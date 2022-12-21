Read full article on original website
ellwoodcity.org
Johnny’s Pizza’s New Owners Hoping to Bring Back the Nostalgia
The old school meatballs are back! And the deep fried pepperoni puffs featured at the Ellwood City Arts, Crafts, and Food Festival and so loved by the townsfolk of Ellwood City can now be devoured year round. Johnny’s Pizza is now under new ownership and even though some things are...
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
Local business starts indoor axe-throwing league
Carried Away Outfitters in Greenville is hosting an indoor axe-throwing league. There is a league for both adults and kids over the age of 12.
Local township opens its manmade ice rink
After sub-zero temperatures, Shenango Township in Mercer County was able to finally open up its manmade ice rink.
WYTV.com
Fire destroys former bar in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former bar in Warren was destroyed following a fire early Tuesday morning. According to the Warren Fire Department, crews were called to the old Premier Bar in the 2200 block of Park Avenue around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday. Crews cleared the scene just before 9...
WFMJ.com
Kwanzaa celebrations begin throughout Valley
The day after Christmas begins the Kwanzaa celebration, which is celebrated right here in the Mahoning Valley. New Bethel Baptist Church has been hosting Kwanzaa events for over 40 years. This year is their first year back in full swing since the pandemic. "Our first night of Kwanzaa is Umoja,...
How trains under trees became tradition
The last ornament is on the Christmas tree, the garland is hung and the lights are glowing. For some of you, beneath your tree, a small model train might just be circling around its track.
45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently
This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.
Community efforts return lost dog to Mercer humane agent
One family in Hermitage is grateful to have their dog home for the holidays.
WFMJ.com
Farrell Fire Department evacuates residents from apartment complex on Christmas Eve
On Christmas Eve, nearly 60 residents had to be evacuated from a Mercer County apartment complex. Farrell Fire Department assisted with the evacuation after a water pipe break, which caused about 12 inches of flooding on the first floor of the apartment building. Due to structural damage throughout the building,...
Central Pa. electrical supplies company plans to acquire Ohio business
A Swatara Township-based wholesale distributor of electrical supplies has announced that it plans to acquire a company in Ohio. Schaedler Yesco Distribution has entered into an agreement to acquire Yesco Electrical Supply. The companies expect the deal to be completed in February. Yesco Electrical Supply is based in Columbiana, Ohio....
butlerradio.com
Thompson’s Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire
A historic business in the heart of West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Country Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the Country
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | December 27th
Vindicator file photo / December 1950 | Area armed services enlistees wait to board chartered buses in downtown Youngstown 72 years ago. 1997: Youngstown's mayor-elect, George McKelvey, has planned to continue as interim treasurer of Mahoning County until his successor is named, but Youngstown's city charter won't allow him to do that.
WFMJ.com
North Bloomfield fire department add ambulance service
North Bloomfield volunteer fire department has added an ambulance to their fleet after operating for forty years without one. The organization, comprised of volunteers from North Bloomfield, purchased the West Farmington's spare ambulance for $20,000 earlier this month. The volunteers met with township trustees to discuss overcoming emergency medical service shortages.
erienewsnow.com
Morning House Fire in Girard
Firefighters were busy at an early-morning fire that called out a large response crew. The fire broke out around 4:50 Tuesday morning at a home along Neiger Road in Girard. Everyone inside the home, including pets, reportedly evacuated from the home safely. The home appears to be a complete loss....
Downed wires cause street to close on East Side
Police are blocking a road after a car struck a pole, causing wires to come down.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Ohio
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
WYTV.com
Holiday drink competition held in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special Coquito competition was held Thursday night at Dope Cider House and Winery. Coquito is a traditional Puerto Rican holiday drink made with rum, similar to eggnog. About 20 people signed up to bring in their own version of the drink. It was the...
WFMJ.com
Valley winter weather closing announcements and adjustments
With the wallop of winter weather that is about to hit the Valley, closures are being announced. Send your closures or adjustments to news@wfmj.com, and we will add them to our list. CLOSURES and CANCELLATIONS. All branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) will be closed...
