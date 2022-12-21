Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry presents himself as an expert on children’s literature and as a protector of the intellectual and moral education of children. He accuses librarians and teachers of connecting children to inappropriate “books that contain extremely graphic sexual content that is far from age-appropriate.” Does Landry really have any knowledge of what librarians and teachers do in their libraries and classrooms or of the influence they have on the young people they teach and advise? Does Landry have any knowledge of what librarians and teachers (most with advanced degrees in their fields) learn to prepare themselves for their work with children and teens?

