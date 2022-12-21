What's going on in and around Somerset County Christmas week?

SAM Van celebrates volunteers

Christmas Craft Shoppe

The Christmas Craft Shoppe at the Somerset Historical Center is through Dec. 24. The shoppe features local craft vendors offering a wide variety of handmade gifts.

Candlelight service

The Christian Community Church of Boswell Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion Service is at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. The service will include anointed holiday music, advent wreath and Christmas treats for the children. The church is along Route 30, ¼ mile west of Route 219 near Boswell. For more information call 443-4061.

Collection for veterans

Laurel Highlands Historical Village continues to collect gift cards, food, paper products , hygiene products for area veterans who need our help. Take donations to the Galleria Mall Lottery booth, Hoss’s in Ebensburg or Johnstown, Kimmies restaurant in Mundys Corner, and Stagers in Portage. Supplies are extremely low at this time. They are also in need of ceramic heaters, gloves, blankets, miscellaneous kitchen tools and small appliances. To send gift cards for area stores, send to LHHV, 172 Allbaugh Park Road, Johnstown. For any questions, call the office at 814-241-6123. If you are a veteran or know of a veteran in need of food, blankets, heaters, contact the office.

Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s 52nd annual Holly Bazaar

The Community Arts Center of Cambria County 52nd Holly Bazaar runs through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. The center will be open seven days a week, Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. during the Holly Bazaar. The Holly Bazaar in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center’s gallery and M. Josephine Paul Family Museum features handcrafted items from more than 65 local craftsmen and artisans. It will also feature the Community Arts Center’s annual holiday candy and nut sale. Progressive 50/50 chances can be purchased through Dec. 24, the winner will be drawn at 1 p.m. Winners need not be present to win and will be notified.

The Handbag and Scarf Boutique is accepting donations. The Boutique consists of new or gently used purses, handbags, duffel/travel bags, clutches and wallets, along with the addition of scarves and neckerchiefs. A children and youth book section is at the Holly Bazaar. A percentage from each book sold will go back to the center. CACCC is incorporating a variety of musical entertainment including pianists, vocalists and a polka group. An entertainment schedule can be found at caccc.org. Holiday workshops, classes, and Arty Parties will be held throughout December.

2022 Christmas Events at St. Mark’s

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., Johnstown, is featuring several events during the holiday season. Masks are optional at all events. To participate via Zoom, contact the Rev. Nancy Threadgill at revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net or 814-535-6797 in advance of the event to obtain login information. Blue Christmas Service at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 in-person and via Zoom. Blue Christmas is held on the longest night of the year. This liturgy is a quiet meditative service especially for those for whom the Christmas season is a profoundly sad and lonely time, a reminder of loss and brokenness. Lighting of candles during the service offers an opportunity for remembrance, reflection, prayer and spiritual healing. O Christmas Eve Holy Eucharist at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 in-person and via Zoom. Masks are optional. Christmas Day Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m. Dec. 25 in-person and via Zoom. For additional information about the events, check out https://saintmarksjohnstown.com/ or contact the Rev. Nancy Threadgill.

Family Movie Night

New Life Assembly of God on Stoystown Road in Friedens, is hosting a Family Movie Night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 22. There will be popcorn, cookies and hot chocolate. The show is the 2018 adaptation of The Grinch. It's an opportunity for families to enjoy a Christmas movie with other families in the community.

Hostetler Church of the Brethren

The Hostetler Church of the Brethren, 2344 Sand Springs Road, Meyersdale, (near Pocohontas) is featuring Sunday worship services and upcoming Christmas events: Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Candlelight Service — 7 p.m.; Dec. 25 — regular worship service — 10 a.m. (no Sunday school); Jan. 1 — regular worship service — 10 a.m. (no Sunday school). Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Irvin Ernst. For more information, call 814-634-8170.

Cresson author publishes autobiography

"Hell on Earth: Dancing with the Elites & Running with the Junkyard Dogs," a new book by Craig Weaver, Cresson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. Craig Weaver comes from a great family, full of overachievers on both sides. A combination of intense childhood events, a traumatic injury, and a drug addicted doctor led Weaver to become an opioid addict at age 20. Still, he managed to maintain and become very successful. He combined two separate businesses into one colossal Home Delivery Service , gourmet food and precious metals and diamonds.

