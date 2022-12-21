These are the 60 best photos from the Courier & Press and Gleaner in 2022

It was, to put it mildly, a newsy year in the Tri-State. A tragic house explosion on Weinbach Avenue. Federal fugitives holing up in a local motel. More state championships for local high school teams.

And each step of the way, the Courier & Press and The Gleaner were there to document the news visually for the community.

Photographers Denny Simmons and MaCabe Brown, along with interns Daniel Sarch and Stan Sussina, provided readers with a glimpse into the everyday life of people in Evansville and Henderson, whether that was during breaking news or at annual festivals.

Here are the photograpers' 60 best pictures from 2023, in gallery form.