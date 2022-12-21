Read full article on original website
Related
A cancerous year
I was extremely excited to start working at the Reformer this summer. A small independent newsroom, punching above its weight, dedicated to telling stories others wouldn’t? Sign me up! Then, I got cancer. It’s fine, all things considered. It’s a type of lymphoma that’s highly curable, and I’m in the middle of chemotherapy that will […] The post A cancerous year appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota
Have you tried any of these 7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota?. Head Cheese: This ain't cheesy at all. No dairy. Just meaty parts from pig or cow heads that are boiled together in a gelatinous concoction and formed into loaves for your dining pleasure. Oh, sometimes they'd toss in the animal's tongues, hearts, and feet.
News for all of Minnesota. Not just the Twin Cities.
Big news isn’t limited to the metro area, and neither is MinnPost’s essential reporting. We bring you stories from all over Minnesota, especially legislative news, that you just can’t find anywhere else. Will you pitch in with a tax-deductible donation of ANY amount right now to help...
fox29.com
Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on Dec. 19, which shows her father, Steve, finishing up the course before some of his grandchildren test it out. They've since named it "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather.
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
mprnews.org
MPR News reporters share 13 of our most memorable stories from 2022
To close out 2022, MPR News journalists shared memorable stories they covered throughout the year. It’s not an exhaustive summary of everything that happened in a year, but these stories stood out to our staff. Many of the memorable stories we covered throughout the year were part of North...
KARE
WeatherMinds: Which animals hibernate in Minnesota?
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Right now, millions of animals are in a deep sleep across Minnesota and Wisconsin, a process called hibernation. And while black bears are probably the most famous hibernators, lots of other species are in the thick of a long winter nap, like woodchucks, chipmunks, bats, turtles, snakes, lizards, frogs and toads, and countless insects, tics and spiders.
mprnews.org
Minnesota-based collective supports transgender Christians worldwide
When people ask Austen Hartke what his job is he says it’s a little hard to explain. “I usually say that I work to support transgender people of faith, and that can look like a lot of different things.”. Hartke is the executive director of Transmission Ministry Collective, a...
Minnesota National Guard helps dozens during winter storm
The Minnesota National Guard helped nearly two dozen stranded motorists while also providing shelter for 70 people in the Albert Lea, Willmar and Olivia areas over the weekend. The winter storm that hit the Midwest last week made for dangerous driving conditions for parts of the state. With more than...
Minneapolis tiny home shelter in emergency overflow amid dangerous cold
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota shelters are making the effort to bring people experiencing homelessness in from the cold.OJ is staying at Avivo Village in Minneapolis, a tiny home shelter, but has lived on the streets before during a Minnesota winter."It hurts. You're just frozen," he said. "Sometimes it feels like you're going to die."Avivo has 100 tiny homes, and people can stay until they have their own housing.During this recent cold snap, Avivo's in what it calls an "emergency overflow situation," housing people in its facility beyond the tiny homes."We have about 20 right now [in overflow], and we absolutely could...
Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most-Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
mprnews.org
Ride to Remember: Dakota 38+2 riders end journey in Mankato
After the Dakota 38+2 Wokiksuye Ride arrived at Reconciliation Park on Monday, Todd Finney recalled how his uncle's dream inspired the remembrance event. Finney, a Wahpekute Dakota, said his uncle Jim Miller’s idea for horse riders to go from South Dakota to Mankato wasn’t received as well back when it started in 2005 as it is now. Riders endured warning gun shots above their heads along the way during that inaugural journey, he said.
NBC26
14-year-old Bayport student becomes Wisconsin's second pediatric flu death
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It’s the news you never want to hear, especially around the holidays. “It is with deep sadness that we are sharing with you the news of the death of a Bay Port High School student.”. Ava Schmidt, is a beloved sister, friend, daughter,...
Queering the family farm: Despite obstacles, LGBTQ farmers find fertile ground in Midwest
By Bennet Goldstein Wisconsin Watch Shannon and Eve Mingalone avow that their farmers market booth is “very gay.” They hang strings of pride flags and sell rainbow stickers to help pay for gender-affirming care, like hormone replacement therapy, for Eve. Sometimes, when parents and their teenagers pass the booth, the adults glance, then speed ahead. The kids pause for a...
See What Celestial Christmas Gift Minnesota Might Get this Year!
It was around this time of the year, 37 years ago, that I saw the show in the sky for the first time and ever since that day I have been mesmerized. It is a challenge often to figure out when to watch, but today's technology has at least made it a bit better to predict.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota finalizes plan to keep wolf population stable
Minnesota wildlife officials have finalized a plan to keep the state's wolf population stable for the next decade. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources would aim to keep the population between 2,200 and 3,000 animals, which is where it has been for about 30 years. Gray wolves are an endangered...
boreal.org
Winter storm update: Rescues reported as blizzard conditions bury highways in parts of Minnesota
A view of downtown as the sun sets on Friday in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen for MPR News. December 23, 2022 - Updated: 6:15 p.m. from MPR News. Highways across a large swath of south-central and southwest Minnesota remained closed Friday as winds strengthened and sent freshly fallen snow airborne — leading to whiteout conditions.
kfgo.com
ASK A TROOPER: “Prepared to Get Stuck or Prepared to Survive”
With winter upon us I felt the need to share some insight from our Department of Public Safety blog in reference to winter driving when the weather and road conditions deteriorate. “When the National Weather Service starts using words like “life-threatening,” our Homeland Security and Emergency Management division sits up...
voiceofalexandria.com
Snowfall totals released from Christmas Day into early Monday
(Undated)--The National Weather Service has released some of the snowfall totals from Sunday into early Monday across the state. Officials say that 1.5 to 4 inches was common across much of Minnesota. More snow is possible for later on this week. ...SNOWFALL REPORTS... Location Amount ...Minnesota... ...Blue Earth County... Mankato...
Comments / 0