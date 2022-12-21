ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Kwanzaa 614 celebrations begin in central Ohio with African drumming and dance tonight

Dec. 26 – First day of Kwanzaa at the Ohio History Center in partnership with Tawi Family Village. Umoja (unity) is the day’s principle. Dec. 27 – Urban String Columbus, led by Catherine Willis, will host a concert with Urban Strings alumni as guest musicians from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library. Kujichagulia (self-determination) is the day’s principle.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Concerts, Events: Who's coming to Columbus in 2023?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many concerts and other events are on the calendar for some of Columbus' larger entertainment venues in 2023. Below is an incomplete list of some of those events scheduled in the new year. To see the full calendar for each venue, just click any of the links below:
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus church hosts Bethlehem on Broad Street with enough food to serve hundreds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The First Congregational Church on East Broad Street in downtown Columbus is hosting a Christmas celebration and hot meal for those in need. Bethlehem on Broad Street (BOBS) is an annual Christmas celebration open to all those in need. The tradition began in the 80s and has been going on every Christmas for more than 30 years.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Central Ohio is in for another cold day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is waking up on Monday to another cold day where afternoon high temperatures are struggling below normal, again. High temps will top out near 22 degrees with wind chill values in the single digits through mid-teens this afternoon. A quick moving low-pressure system is moving through the state and will bring a few snow showers.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Indianapolis women credited with helping to find 5-month-old Kason Thomas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A random run-in outside an Indianapolis gas station led to two women finding a kidnapped Columbus baby. Shyann Belmar said she met Nalah Jackson, the woman charged with kidnapping twin, 5-month-old boys from Columbus last week. On Dec. 19, Columbus police reported that Jackson stole a car outside a Donato's in Columbus with the twin boys in the backseat.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: One more night below freezing, then the warmup begins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another chilly night below freezing and then the warm-up begins! Temperatures will climb above freezing on Wednesday and stay there for the rest of the year. We’ll see some significant melting with the warmer temperatures and the rain later this week. TONIGHT: mostly cloudy,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Deadly youth violence up across the U.S.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Five teenagers are recovering after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Franklinton. Investigators told ABC 6 that the victim's range in age from 17 to 19 years old. The incident took place at a short-term rental property on Bellows Avenue. On Christmas Day, 16-year-old Deaire...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

5 shot during pajama party at short-term rental property in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Five people were injured in a shooting in the Franklinton neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at a short-term rental property along Bellows Avenue just before 1 a.m. Police said shots were fired at a "pajama party." At least one of the attendees returned...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Cold tonight before gradual warmup begins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happy Boxing Day! Monday's light snow may create some slick conditions again for the evening. Overnight temps in the teens will cause some re-freezing and may create slick spots again Tuesday morning. But warmer temperatures and lots of melting are on the way! Temperatures will be well-above average for the end of the week and into the new year!
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

WATCH: Buckeyes depart for Atlanta

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While many are spending the day unwrapping gifts and enjoying family time in the comfort of their warm homes, the Buckeyes bundled up and loaded the buses en route to Atlanta. “Playoff-bound,” running back Miyan Williams exclaimed on the way to the bus. “They counted...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Committing to goals in the new year with unique fitness trends on the horizon

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — With the new year comes renewed focus for those hoping to reach their health-based, fitness or financial goals! Motivational Monday fitness expert and owner of Seven Studios, Julie Wilkes, joins Good Day Columbus to help get Americans to start thinking about their personal commitments!. Wilkes...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

16-year-old killed in north Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old was killed after a shooting in north Linden Sunday afternoon. Columbus Police responded to a call about a shooting in the 700 block of Moon Road at 3 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found Deaire Craighead, 16, suffering from a gunshot...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Purple fentanyl found in Franklin Co. storage unit; feds say colors created to hook kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An alert for parents as Columbus police detectives testified that they found 19 kilograms of purple fentanyl in a storage unit in Reynoldsburg. According to federal agents, drug cartels are using colors to hook younger kids to the lethal substances. The Drug Enforcement Administration has found "rainbow fentanyl" in 26 states so far in the United States.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

C.J. Stroud was almost a Georgia Bulldog

ATLANTA (WSYX) — One of Ohio State's best all-time quarterbacks will lead the Buckeyes into Saturday's Peach Bowl against Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal. But did you know C.J. Stroud was almost a Bulldog?. The two-time Heisman Trophy finalist talked about that a little bit during Tuesday's...
COLUMBUS, OH

