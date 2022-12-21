ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, PA

Comments / 5

Related
WYTV.com

Fire destroys former bar in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former bar in Warren was destroyed following a fire early Tuesday morning. According to the Warren Fire Department, crews were called to the old Premier Bar in the 2200 block of Park Avenue around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday. Crews cleared the scene just before 9...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Kwanzaa celebrations begin throughout Valley

The day after Christmas begins the Kwanzaa celebration, which is celebrated right here in the Mahoning Valley. New Bethel Baptist Church has been hosting Kwanzaa events for over 40 years. This year is their first year back in full swing since the pandemic. "Our first night of Kwanzaa is Umoja,...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Ty D.

45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently

This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.
BEACHWOOD, OH
butlerradio.com

Thompson’s Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire

A historic business in the heart of West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Country Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
WEST SUNBURY, PA
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | December 27th

Vindicator file photo / December 1950 | Area armed services enlistees wait to board chartered buses in downtown Youngstown 72 years ago. 1997: Youngstown's mayor-elect, George McKelvey, has planned to continue as interim treasurer of Mahoning County until his successor is named, but Youngstown's city charter won't allow him to do that.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

North Bloomfield fire department add ambulance service

North Bloomfield volunteer fire department has added an ambulance to their fleet after operating for forty years without one. The organization, comprised of volunteers from North Bloomfield, purchased the West Farmington's spare ambulance for $20,000 earlier this month. The volunteers met with township trustees to discuss overcoming emergency medical service shortages.
NORTH BLOOMFIELD, OH
erienewsnow.com

Morning House Fire in Girard

Firefighters were busy at an early-morning fire that called out a large response crew. The fire broke out around 4:50 Tuesday morning at a home along Neiger Road in Girard. Everyone inside the home, including pets, reportedly evacuated from the home safely. The home appears to be a complete loss....
GIRARD, PA
WYTV.com

Holiday drink competition held in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special Coquito competition was held Thursday night at Dope Cider House and Winery. Coquito is a traditional Puerto Rican holiday drink made with rum, similar to eggnog. About 20 people signed up to bring in their own version of the drink. It was the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Valley winter weather closing announcements and adjustments

With the wallop of winter weather that is about to hit the Valley, closures are being announced. Send your closures or adjustments to news@wfmj.com, and we will add them to our list. CLOSURES and CANCELLATIONS. All branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) will be closed...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy