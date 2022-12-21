'I very much enjoy sweets': Baker's Grove in Shrewsbury thrives with local fruits

SHREWSBURY - Matt Rosenzweig, owner of The Baker’s Grove in Shrewsbury, was always interested in baking from a young age, when he would get together with his grandmother to bake and use her recipes.

“I started out doing some stuff with her and the rest of my family,” Rosenzweig said. “We would sometimes go to the orchard and pick apples or cherries, and then take it home and make something with it. That is a big part of this business. It’s about sourcing local, seasonable ingredients. I still go back with my staff to the orchards now and pick fruit when it’s in season. We utilize and showcase that with whatever we’re making at the time.”

Some of the creations that would stem from these adventures include different-flavored pies and other baked sweets.

“I very much enjoy sweets,” Rosenzweig said. “I got a lot of satisfaction out of making and then eating them. I feel like I had a talent for it that I have really developed and mastered. It’s really inspiring to continue that tradition with this business. I started out doing it as a youth and I am proud that I never fell off with it. It’s still a joy to do it to this day.”

Sweet treats:10 Jersey Shore bakeries selling Christmas cookies (and lots more)

'A passion for art'

Before getting into baking professionally, Rosenzweig had another appetite this time, for art, which he pursued while attending the Rhode Island School of Design.

“I studied illustration as well as painting and photography,” Rosenzweig said. “As with baking, I loved to draw and paint for as long as I can remember. Unlike baking at first, I really had a passion for art and I pursued it from high school and all through college. I really strived to do it professionally and did my best to achieve true success with it.”

After graduating from college, Rosenzweig worked in New York City for a five years as an art editor for a handful of magazines, including Interview and Gotham.

“It was a great place to work right out of art school,” Rosenzweig said. “I worked with a lot of famous artists and photographers at the time. Over time, I became a little disillusioned with the work environment and the entire scene at the time. I started looking for something else to excel at and ended up leaving to pursue other interests.”

Don't want to cook?These Jersey Shore restaurants will be open for Christmas

Rosenzweig decided to go back to his home state, New Jersey and start from scratch, this time getting back into baking.

“I took some comfort in knowing that a lot of people I met in the baking world had previous careers that did not turn out the way they had hoped,” Rosenzweig said. “I got a job at Delicious Orchards just getting back into the world of food and baking. I worked there for a short time because it was more volume than I anticipated and I left shortly afterwards to go a different route, but in the same industry.”

Rosenzweig was lucky enough to get a job at a bakery called The Flaky Tart in Atlantic Highlands, run by Marie Jackson.

“The owner took me on because she saw something great in me,” Rosenzweig said. “I didn’t know what I was doing at first, but she started me out slow and gave me small tasks. The more I showed progress, the more responsibility they gave me to handle. I picked up a lot of on-the-job training and I eventually took over running the place when she had some health issues. She decided to sell the business at one point and I took over the business there with another employee. We would go on to run the business for five years straight.”

After taking over The Flaky Tart and running it successfully, Rosenzweig wanted to do something different with his baking career, so the business closed in 2020 and he ventured on his own.

Bakery news:Bruno's Bakery of Staten Island opening in Freehold Township

'I was totally floored'

“I still wanted to own my own bakery at the time,” Rosenzweig said. “I started looking for spaces and getting an idea of what I could do for myself. I found a space at the Grove in Shrewsbury in the winter of 2020. We negotiated and signed the lease in May of 2021. The Baker’s Grove officially opened in November of 2021. To my surprise, we got an amazing reception from customers and people in the community. A lot of people showed up and I was totally floored by the overall response that we got. The support was unbelievable.”

The Baker’s Grove makes everything from scratch.

“We make a lot from brioche, croissants, cookies, brownies, scones, muffins, tarts, cakes and pies, among others,” Rosenzweig said. “We use seasonable and local ingredients. It’s helped us to stand out and it’s also nice we have a garden right outside the store where we grow herbs and edible flowers. We also visit local farms and farmer’s markets. We try to use as many local products as possible.”

Bakery news:North Jersey cupcake shop Mr. Cupcakes to open in Brick

The Baker’s Grove is a hit so far, but Rosenzweig has future plans.

“I would love to source even more local ingredients and support more local farms,” Rosenzweig said. “We are off to a great start and we want to continue to serve our customers and think of more great ways to turn out an excellent product.”

The Baker's Grove

Owner: Matt Rosenzweig

Location: 524 Broad St., Shrewsbury

Phone: 732-243-3249

Website: www.thebakersgrove.com

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays