Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Mayors, councils in Abita Springs, Folsom, Pearl River will take oaths
The New Year brings change and that’ll be the case for several municipal governments in the area, as well as the St. Tammany Parish School Board, with new elected officials due to be sworn into office in coming days. In Abita Springs, Mayor Dan Curtis will be sworn in...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany Tourist Commission approves $3.179 million budget for 2023
The St. Tammany Parish Tourist and Convention Commission approved a $3.179 million budget for 2023 when the board gathered in Covington on Dec. 13 for its final meeting of the year. The amount is higher than the $2.65 million budgeted for 2022 but includes $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act...
NOLA.com
Refunds coming to Entergy customers over long-running fights involving troubled Grand Gulf plant
Entergy customers in Louisiana will soon be getting refunds from the resolution of two long-running disputes between the utility and its regulators, who have fought to claw back funds from complex accounting practices at its Grand Gulf nuclear plant that led to customers being overcharged for years. The Federal Energy...
NOLA.com
Letters: What does Jeff Landry know about what librarians do anyway?
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry presents himself as an expert on children’s literature and as a protector of the intellectual and moral education of children. He accuses librarians and teachers of connecting children to inappropriate “books that contain extremely graphic sexual content that is far from age-appropriate.” Does Landry really have any knowledge of what librarians and teachers do in their libraries and classrooms or of the influence they have on the young people they teach and advise? Does Landry have any knowledge of what librarians and teachers (most with advanced degrees in their fields) learn to prepare themselves for their work with children and teens?
NOLA.com
Boil water advisory issued for entire west bank of St. John Parish and some east bank areas
St. John the Baptist Parish officials announced a boil water advisory for the entire west bank of the parish Christmas morning. By Sunday night, officials extended the advisory to include the east bank communities of Reserve, Garyville and Mt. Airy. Authorities said “numerous leaks and freezing conditions” had resulted in...
NOLA.com
Guest column: Lessons learned during pandemic are improving health care for all Louisianans
Over the last few eventful years in public health, we have learned that when we partner with communities, listen to their needs and amplify their voices, the progress we make is not only more substantial — it’s meaningful. We know this approach works based on the results of...
NOLA.com
Mother of St. Tammany jail inmate files federal suit over his death
A woman who was told that her son died after an accidental fall from his bunk bed at the St. Tammany Parish Jail has filed a federal lawsuit against St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith and his agency, alleging that her son might have been physically abused by corrections officers and other inmates and that the jail was negligent.
NOLA.com
Who inspired you in 2022? Todd Graves, Kim Mulkey, more Louisianans share their answer.
We’ve become who we are through other people. That’s Roy Petitfils’ take on an old African proverb that speaks to the importance of those who inspire us. “We’re naturally mimetic — we see and repeat,” said Petitfils, a therapist at Pax Renewal Center in Lafayette. “We want to model ourselves after others. We do it naturally and mostly unconsciously.”
NOLA.com
LPB to recognize role model high school students statewide
Louisiana Public Broadcasting has launched the 28th annual Louisiana Young Heroes program to identify students statewide as Louisiana Young Heroes in 2023. A Young Hero is defined as an exceptional individual who has excelled in academics, given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism, or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character. Parents, principals, teachers, guidance counselors, family members, and friends who know of high school students deserving of recognition for their tenacity, good work and commendable deeds are encouraged to nominate them.
NOLA.com
How do other states protect children? Louisiana is an outlier without ombudsman, transparency
Louisiana’s child welfare system has been rocked by the deaths of multiple children this year, leading to legislative hearings, the resignation of the agency's leader and questions about what could have been done to better protect those under its care. Fed-up foster parents, advocacy groups and legislators are demanding...
theadvocate.com
Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend
Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
Comments / 1