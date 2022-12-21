Read full article on original website
10 predictions for crypto in 2023
This year has been a particularly tumultuous one for the crypto market, with many decentralized and centralized entities failing or struggling to stay afloat. It feels as though we are in the final stages of the bear market, with bad actors and practices being purged in a process that is both dramatic and necessary for the maturity of the entire system. Despite this, the Web3 technologies that emerge from this crypto winter will change everything.
7 biggest crypto collapses of 2022 the industry would like to forget
2022 has been a bumpy year for the cryptocurrency market, with one of the worst bear markets on record and the downfall of some major platforms within the space. The global economy is beginning to feel the consequences of the pandemic, and clearly, this has had an influence on the crypto industry.
Crypto is a nonexistent asset for big institutional investors — JPMorgan exec
Big institutional investors are still largely staying away from the crypto market, as the asset class’ volatility poses a challenge to money managers, Jared Gross, head of institutional portfolio strategy at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Bloomberg. “As an asset class, crypto is effectively nonexistent for most large institutional investors,”...
The 5 most important regulatory developments for crypto in 2022
2022 will surely be remembered as a year of crypto discontent — one when the price of Bitcoin crashed three times, many large companies went bankrupt and the industry experienced a series of significant lay-offs. However, it was a crucial year for crypto regulation worldwide. Although some regulatory developments are worrisome in terms of their tighter stance on digital assets, their effect could help the industry to mature in the long run.
What to expect from the crypto market in 2023: Watch The Market Report
This week on The Market Report, the resident experts at Cointelegraph discuss what investors can expect from the cryptocurrency market in 2023. Will this bear market carry on, or will we see the beginning of the bull market? Also up for discussion is what projects have the potential to make a splash in 2023.
Bitcoin price volatility due within days, new take says as BTC flatlines at $16.8K
Bitcoin (BTC) hodlers are enjoying another day of zero volatility on Dec. 26 as hopeful forecasts se signs of a trend change. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed more sideways action near $16,800 for BTC/USD on Boxing Day. The pair took the holiday period in stride, with reduced...
Time in the market: Ways to approach crypto investing in 2023
2022 was brutal for cryptocurrency and nonfungible token (NFT) investors. Bitcoin (BTC) hit its yearly low on Nov. 21, almost exactly a year after it reached its all-time high price of $69,044. After such a tumultuous year, how should crypto investors plan for 2023?. Firstly, this space has critical risks...
Near Project’s Octopus Network lays off 40% of its staff amid crypto winter
Octopus Network, a decentralized app chain network natively built on NEAR Protocol, has announced that it will be “refactoring” to adapt to current market conditions. As part of its refactoring process, Octopus network will let go of roughly 40% of its team, which accounts for 12 out of 30 members. The remaining staff will also be subjected to a 20% salary cut, while its team token incentive will be suspended indefinitely.
Instacart cuts internal valuation another 20%: report
Instacart has reportedly cut its valuation another 20% to $10 billion, which is down from $13 billion in October.
£1.1bn in fees, 3.1m hours, 14 years: the UK cost of winding up Lehman Brothers
Administrators will spend at least three more years winding up the London-based arm of Lehman Brothers, swelling the almost £1.1bn in fees that PwC has already raked in since the bank’s calamitous collapse in 2008. PwC has secured court approval to extend the administration process for the investment...
Crypto OTC trading to get traction due to FTX fiasco, exec says
Before the rise of centralized exchanges (CEXs), over-the-counter (OTC) trading was the go-to method to buy or sell cryptocurrency for many crypto investors. The FTX collapse could trigger a bigger demand for crypto OTC services as investors are looking for alternative methods to convert from and to fiat due to weaker trust in CEXs.
How to buy Bitcoin in Australia?
More and more people are discovering Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, which is good for the adoption of digital money on the blockchain. Interest in Bitcoin is also growing in Australia and companies are responding positively. For example, there are various ways to buy Bitcoin in Australia. Trading Bitcoin is...
Market volatility helps one crypto strategy outperform Bitcoin by 246% in 2022
The word volatility is typically received as a negative by financial circles just the same way the name Lionel Messi is received in Brazilian favelas, yet volatility historically presents some of the greatest opportunities for gains, especially in the crypto markets. The crypto market experiences much greater price oscillations on...
What are reflection tokens and how do they work?
Yield farming, liquidity mining, and staking have become common practices in the crypto market due to the remarkable growth the DeFi ecosystem has witnessed in recent years. These features enable users to earn interest on their crypto holdings by locking them as deposits for specific periods. The concepts sound appealing...
Women who made a contribution to the crypto industry in 2022
2022 saw the continued rise of disruptive blockchain-centric concepts such as decentralized finance, GameFi, nonfungible tokens and Web3. Notably, some of the related projects that thrived in 2022 were headed by women, which is a good indicator of progress in an otherwise male-dominated sector. The increased involvement of women in...
XT.com lists AGN in its Main Zone
Dec. 26, 2022, Singapore – XT.com, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of AGN on its platform in the Main and Web3 Zones. The AGN/USDT and AGN/ETH trading pairs will be open for trading from Dec. 26, 2022, at 8:00 (UTC).
FTX collapse calls for ‘prudent regulation’ in the UK
The collapse of FTX is being viewed as a cautionary tale and a precursor for more prudent regulation by public and private sector players in the United Kingdom. Bank of England deputy governor Sir Jon Cunliffe made headlines ahead of the Christmas weekend in an interview with Sky News, outlining his belief that greater protection needs to be afforded to investors in the U.K. looking to gain exposure to cryptocurrency markets.
Fidelity plans NFT marketplace and financial services in the metaverse
Investment giant Fidelity Investments has filed trademark applications in the United States for a host of Web3 products and services, including a nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace and financial investment and crypto trading services in the metaverse. This is according to three trademark filings submitted to the United States Patent Trademark...
Philippine SEC warns against unlicensed crypto exchanges amid FTX collapse
After the height of the FTX collapse, the Philippine government has warned investors within the country about using unlicensed crypto exchanges. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the Philippines issued an advisory to the public against using unregistered cryptocurrency exchanges operating within the country. Within the warning, the SEC did not directly mention the FTX exchange but said that the warning considers “the recent collapse of a large international cryptocurrency exchange.”
Japan to lift the ban on foreign stablecoins like USDT in 2023: Report
Japanese regulators are reconsidering some major cryptocurrency restrictions related to the use of stablecoins like Tether (USDT) or USD Coin (USDC). The Financial Services Agency (FSA) of Japan will lift the ban on the domestic distribution of foreign-issued stablecoins in 2023, local news agency Nikkei reported on Dec. 26. The...