Weaver has lived two lives in one. His drug addiction took him to the secret societies hidden in backstreets of all cities and towns, yet he was socializing with the elites of the same towns. To survive, he would pretend he was in a thriller movie. For decades he hid his secret life. His addiction grew. He dove down the rabbit hole, descending to his own Hell on Earth. At 120 pounds, organs shutting down, too afraid to commit suicide, Weaver reached his precipice. Then he had an epiphany. Thirteen years later, here he sits. He is on a new journey, but this time, God is with him.

Craig Weaver is an adventurer and has traveled the world. He built a home delivery service and had thousands of customers in three states, spanning 11 cities. He enjoys playing guitar, painting intriguing figures, and helping his fellow man. He has started an Opioid Crisis movement.

Holiday Family Day

Westmoreland History Education Center at Historic Hanna’s Town 's Holiday Family Day, a fun day of activities celebrating winter and the holiday season, great for all ages, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 29, at 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg. Create winter and gnome-themed crafts and decorate holiday cookies. At the German constructed Klingensmith log house, have a try at stringing your own garland, creating your own pomander ball or making your own tin punch Holiday/Winter-themed decoration to take home. Step inside Hanna’s Tavern to enjoy the 18th century log house decorated for Christmas, and cozy up by the warmth of the fire, for story time; 12 p.m. “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” by Robert Frost, suitable for ages 3-6. At 1 p.m. is "The Gnomes Winter Journey” by Ernst Kreidolf, suitable for ages 4-8. Outdoors, take a self-guided walking tour of holiday history along the paths. Stop by signs that explore historical vignettes including the history of Christmas trees, Santa Claus, cards, caroling, and more. The Westmoreland History Shop will feature seasonal décor, handmade ceramics, books for adults and children, vintage toys and games, and many other special gifts and keepsakes. Holiday merchandise will be on sale at a 40% discount. The latest event updates are available here: https://westmorelandhistory.org/events/holiday-family-day-2022/, 724-836-1800.

New Year's Eve

The Meyersdale Elks New Year's Eve Party is Dec. 31. Doors open at 7 p.m. Meal is at 8 p.m. with the band Country Express starting at 9 p.m. Menu - salad, pork medallions with white wine sauce, chopped red potatoes, California veggies and dessert with champagne toast at midnight. Must have a ticket. Tickets available at Elks Lodge after 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturdays. RSVP by Dec. 20.

New Year's Day Hike

Ring in the New Year with a hike at Camp Sequanota. Meet at the Main Camp Dining Hall at 10 a.m. Jan. 1. RSVP to let them know you will be joining the group. sequanota.com/events/event-registration/.

Winter Speaker Series

The Mary S. Biesecker Public Library new craft-themed “Learning at the Library” Winter Speaker Series is the first Friday of the winter months (December to Februrary). A local speaker will be featured at 6 p.m. to offer free crafts, activities and informational lectures for the public. The series is being held in conjunction with Somerset Inc.’s “First Fridays in Uptown Somerset” event, where local businesses are open from 4:30-8 p.m. hosting special events, exclusive shopping experiences, popup vendors and more.On Jan. 6, a local health professional will be discussing ways of beating the winter blues while learning how to make Mason Jar Hot Chocolate. The winter series concludes on Feb. 3, in collaboration with the uptown bakeryHeirloom Pines, who will be demonstrating techniques and insights on cupcake decorating just in time for Valentine’s Day. Attendance for any of the winter speaker series events is free, but materials are only guaranteed for those who RSVP ahead of time by submitting a form on maryslibrary.com orFacebook, or by calling the front desk at 814-445-4011.

Celebrate agriculture at PA Preferred® reception

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invited Pennsylvanians to celebrate the state’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry at the 107th PA Farm Show’s PA Preferred® Reception, where they’ll enjoy the finest in Pennsylvania-grown and produced food, drinks and desserts. The reception will be held Jan. 6, in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. “This year’s Farm Show theme, Rooted in Progress, invites visitors to explore the breadth of Pennsylvania agriculture, our heritage, and the innovations driving us forward,” said Secretary Redding. Tickets are available to the public for purchase. The ticket includes admission to the reception, parking, food and drinks, and a short program. More information, including ticketing details can be found at farmshow.pa.gov. RSVP for the event on Facebook.