CoinDesk
FTX, Congress, Stablecoins: What 2023 May Bring for Crypto Regulations
Can you believe this year started off with U.S. law enforcement officials arresting two individuals in connection with the 2016 Bitfinex hacked funds? For this week’s newsletter, the 102nd since we first launched in 2021, I asked CoinDesk’s Policy Team what they’re looking out for this upcoming year.
CoinDesk
BlackRock Gives Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific New $17M Loan
Investment giant BlackRock (BLK) has committed $17 million to bankrupt bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as part of a new $75 million loan from the miner's secured convertible note holders, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that was filed on Thursday. BlackRock, which is Core Scientific's largest...
CoinDesk
Italian Parliament Approves 26% Crypto-Gains Tax in 2023 Budget
Crypto traders in Italy will be subject to a 26% capital-gains tax starting in 2023, according to a new budget that won parliamentary approval on Thursday. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's 2023 expansionary budget – which was completed in a rush before the end of the year – features 21 billion euros ($22.3 billion) in tax breaks to assist businesses and households facing the energy crisis, Reuters reported.
CoinDesk
Regulators in the Bahamas Are Holding $3.5 Billion in FTX Customer Assets
The Securities Commission of the Bahamas has taken custody of FTX deposits valued at more than $3.5 billion as of Nov. 12, according to a media release published late Thursday by the SCB. Shortly after FTX filed for bankruptcy, about $372 million worth of tokens were stolen from the exchange...
CoinDesk
FTX’s International Customers Lawyer Up, Ask Judge to Rule That Customer Assets Aren't Property of FTX Estate
Lawyers representing FTX.com’s non-U.S. customers have joined the bankruptcy fray, filing a motion on Wednesday asking a Delaware judge to rule that customer assets locked in the collapsed exchange are customer property – not property of the FTX estate. The ad hoc committee of international creditors represents 18...
CoinDesk
What Will It Take for Bitcoin Mining Companies to Survive in 2023?
It was a perfect storm for bitcoin mining companies in 2022: Interest rate hikes increased the cost of capital, mining bitcoin became less profitable as hashrate stubbornly trudged upward while bitcoin’s price tumbled and mining companies’ treasury management strategies failed them. The result of the tempest shows up...
CoinDesk
Tax-Loss Harvesting Platform Unsellable is Building ‘The World's Largest Collection of Worthless NFTs
After the boom of 2021, the hype that fueled non-fungible token (NFT) trading has subsided. Cryptocurrency prices have plummeted from their former highs and mainstream interest in digital collectibles has waned, bringing down NFT prices. But the extended crypto winter has come with a potential silver lining – tax-loss harvesting,...
CoinDesk
The Impact of Avraham Eisenberg’s Case on the Future of Crypto
On Tuesday, federal authorities announced the arrest of Avraham Eisenberg, a crypto trader who conducted what he characterized as a “highly profitable trading strategy” that drained $110 million from Mango Markets, a decentralized crypto exchange. While the complaint details Eisenberg’s activities, none of it will come as a surprise given that the entire operation publicly played out on the blockchain (and in real-time on Twitter). Days after the action, Eisenberg even tweeted he was responsible and would be returning a large portion of the funds.
CoinDesk
FTX Japan to Allow Customers to Withdraw Funds Starting in February
FTX Japan customers will be able to withdraw their funds as of mid-February, the subsidiary of FTX Trading said in a blog post on Thursday, making them some of the first customers of the collapsed crypto exchange to get their money back. FTX Japan said it was previously able to...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miners Got Crushed by Crypto Winter. 2023 May Bring More Pain
The mining industry started 2022 off strong with what seemed like ample capital to expand, but high energy prices, increasing competition for Bitcoin blocks and a bear market hit miners, knocking out those with high leverage. The sector was shaken by bankruptcies and loan defaults, and next year will likely...
CoinDesk
Defrost Finance Denies Rug Pull Allegations Amid $12M Exploit
The team behind Defrost Finance, an Avalanche blockchain-based decentralized-finance (DeFi) platform, has pushed back on claims that it "rug pulled" the project after $12 million was siphoned out of the smart contract last week. Blockchain security company DeFiYieldSec this week alleged that the apparent exploit was an inside job, most...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Cathie Wood 'Bargain Hunts' Coinbase
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. BTC/ETH prices per CoinDesk Indices, as of 7 a.m. ET (11 a.m. UTC) Noted investor Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest...
