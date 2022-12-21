On Tuesday, federal authorities announced the arrest of Avraham Eisenberg, a crypto trader who conducted what he characterized as a “highly profitable trading strategy” that drained $110 million from Mango Markets, a decentralized crypto exchange. While the complaint details Eisenberg’s activities, none of it will come as a surprise given that the entire operation publicly played out on the blockchain (and in real-time on Twitter). Days after the action, Eisenberg even tweeted he was responsible and would be returning a large portion of the funds.

