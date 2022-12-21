Read full article on original website
Related
WSYX ABC6
Kwanzaa 614 celebrations begin in central Ohio with African drumming and dance tonight
Dec. 26 – First day of Kwanzaa at the Ohio History Center in partnership with Tawi Family Village. Umoja (unity) is the day’s principle. Dec. 27 – Urban String Columbus, led by Catherine Willis, will host a concert with Urban Strings alumni as guest musicians from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library. Kujichagulia (self-determination) is the day’s principle.
WSYX ABC6
Troubles at John Glenn International Airport leave holiday travelers stranded
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delays, cancellations, missing luggage, and more. Travelers at John Glenn International Airport are frustrated and fed up with the issues they're facing. "It has been nothing but a nightmare," traveler Ray Zanon said. It's one problem after the next for Zanon's family, who was trying...
WSYX ABC6
Concerts, Events: Who's coming to Columbus in 2023?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many concerts and other events are on the calendar for some of Columbus' larger entertainment venues in 2023. Below is an incomplete list of some of those events scheduled in the new year. To see the full calendar for each venue, just click any of the links below:
WSYX ABC6
Columbus church hosts Bethlehem on Broad Street with enough food to serve hundreds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The First Congregational Church on East Broad Street in downtown Columbus is hosting a Christmas celebration and hot meal for those in need. Bethlehem on Broad Street (BOBS) is an annual Christmas celebration open to all those in need. The tradition began in the 80s and has been going on every Christmas for more than 30 years.
WSYX ABC6
Olde Town East Church hoping to spread a bit of happiness on Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The joy and happiness of the holiday season were on full display in Olde Town East Sunday. A massive toy giveaway helped to put a smile on the faces of local kids and brought a bit of relief to families that need a hand-up. In...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Central Ohio is in for another cold day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is waking up on Monday to another cold day where afternoon high temperatures are struggling below normal, again. High temps will top out near 22 degrees with wind chill values in the single digits through mid-teens this afternoon. A quick moving low-pressure system is moving through the state and will bring a few snow showers.
WSYX ABC6
Indianapolis women credited with helping to find 5-month-old Kason Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A random run-in outside an Indianapolis gas station led to two women finding a kidnapped Columbus baby. Shyann Belmar said she met Nalah Jackson, the woman charged with kidnapping twin, 5-month-old boys from Columbus last week. On Dec. 19, Columbus police reported that Jackson stole a car outside a Donato's in Columbus with the twin boys in the backseat.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: One more night below freezing, then the warmup begins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another chilly night below freezing and then the warm-up begins! Temperatures will climb above freezing on Wednesday and stay there for the rest of the year. We’ll see some significant melting with the warmer temperatures and the rain later this week. TONIGHT: mostly cloudy,...
WSYX ABC6
Deadly youth violence up across the U.S.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Five teenagers are recovering after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Franklinton. Investigators told ABC 6 that the victim's range in age from 17 to 19 years old. The incident took place at a short-term rental property on Bellows Avenue. On Christmas Day, 16-year-old Deaire...
WSYX ABC6
Last of abducted 5-month-old twins expected to be discharged from Indiana hospital Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We're getting our first look at baby Kason Thomas recovering at an Indianapolis hospital. The 5-month-old spent Christmas safe and sound with family after he and his twin brother were abducted early last week. Nalah Jackson, who is accused of abducting Kason and his brother...
WSYX ABC6
5 shot during pajama party at short-term rental property in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Five people were injured in a shooting in the Franklinton neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at a short-term rental property along Bellows Avenue just before 1 a.m. Police said shots were fired at a "pajama party." At least one of the attendees returned...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Cold tonight before gradual warmup begins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happy Boxing Day! Monday's light snow may create some slick conditions again for the evening. Overnight temps in the teens will cause some re-freezing and may create slick spots again Tuesday morning. But warmer temperatures and lots of melting are on the way! Temperatures will be well-above average for the end of the week and into the new year!
WSYX ABC6
WATCH: Buckeyes depart for Atlanta
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While many are spending the day unwrapping gifts and enjoying family time in the comfort of their warm homes, the Buckeyes bundled up and loaded the buses en route to Atlanta. “Playoff-bound,” running back Miyan Williams exclaimed on the way to the bus. “They counted...
WSYX ABC6
Committing to goals in the new year with unique fitness trends on the horizon
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — With the new year comes renewed focus for those hoping to reach their health-based, fitness or financial goals! Motivational Monday fitness expert and owner of Seven Studios, Julie Wilkes, joins Good Day Columbus to help get Americans to start thinking about their personal commitments!. Wilkes...
WSYX ABC6
Traffic Alert: I-70 west reopens in Madison County following crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Interstate 70 west was closed at U.S. 42 in the Mechanicsburg and Urbana area due to an accident. Emergency crews were on the scene of the crash for several hours, starting just before 4 a.m. Officials said the crash involved a semi. No other details...
WSYX ABC6
16-year-old killed in north Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old was killed after a shooting in north Linden Sunday afternoon. Columbus Police responded to a call about a shooting in the 700 block of Moon Road at 3 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found Deaire Craighead, 16, suffering from a gunshot...
WSYX ABC6
Purple fentanyl found in Franklin Co. storage unit; feds say colors created to hook kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An alert for parents as Columbus police detectives testified that they found 19 kilograms of purple fentanyl in a storage unit in Reynoldsburg. According to federal agents, drug cartels are using colors to hook younger kids to the lethal substances. The Drug Enforcement Administration has found "rainbow fentanyl" in 26 states so far in the United States.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police charge man after motorcycle club chairman shot and killed in 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have charged a man in connection with the killing of a well-known community leader in 2021. Columbus police charged Christian Houchins, 30, last week with murder and felonious assault over a year after Robert Jordan, 65, was fatally shot and another woman was injured.
WSYX ABC6
C.J. Stroud was almost a Georgia Bulldog
ATLANTA (WSYX) — One of Ohio State's best all-time quarterbacks will lead the Buckeyes into Saturday's Peach Bowl against Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal. But did you know C.J. Stroud was almost a Bulldog?. The two-time Heisman Trophy finalist talked about that a little bit during Tuesday's...
Comments / 0