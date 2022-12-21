ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Letters: What does Jeff Landry know about what librarians do anyway?

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry presents himself as an expert on children’s literature and as a protector of the intellectual and moral education of children. He accuses librarians and teachers of connecting children to inappropriate “books that contain extremely graphic sexual content that is far from age-appropriate.” Does Landry really have any knowledge of what librarians and teachers do in their libraries and classrooms or of the influence they have on the young people they teach and advise? Does Landry have any knowledge of what librarians and teachers (most with advanced degrees in their fields) learn to prepare themselves for their work with children and teens?
Mother of St. Tammany jail inmate files federal suit over his death

A woman who was told that her son died after an accidental fall from his bunk bed at the St. Tammany Parish Jail has filed a federal lawsuit against St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith and his agency, alleging that her son might have been physically abused by corrections officers and other inmates and that the jail was negligent.
Who inspired you in 2022? Todd Graves, Kim Mulkey, more Louisianans share their answer.

We’ve become who we are through other people. That’s Roy Petitfils’ take on an old African proverb that speaks to the importance of those who inspire us. “We’re naturally mimetic — we see and repeat,” said Petitfils, a therapist at Pax Renewal Center in Lafayette. “We want to model ourselves after others. We do it naturally and mostly unconsciously.”
LPB to recognize role model high school students statewide

Louisiana Public Broadcasting has launched the 28th annual Louisiana Young Heroes program to identify students statewide as Louisiana Young Heroes in 2023. A Young Hero is defined as an exceptional individual who has excelled in academics, given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism, or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character. Parents, principals, teachers, guidance counselors, family members, and friends who know of high school students deserving of recognition for their tenacity, good work and commendable deeds are encouraged to nominate them.
Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend

Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
