FTX, Congress, Stablecoins: What 2023 May Bring for Crypto Regulations

Can you believe this year started off with U.S. law enforcement officials arresting two individuals in connection with the 2016 Bitfinex hacked funds? For this week’s newsletter, the 102nd since we first launched in 2021, I asked CoinDesk’s Policy Team what they’re looking out for this upcoming year.
BlackRock Gives Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific New $17M Loan

Investment giant BlackRock (BLK) has committed $17 million to bankrupt bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as part of a new $75 million loan from the miner's secured convertible note holders, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that was filed on Thursday. BlackRock, which is Core Scientific's largest...
Italian Parliament Approves 26% Crypto-Gains Tax in 2023 Budget

Crypto traders in Italy will be subject to a 26% capital-gains tax starting in 2023, according to a new budget that won parliamentary approval on Thursday. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's 2023 expansionary budget – which was completed in a rush before the end of the year – features 21 billion euros ($22.3 billion) in tax breaks to assist businesses and households facing the energy crisis, Reuters reported.
Regulators in the Bahamas Are Holding $3.5 Billion in FTX Customer Assets

The Securities Commission of the Bahamas has taken custody of FTX deposits valued at more than $3.5 billion as of Nov. 12, according to a media release published late Thursday by the SCB. Shortly after FTX filed for bankruptcy, about $372 million worth of tokens were stolen from the exchange...
What Will It Take for Bitcoin Mining Companies to Survive in 2023?

It was a perfect storm for bitcoin mining companies in 2022: Interest rate hikes increased the cost of capital, mining bitcoin became less profitable as hashrate stubbornly trudged upward while bitcoin’s price tumbled and mining companies’ treasury management strategies failed them. The result of the tempest shows up...
The Impact of Avraham Eisenberg’s Case on the Future of Crypto

On Tuesday, federal authorities announced the arrest of Avraham Eisenberg, a crypto trader who conducted what he characterized as a “highly profitable trading strategy” that drained $110 million from Mango Markets, a decentralized crypto exchange. While the complaint details Eisenberg’s activities, none of it will come as a surprise given that the entire operation publicly played out on the blockchain (and in real-time on Twitter). Days after the action, Eisenberg even tweeted he was responsible and would be returning a large portion of the funds.
FTX Japan to Allow Customers to Withdraw Funds Starting in February

FTX Japan customers will be able to withdraw their funds as of mid-February, the subsidiary of FTX Trading said in a blog post on Thursday, making them some of the first customers of the collapsed crypto exchange to get their money back. FTX Japan said it was previously able to...
Bitcoin Miners Got Crushed by Crypto Winter. 2023 May Bring More Pain

The mining industry started 2022 off strong with what seemed like ample capital to expand, but high energy prices, increasing competition for Bitcoin blocks and a bear market hit miners, knocking out those with high leverage. The sector was shaken by bankruptcies and loan defaults, and next year will likely...
Defrost Finance Denies Rug Pull Allegations Amid $12M Exploit

The team behind Defrost Finance, an Avalanche blockchain-based decentralized-finance (DeFi) platform, has pushed back on claims that it "rug pulled" the project after $12 million was siphoned out of the smart contract last week. Blockchain security company DeFiYieldSec this week alleged that the apparent exploit was an inside job, most...
First Mover Americas: Cathie Wood 'Bargain Hunts' Coinbase

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. BTC/ETH prices per CoinDesk Indices, as of 7 a.m. ET (11 a.m. UTC) Noted investor Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest...
