Home for the holidays: SWFL chefs share their Christmas food traditions

Holiday traditions, everyone has them. For some, it’s the ceremony of decorating a tree or lighting the menorah. For others, it could be gift exchanges, caroling, religious services — or all of the above.

However, there's nothing quite like food to bring the holidays home, even if you are away from home. Food can be magical. In a nano-second it can transport us through time and space.

For those who work with food for a living — chefs, cooks, restaurateurs — the holidays can be challenging to juggle. Many of us lean on restaurants and caterers to host our celebrations. We depend on them, to some degree, to make our seasons merry.

But what about their own?

Reserving time and space to maintain holiday traditions can be challenging at best for those in the restaurant business. We asked a few such people to share the holiday foods and customs that remind them of home and keep their spirits bright. Here's what they had to say.

Loredana Bolla

Chef and co-owner of Trattoria Mia, south Fort Myers

Christmas Eve was also a big night for Bolla and her family. She grew up in Venezuela with Italian grandparents. Their celebrations were a culinary fusion of sorts.

Hallacas, Venezuela's take on tamales, were and still are a holiday staple for Bolla.

“It is a long process to make,” she said. “The family would all come together and work together to make them.”

Each region of Venezuela has its own version of hallacas, which may be stuffed with olives, seafood, raisins and more.

Bolla starts hers with a corn-based dough that she fills with different combinations of meats, such as pork and chicken, or pork and beef. It was typical for her family to also add onions and bell peppers. Once the ingredients are cooked and combined, the dough is wrapped in a long plantain leaf, tied with twine and boiled.

Much of Bolla’s family now lives around Fort Myers, and they keep many of their traditions alive. They gather around 7 on Christmas Eve for cocktails and appetizers. Dinner is served closer to 11, since Santa comes at midnight. In their home, he really does show up.

“As a child, we would sing a Christmas song and my grandfather would turn off all the lights so we could not see Santa’s eyes," Bolla said, "and one by one the kids came up to get the gifts.”

This year is no exception. Santa will arrive at midnight, presents will be opened, and the celebration will continue into the wee hours of the morning.

“It is so fun to see kids exactment waiting for Santa,” she said.

Trattoria Mia is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Find it at 6631 Orion Drive, south Fort Myers; 239-208-7300; trattoriamia.com.

Jean Claude Roge

Chef-owner of Blanc, south Fort Myers

While some restaurateurs are exhausted by hosting and cooking, Roge finds comfort in it.

“I want to cook,” he said about his holiday time at home. “It’s a way for me to relax.”

Growing up in Paris, Roge said his family did not have a lot of money. They saved up for their Christmas Eve dinner and made sure it was special.

“Most of the time it was oysters to start, then foie gras, sometimes escargot. It was tradition in the city,” he said. For the Roge family's main course: turkey stuffed with chestnuts.

In their home, Christmas Eve dinner was a marathon.

“Compared to here, where all of the food is on the table at once, for us it was a long dinner, where you respect the courses and wine,” he said.

Working more holidays than not, Roge found it hard over the years to hold on to his family traditions.

But with age comes wisdom, and he is finding joy in hosting outside of his restaurant. Like many Southwest Floridians, Roge’s home was damaged in Hurricane Ian. He’s not sure what will be on the table this Christmas, with one exception.

“Oysters sound good,” he said.

Blanc is open Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day. Find it in Cypress Square, 13451 McGregor Blvd. No. 10, south Fort Myers; 239-887-3139 or blancentertainment.com.

Jeff Mitchell

Chef-owner of The Local, Naples

A classic beef tenderloin will be on Mitchell’s Christmas table this year, along with whatever accompaniments his guests bring. The chef has three young boys and has found a family potluck works best these days.

Growing up in a large family of Italian immigrants in Detroit, the holidays of Mitchell's childhood were a lot different. He remembers driving across town to his aunt’s house on Christmas Eve, where the family spent hours enjoying the traditional feast of seven fishes. Well, almost everyone enjoyed it.

“Fish was a little foreign to me, and it was expensive. We didn’t eat it very often,” he said of the seven-fishes feast. “I didn’t like it much as a young kid. I would love it now as an adult.”

On Christmas Day, his mother made a soup with chicken broth, noodles and cheese. He makes a similar soup at The Local.

While Mitchell does not carry on the seven-fishes tradition, his sister has picked up the family torch. And since he spends Christmas Eve at the restaurant, she always saves some food for him.

The Local is open Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day at 5323 Airport-Pulling Road, Naples; 239-596-3276 or thelocalnaples.com.

Keith Casey

Chef-owner of KC American Bistro, Naples

Casey believes the only way for a chef to truly get into the Christmas spirit is to have the luxury of closing on Christmas Eve as Bolla also does at Trattoria Mia.

“I worked hard in order to open my own place so I could close it down for a couple of days around the holidays," Casey said of the bistro he launched in 2009.

Perhaps his favorite thing about Christmas: “People actually want to cook for me. So, I let them. I finally get to relax.”

Casey grew up in an Irish family in Boston where the big meal was served on Christmas Day. He said his ideal Christmas feast is simple and comforting: a standing prime rib roast with homemade au jus, mashed potatoes, green beans and popovers.

“That is what makes me happy,” he said.

Happiness. It’s the best holiday tradition of all.

KC American Bistro is at 885 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples; 239-566-2371 or kcamericanbistro.com.

