championships in 2022.

Otto saw his recruitment pick up over the last two months as Stanford, Penn State and Syracuse offered.

Florida State did an in-home visit with Otto earlier this month and had him in for an official visit this past weekend.

Hawthorne edge/outside linebacker Jailen Ruth announced he was heading to Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

Ruth (6-foot-4, 196 pounds) picked the Commodores over Washington State and USF. Ruth, who was committed to Washington State from July to November, took an official visit to Vanderbilt this past weekend.

Ruth had 94 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, forced seven fumbles and two interceptions in 2022, when he helped Hawthorne win the Class 1R state championship. Ruth finished his four-year varsity career with 322 tackles, 84 tackles for loss, 49 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries in 37 games.

Edwin Joseph, one of the state's premier two-way players, picked Florida State.

The 6-foot, 178-pound Chaminade-Madonna athlete announced his decision at his school's early signing period ceremony on Wednesday morning. He also was considering Auburn, Louisville, Miami, Penn State and South Carolina.

Joseph helped Chaminade win back-to-back state championships. He had 40 receptions for 661 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with 19 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass breakups in 2022.

St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jayvant Brown signed with Kentucky on Wednesday.

Brown (6-foot, 220 pounds) verbally committed to Michigan State after an official visit on Nov. 13 but announced on Sunday that his recruitment was 100 percent open.

Brown was a standout at Deerfield Beach before transferring to Aquinas for his senior year. He finished the season with 66 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks and helped Aquinas win the Class 3M state championship.

In a bit of a surprise — only because he was able to keep it quiet — Union County defensive lineman Markus Strong signed with Oklahoma on Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Strong saw his recruitment take off late in the season as UCF, West Virginia, Rutgers, Louisville and Kansas offered. He took an official visit to Oklahoma this past weekend.

Strong finished the season with 55 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 21.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles and helped Union County reach the Class 1R Final Four.

Lakewood EDGE Isaiah Nixon signs with UCF

Isaiah Nixon is officially a Knight.

The Lakewood four-star edge rusher flipped from Florida on Wednesday and signed with UCF.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Nixon initially committed to UCF in April but flipped to Florida after an official visit in June.

Nixon has helped Lakewood win regional championships the past two seasons. This year, he finished with 56 tackles, 13 sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Lakeland cornerback Cormani McClain, the No. 1 player on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, will not be signing Wednesday, according to a tweet from his mother.

McClain, who helped Lakeland win the Class 4S state championship last week, stunned many when he verbally committed to Miami in October. He picked the Hurricanes over Alabama and Florida.

Alabama and Florida have continued to recruit McClain.

On3 reported Wednesday that new Colorado coach Deion Sanders also has been in contact with McClain. Sanders landed the nation's top recruit last year when he got Travis Hunter to sign with Jackson State.

Carrollwood Day offensive lineman James Jenkins is staying home.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Jenkins signed with USF on Wednesday.

Jenkins took official visits to USF and East Carolina earlier this month. He also took an official visit to Cincinnati in June. He also held offers from Cal, Colorado, Duke, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State and Purdue during his recruitment.

Jenkins is one of two Carrollwood offensive lineman to sign, joining Clay Wedin who signed with Auburn.

Daniel Harris, Gulliver Prep’s standout cornerback, has picked Georgia (again).

Harris (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) initially committed to Georgia on July 1 but decommitted on Nov. 14.

Harris had more than two dozen FBS offers. In addition to Georgia, Harris took official visits to Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State in June.

WR Inniss signs with Ohio State

Plantation-American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss, ranked No. 4 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, signed with Ohio State on Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Inniss long has been considered the premier receiver in the class of 2023. He finished the 2022 season with 73 catches for 1,336 yards and 15 touchdowns and helped lead American Heritage to the Class 2M state championship game.

Miami continued to heavily recruit Inniss throughout the fall, but the receiver continually affirmed his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State has put together an impressive receiver class, including a trio of Florida standouts (Inniss, IMG's Carnell Tate and Wiregrass Ranch's Bryson Rodgers.

