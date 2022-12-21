Answer Man: What is the coldest, hottest it’s ever been in Asheville? Mt. Mitchell?

At a time of year when temperatures fluctuate enough — dropping to bitter teens one day and then going all balmy on us the next — you might wonder along with today’s question asker, what are some records, locally?

Have a question for Answer Man or Answer Woman? Email Executive Editor Karen Chávez at KChavez@citizentimes.com and your question could appear in an upcoming column.

Question: My guess is that there is a very large gap between the highest and lowest temperatures ever recorded in Asheville. The same would probably be true at Mt. Mitchell. I'm guessing that the differences could be pushing 100 degrees. What are the temperatures on either end of this question?

Answer: Your guess is very right, reader.

In fact, in both cases, it’s even more than a 100-degree difference.

Thomas Winesett, a National Weather Service meteorologist at the Greenville-Spartanburg outpost, looked up each of these extremes.

Here they are:

In Asheville, the all-time record-high was 100 degrees and that happened on Aug. 21, 1983.

Asheville’s closest recorded temperature was minus 16 degrees on Jan. 21, 1985.

At Mount Mitchell, originally named Attakulla in the Cherokee language, things are a lot colder. The Yancey County mountain that sits in Mount Mitchell State Park off the Blue Ridge Parkway, is the highest peak in the Eastern United States, at 6,684 feet elevation, more than 4,400 feet higher than Asheville.

Mount Mitchell is roughly 20 miles as the crow flies northeast of Asheville, but about an hour's drive, since the only way to get there by car is on the parkway, which is purposely narrow, winding and has low speed limits so that visitors can enjoy the scenery. Check the park's website before heading out to see if the park is open — it is subject to closures in the winter due to dangerous, icy road conditions.

As of press time, the state park was open, but the section of parkway between Craggy Gardens north of Asheville, to the entrance to Mount Mitchell was closed. See the latest in parkway road closures at nps.gov/blri.

The highest temperature recorded at the mountain, according to Winesett, was 81 degrees on Aug. 1, 1999.

The lowest recorded temperature at Mount Mitchell was minus 34 on Jan 21, 1985 — the same year Asheville recorded its own record low.

WNC environment:Getting Asheville’s French Broad off impaired list could take years. What happens now?

Numbers for these extremes being readily available on the massive databases curated by the NWS and the National Centers for Environmental Information’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, I checked on some average extremes as well.

For Asheville, there's a compiled list of hottest and coldest average temperatures each month, pretty standard meteorology fare.

But another section at the end of that list caught my eye.

It showed the hottest and coldest seasons on record along with the hottest and coldest years.

Most of those extremes for the Asheville area were very recent: 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 are all among the nine hottest years on record for Asheville's average temperatures, while 2017 was the most recent record year for highest average lows.

Andrew Jones is an investigative reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at @arjonesreports on Facebook and Twitter, 828-226-6203 or arjones@citizentimes.com. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.